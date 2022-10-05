Uncovered: Box of gold teeth pulled from Ukrainians at Russian torture chamber

Kharkiv teeth - serhii_bolvinov

Ukraine has discovered a box of gold teeth pulled from victims at a Russian torture chamber, where people were buried alive.

The violence was allegedly inflicted on residents, veterans and soldiers at the "mini Auschwitz" in the makeshift facility, found by investigators in the liberated Pisky-Radkivski village in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Photos appeared to show evidence that gold teeth had been pulled from torture victims, with dozens of dentures piled into a clear plastic box.

Another image showed a gas mask, which investigators said was used with a smouldering rag to torment the prisoners by forcing them to inhale smoke.

Other signs suggested Russians had buried their captives alive or abused them with a sex toy.

Ukraine - serhii_bolvinov

"Neighbours constantly heard screams from there," Serhii Bolvinov, the head of Ukraine's National Security Service investigations wing in Kharkiv, wrote on Twitter.

"The police are well aware of the torture of being buried alive and the use of a gas mask with a smouldering rag.

"A dildo and a box with torn dentures were also found in the torture chamber."

The torture chamber, one of dozens discovered in areas formerly occupied areas of the war-torn country, was found by police earlier this week.

The National Police of Ukraine wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Monday: "Another torture chamber of the Russian occupiers.

"After the deoccupation, our police officers document here the war crimes of the 'liberators' army."

It was claimed locals were allegedly "kept in inhumane conditions", as well as "intimidated, beaten and abused" by the occupiers.

At least 10 torture sites have been discovered by Ukrainian investigators in the Kharkiv region, which was largely liberated by a lightning counter-offensive.

Freed locals have described being beaten and abused by their occupiers in a months-long ordeal for those living in Russian-held areas of Ukraine.

One man told Ukrainian media that he had been physically and psychologically abused at a similar site in another village, with his head and ribs pummeled by Russian soldiers.

Story continues

Vitaly Oliia, 40, a resident of Kozacha Lopan, close to the border with Russia, was held due to his previous service with the Ukrainian military.

He said he was blindfolded and undressed by his captors, adding: "I felt them pegging something to my penis."

Mr Oliia was forced to endure an hour of painful, repeated electrocutions before the occupiers poured water over his burns, only making his agony worse.