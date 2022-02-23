Petrol prices hit new high amid Ukraine tensions

·4 min read
Woman at a petrol station
Woman at a petrol station

Average UK petrol and diesel prices have hit new highs as the Ukraine crisis continues to affect oil prices, the RAC has said.

On Wednesday, petrol prices rose to 149.30p per litre amid warnings it could soon pass £1.50.

Oil prices jumped after Russia ordered troops into two Ukrainian regions this week to "maintain peace".

Wholesale gas prices also continue to climb, threatening to further push up heating bills.

Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the top producer of natural gas globally.

The UK only gets 13% of its oil and 5% of its gas from Russia, but there are concerns sanctions could constrict supplies and drive up prices worldwide.

UK consumers are already paying a high price for energy and fuel, with demand surging following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Former National Grid boss Steve Holliday told the BBC's Today programme: "For the UK, it's a price issue, it's not a security supply issue.

"We already know that we've got consumers that are already experiencing huge jumps in their energy bills, so this is really very unwelcome."

The price of Brent crude oil, an international benchmark, hit a seven-year high of more than $99 (£73) on Tuesday before falling back on Wednesday.

However, fuel pump prices lag behind oil prices and the RAC has warned petrol could go higher than £1.50 a litre in the coming days.

Diesel has also risen, hitting 152.68p a litre on Wednesday.

A Ukrainian service member uses a periscope while observing the area at a position on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region
A Ukrainian service member in the Donetsk region

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, a trade body for independent UK forecourts, said whether fuel prices continue to rise depends on a number of factors.

"If [conflict] really sparks off in Ukraine, we could prices escalating dramatically," he said.

However, he added that the US is in the process of negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran which could see more oil come onto the market.

Gas prices

UK wholesale gas prices also jumped following Germany's decision on Tuesday to halt the final approval of Nord Stream 2 - a new gas pipeline connecting the country with Russia.

That decision drew a swift response from Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president and now deputy chairman of its Security Council.

"Well, welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2,000 for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas!" he tweeted - suggesting prices were set to double.

UK gas prices for delivery in March rose by 13.5p to 200p per therm, though that is still much lower than the highs of December last year, when it peaked at over 400p per therm.

Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

The UK said it was ready to impose further sanctions in the event of a full invasion of Ukraine, targeting more Russian banks and individuals as well as companies in the energy, defence, technology and chemical sectors.

Trading on stock markets in the UK and Europe was more settled following volatility on Tuesday. The FTSE 100 index of blue chip companies is up 0.53%, while in France the CAC-40 is ahead 1.2% and Germany's Dax is up 0.86%.

'Enormous' rises

High energy prices in the UK have played a major part in pushing up the cost of living recently, while wages have lagged behind price rises.

Inflation currently stands at 5.5% - its highest level in 30 years.

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee of MPs on Wednesday, Jonathan Haskel, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, said energy prices accounted for nearly half of the rise in inflation over the last year.

That is likely to rise to 70% in the first three months of 2022, according to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

The Bank deputy governor, Ben Broadbent, said: "If you look at the increase in energy bills this year, it is just about twice as big as any single year in the 1970s - it is enormous."

The Bank expects inflation to hit 7% in spring when the price cap on household energy bills is raised. This is far above the Bank of England's 2% target.

From April, about 18 million homes on standard tariffs will see an average increase of £693. Meanwhile, 4.5 million prepayment customers can expect their energy costs to rise by an average £708.

Consumers are also being squeezed by rising prices on goods as many companies pass on higher costs such as fuel, shipping and wages to their customers.

As well as the rise in energy prices in April, staff, companies and the self-employed will also have to pay an extra 1.25p on the pound in National Insurance. The rise is being introduced by the government to fund health and social care.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Factbox-China's business and economic interests in Ukraine

    Ukraine, which is locked in a security crisis with Russia, has seen growing investment from China in recent years. China has a strategic interest in Ukraine because of its location, a free trade deal between Ukraine and the European Union, and the former Soviet republic's supply of mineral and agricultural resources. China has expressed concern about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine and called for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue.

  • Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Clusterfuck’ Truth Social Launch

    NBCDuring the two weeks since Seth Meyers last hosted a new episode of Late Night, he missed a lot of news. For instance, just a few hours after he went on hiatus for the Olympics, news broke that two celebrity judges had walked off the set of The Masked Singer after Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be beneath one of that reality show’s elaborate costumes.“And I didn’t have a show to talk about that!” Meyers exclaimed, joking that instead he tried posting a bunch of jokes about it on Donald Trump’s

  • Texas couple escapes Ukraine with newly adopted 4-year-old son. ‘Racing against time’

    “Right now I feel an indescribable relief,” the mom said.

