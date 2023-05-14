Ukraine using decoys to help UK Storm Shadow missiles evade detection

Remnants of Storm Shadow missile

Ukraine is using decoy missiles from the US to distract Russia’s air defence radars, analysts have said.

Ukraine is deploying ADM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy (MALD) missiles to help recently-delivered British Storm Shadow cruise missiles evade detection and hit their targets.

Photos of MALD fragments have sparked speculation that the US has been shipping more of its most sophisticated weapons to Ukraine than it has previously announced.

The decoy missiles don’t carry an explosive payload.

The OSINTtechnical Twitter account, which tracks weapon usage in the war in Ukraine, told its 705,000 followers:

This would be the first one seen in Ukrainian service.



With the capability to mimic an aircraft, these units could be used to bait and confuse Russian air defense systems. — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 12, 2023

Russian news outlets shared photographs of the fragments hours after at least two British Storm Shadow missiles hit Russian targets 80 miles behind the front-line.

The long-range missiles have more than tripled Ukraine’s firepower range to 180 miles, allowing it to hit any target within its territory, including occupied Crimea.

And analysts said that, used in conjunction with the MALD decoys, the Storm Shadow missiles will reap havoc.

On Thursday, Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, confirmed that Britain was sending Storm Shadow missiles to bolster Ukraine’s anticipated counter-offensive.

Paolo Diaz, the editor-in-chief of aviation website Aviacionline, explained that MALD missiles were created by the West to penetrate “robust radar-guided” air defence systems after the 1991 Gulf War.

“Its deployment can provide a substantial advantage to the operator, proving its worth in the complex dynamics of modern warfare,” he said.

Multiple missiles ‘swarm’

Raytheon, the US weapons producer, manufactures the MALD missiles. The decoys do not carry a warhead and are instead loaded with sophisticated electronic systems that allow them to mimic an aircraft or a missile.

They are intentionally small, weighing only around 45kg, so that a single warplane can launch multiple missiles as a “swarm”.

In a promotional video, Raytheon explained that MALDs are fired ahead of conventional missiles or warplanes to confuse and expose air defence systems. They deplete air defence systems by loitering, distracting them from the real target.

“With the advanced air defence threat degraded, previously vulnerable strike aircraft [and missiles] are now able to conduct an offensive operation with impunity,” the promotional Raytheon video said.

According to military websites, the MALD missile was only introduced into the US military in 2014.