Ukraine spare Dovbyk ahead of Napoli in agreement with Roma

Roma and the Ukrainian federation have worked together to ensure Artem Dovbyk’s condition.

The player was recently subject of much speculation regarding a possible injury.

However, he was still allowed to continue his international commitments with Ukraine.

Yesterday, Dovbyk was kept on the bench for most of the match against Albania.

La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that it was a choice made in agreement with Roma’s staff to rest his knee that is bothering him.

His presence against Napoli does not seem to be in doubt.