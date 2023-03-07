Ukraine missiles make Russian jets 'worthless'; Russian student imprisoned for 'fake news': Live updates

An estimated 60 Ukrainian aircraft have been downed since Russia's invasion began a year ago, but Moscow has lost more than 70, the top U.S. Air Force commander in Europe says.

Gen. James Hecker, speaking at the Air and Space Forces Association's Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, said Russia’s larger air force failed to establish air superiority in the early days of the war but that a virtual stalemate now exists in the skies, Air and Space Forces Magazine reports.

“Russian, as well as the Ukrainian, success in integrated air and missile defense have made much of those aircraft worthless,” Hecker said. "Both of their integrated air and missile defense, especially when you’re talking about going against aircraft, they’ve been very effective. And that’s why they’re not flying over one another’s country.”

Russian air defenses are located in Russia, Belarus and parts of occupied Ukraine, he said. That will it difficult for Ukraine to use airpower in the counteroffensive the Ukrainians are planning for the spring and summer. Hecker said the U.S. is providing AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles, jerry-rigged to work with the country’s Soviet-designed fighters.

“Obviously, they’re not as integrated with the airplane as it would be if they’re on the U.S. aircraft, so they do have limitations,” Hecker said. “But they’re doing a pretty good job.”

►Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said 10 more German-made Leopard 2 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in coming days. Four of the first 14 tanks promised by Poland already were delivered; Poland says it will send 60 more in coming months. More than 300 tanks have been promised to Ukraine from Western allies in total.

►Drones have been banned in 28 Russian regions since a spate of what appeared to be Ukrainian drone attacks took place last month across much of the country – including within 60 miles of Moscow.

►Less than 4,000 civilians remain in the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Tuesday. The industrial city was home to more than 70,000 before the war.

Russian defense minister: Bakhmut is crucial for control of Donbas

Taking control of Bakhmut – known as Artemovsk in Russia – would allow Russian forces to advance deep inside the Donbas region of Ukraine that Putin has demanded his military seize, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday. Shoigu was explaining why Russia was fighting so long and hard for the relatively small city. Russia has lost thousands of soldiers and extensive military hardware trying to seize Bakhmut but has thus far failed to completely encircle the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday night that his military commanders were unwilling to retreat from the city, adding that he and other top Ukrainian leaders "unanimously supported this position."

Russian protester sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for 'fake news'

A Moscow court sentenced a student activist to 8 1/2 years in prison for social media posts criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine as the Kremlin stepped up its crackdown on dissent fueled by the invasion. Dmitry Ivanov, 23, was convicted of spreading false information about the Russian army, a criminal offense under a new law.

Prosecutors described as "fake news" Ivanov's posts accusing the military of murdering Ukrainian civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure. Ivanov also refused to use President Vladimir Putin's term – “special military operation” – instead of "war."

The case drew added interest because the judge approved a defense request to issue summons for Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, whose words Ivanov contradicted. They never appeared in court, however.

US providing Ukraine with bombs that extend strike capability

The U.S. has begun supplying Ukraine’ with JDAM precision-guided bombs that have extended the Ukrainians’ strike capability, Hecker said. He said that allows Ukraine to hit targets beyond the range rockets fired by the HIMARS launchers that have drawn rave reviews from military experts. The bombs have a range of nearly 50 miles; the U.S. has declined to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles which have a range of nearly 200 miles.

“We’ve just got them some precision munitions that had some extended range and can go a little bit further,” Hecker said. “That’s a recent capability that we were able to give them probably in the last three weeks.”

Ukraine also has asked for U.S. fighters such as F-16s, but the Biden administration has declined to provide them.

