Ukraine vs Belgium lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for Euro 2024 today

Ukraine and Belgium are today both fighting for their lives at Euro 2024 as they ponder changes to their starting lineups.

While the nature of a 24-team tournament means both teams could yet progress, the fact that Group E is so finely balanced offers real jeopardy heading into the final find of fixtures.

They, along with Slovakia and Romania, are all on three points.

Ukrainian boss Serhiy Rebrov will be aiming to have Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko fit to start for the first time at the tournament, having missed the opening two games due to a foot injury.

Roman Yaremchuk is also pushing for a start after scoring a late winner against Slovakia last time out.

Belgium, meanwhile, will be missing forward Dodi Lukebakio due to suspension following his yellow card in the win over Romania, which may mean a recall for Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard.

Ukraine predicted XI: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Tsygankov, Shaparenko, Brazhko, Mudryk; Yaremchuk

Belgium predicted XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne; Doku, Lukaku, Bakayoko

Time and date: 5pm BST on Wednesday 26 June, 2024

Venue: Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart

TV channel and live stream: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website