Ukraine strikes at Dnipro bridges to isolate Russian forces in Kherson

Ukraine’s army has shelled key bridges used by Russia to send reinforcements and ammunition to occupied Kherson, part of an offensive to retake the region that fell at the beginning of the war.

British intelligence said that the Russian army was using a tributary of the Dnipro River as a natural defensive line to bombard attacking Ukrainian units.

“In the last 48 hours, heavy fighting has been taking place as Ukrainian forces have continued their offensive against Russian forces in Kherson Oblast, west of the River Dnipro,” the Ministry of Defence said.

It also highlighted the Antonivsky Bridge, the main artery for Russian forces to resupply Kherson city across the Dnipro River directly from Crimea, as vital for Russia’s defence of the region.

The Ukrainian military has shelled the Antonivsky Bridge this week. If the bridge is destroyed, it will force the Russian military into a long detour or to build a temporary bridge, which the Ministry of Defence said was a “high-risk” operation.

“The supply lines of the Russian force west of the Dnipro are increasingly at risk,” it said.

James Rushton, a British security analyst based in Kyiv, said that the Ukrainian army planned to cut off Kherson city from Russian reinforcements by blowing up key bridges.

“The Ukrainians are continuing their campaign of hitting bridges in Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast. Last night the bridge over the Inhulets River in Dar’ivka was damaged by shelling,” he said.

Dar’ivka lies around five miles northwest of Kherson and provides a secondary supply route into the city across the Inhulets River, which flows into the Dnipro River.

Russia captured Kherson region in the first few days of the war without a fight. Since then it has tried to integrate it into Russia, insisting that Russian roubles are the only legal tender, raising the Russian flag on government buildings and insisting that schoolchildren learn the Russian syllabus.

Dissenters and pro-Ukrainian activists are arrested. Some are tortured, as the New York-based Human Rights Watch highlighted in a new report. It said that Russian soldiers in Kherson wanted to “instil fear” so that people accepted the occupation.

Yulia Gorbunova, senior Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch, said that she had documented 45 people who had been tortured by Russian soldiers, including two prisoners of war who had died.

“Russian forces have turned occupied areas of southern Ukraine into an abyss of fear and wild lawlessness,” she said.