Ukraine strikes Russian railway station in wave of drone attacks

Damage to a railway station building following a drone attack in the western Russian city of Kursk - AFP

Ukraine is said to have struck a railway station in a wave of drone attacks inside Russia on Sunday.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine attempted four attacks, in Kursk, Rostov and Belgorod, which all border Ukraine, and Moscow.

In Kursk, five people were injured and a fire broke out when a drone hit the city’s railway station, according to the region’s governor.

Local reports say the drone flew into the roof of the train station, shattering glass and igniting a small fire.

Footage of a blaze in the left wing of the 19th-century brick building was circulating online soon after.

Ukrainian drone strikes both on border regions and on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months, with repeated strikes on Moscow’s financial district.

A damaged door at a railway station following a drone attack in Kursk - AFP

On Sunday two of the capital’s airports – Vnukovo and Domodedovo – were forced to divert flights following the alleged attack.

Russia said it had jammed the drone, however, causing it to crash in an unpopulated area.

In Belgorod – which has been hit by Ukraine a number of times – Russian anti-aircraft defences stopped an attack by two drones.

In Rostov, the governor said no injuries or damage had occurred.

The latest attacks appear to be part of a pattern of psychological warfare signalling to Russians at home that the war in Ukraine is not confined to the front line.

They also follow a vow by President Volodymyr Zelensky to avenge the deaths of seven people in Chernihiv after a Russian missile strike on a theatre on Saturday.

Speaking in his nightly address, Mr Zelensky said the attack, which also injured 144 people, turned an ordinary Saturday into “a day of pain and loss”.

“I am sure our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. Respond tangibly.”

Local reports say a drone flew into the roof of the train station, shattering glass and igniting a small fire - Reuters

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Sunday’s drone attacks will likely add pressure on Russia’s Aerospace Forces to improve their air defences.

“In recent months, the range of threats penetrating well inside Russia has increased,” said the MoD.

“Strikes deep inside Russia are strategically important because President Putin almost certainly invaded Ukraine on the assumption that it would have little direct effect on Russians,” said the ministry.

“Uncrewed aerial vehicles are regularly hitting Moscow. In addition, there have also been increasing reports of SA-5 Gammon missiles striking Russia.

“This Soviet-era 7.5 tonne, 11-metre long weapon is retired from its air defence role in Ukraine’s inventory. However, it is now apparently being employed as a ground attack ballistic missile.”

Ukraine typically does not claim responsibility for attacks on Russian territory, although officials have expressed glee over them with jokes and mocking remarks.

Kyiv on Sunday published pictures of a Russian bomber on fire after what it claimed was a successful drone strike on the Soltsi airfield.