  • Indigenous Liberal MPs condemn 'brazenly disrespectful' use of Indigenous symbols in convoy protest

    The Liberal Indigenous Caucus has issued a forceful response to reports that people among the convoy protesters were using Indigenous-rights slogans and movements, including Every Child Matters and Orange Shirt Day, in their demonstrations. "Any attempt to draw a comparison between public health measures temporarily enacted to protect the safety of Canadians to over 150 years of systemic discrimination, staggering loss of life, and policies that resulted in what the Truth and Reconciliation Comm

  • Biden: 'Defending freedom will have costs' for US

    President Joe Biden warned Tuesday the sanctions he's imposing on Russia "will have costs" for the U.S., as well, including higher gas prices. Biden vowed to work to "limit the pain" American families feel financially as a result of the crisis. (Feb. 22)

  • Grizzlies lacrosse team using teachings from the season to launch into playoffs

    The Grizzlies Lacrosse Club is using teachings from its recent losses during the regular season to prepare them for playoffs next month. Co-coach of the Arena Lacrosse League team Tewanee Joseph said the Grizzlies are looking to come together over the next couple of games and rise up before the playoffs. “You win games, you lose games. Sometimes you start strong, and then you’ve got to go through a dip, and then you come up again. And that's our team right now, we started very, very strong.” The

  • Meteorites from Mars, space go under the hammer

    STORY: This meteorite from Mars is up for auction at Christie’salong with other meteorites that are striking gold among collectors(SOUNDBITE) (English) DARRYL PITT, CURATOR, MACOVICH COLLECTION OF METEORITES, SAYING:"The largest piece of Libyan desert glass known to exist. The third largest piece of Mars known to exist. Really a stunning sculptural meteorites and of course, a dog house that was hit by a meteorite in Costa Rica, which is just so, so unusual."The dog house that survived a hit from outer space is expected to fetch up to $300,000 A chunk of Mars is going for as much as $800,000(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON, ASTROPHYSICIST, TV HOST, SAYING: "You might go your whole life without ever touching a meteorite, but there are people who have devoted their entire careers to finding them in the wild, and they often go up for sale either to merchants or at an auction. So, meteorite auctions are not uncommon. In fact, there's entire merchants where all they do is sell meteorites from a storefront. So, if you want a piece of the universe other than Earth, because of course Earth is in the universe, they're available to you."

  • TDSB vows to boost education on Holocaust after students give Nazi salute in class

    TORONTO — Canada's largest public school board says it will provide more education on the Holocaust following a number of antisemitic incidents in schools, including one last week in which three middle-school students performed the Nazi salute in class. A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board says the students gave "the Heil Hitler salute" as a French teacher walked into a Grade 8 class at Valley Park Middle School on Thursday. Shari Schwartz-Maltz says the teacher is Jewish and the

  • Jamahal Hill goes off on fans mocking Johnny Walker after UFC Fight Night 201: ‘That sh*t ain’t cool’

    Jamahal Hill doesn't appreciate what he's seen from fans following his knockout of Johnny Walker and is urging them to stop.

  • Bank of England boss asks firms to show restraint when raising prices

    Andrew Bailey makes request after his call for employees to not demand big pay rises comes under criticism

  • Biden announces new, 'full blocking sanctions' against Russia

    Biden announces new, 'full blocking sanctions' against Russia

  • Blinken says meeting with Russian minister is off

    Blinken said he had agreed to meet with Lavrov, his counterpart, only if Russia did not invade Ukraine."Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken told reporters after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.

  • Italy considers offering Ukraine aid, "non-lethal" military help

    Italy is considering sending Ukraine aid to support its economy and also "non-lethal" military help as tensions with Russia rise ever higher, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told parliament on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has massed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, according to U.S. estimates, and has signed a decree on the deployment of troops in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk enclaves. The prolonged crisis has battered Ukrainian output and Di Maio said the government was ready to set aside 110 million euros ($124.75 million) to support "the Ukrainian population and economy in areas to be agreed with the Kiev authorities".

  • Burkina Faso gold mine blast kills 60

    Dozens more are injured in Burkina Faso after sticks of dynamite in a market blew up, officials say.

  • Review: 'Funny Farm' a warm memoir of rescue in many forms

    “Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals” by Laurie Zaleski (St. Martin’s Press) As its title promises, Laurie Zaleski’s memoir about how she came to found and run a large animal rescue farm in southern New Jersey is funny. It's also moving, a big-hearted twin narrative of animal and human resilience. Zaleski alternates the stories of some of the Funny Farm's most colorful animal characters with her own family's turbulent history and escape from domestic violence. She recounts the

  • Fuel prices reach new highs due to Ukraine crisis

    The RAC said the average cost of a litre of petrol or diesel at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 149.30p or 152.68p respectively.

  • Putin has gone ‘full tonto’ over Ukraine, says Defence Secretary

    In unguarded comments, Ben Wallace said the Scots Guards had ‘kicked the backside’ of a Russian leader in the Crimean War and ‘we can do it again’.

  • Details of Russia sanctions set to be confirmed, says Irish Finance Minister

    Paschal Donohoe said that he understood the concerns of business, as the EU, UK and the US begin to impose punitive sanctions on Russia.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night