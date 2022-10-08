Ukraine unveils stamps celebrating Kerch bridge explosion - hours after the attack

Large scale replica of the new stamp showing explosions on the bridge - Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s Post Office has released a new stamp celebrating the destruction of the Crimea bridge within hours of an alleged attack on it.

The stamp features a drawing of two figures who resemble Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet locked in their iconic embrace from the 1997 film Titanic shortly before the doomed ocean liner hits an iceberg.

On the stamp, the two figures stand on the edge of a destroyed bridge. Behind them, smoke billows from its ruins.

“The day has come: We are announcing a stamp with a bridge,” the Ukrainian Post Office said.

A woman poses in front of a large-scale replica of the Ukraine Post Office's new stamp collection - Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

The stamp issue also features a drawing of fish swimming past a Russian road sign and traffic lights lying on the seabed.

On Twitter, analysts speculated that the speed of the new stamp’s announcement suggested that the Ukrainian authorities had been preparing for the destruction of the Crimea Bridge, an important prestige project for Vladimir Putin.

People pose for photographs in front of a picture of a postage stamp showing an artists impression of the Kerch bridge on fire - Ed Ram/Getty Images Europe

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking the bridge this morning but the Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility.