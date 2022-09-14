Ukraine scored a big victory — Russia said so

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

For the first time, Russia admits defeat in a region of Ukraine. Nearly half of U.S. governors call on President Joe Biden to reverse his student loan debt plan. And what can you do when a repair person acts like a creep?

But first, a dinosaur mummy? Researchers have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside – and they think it could be one of the best-preserved dinosaurs ever. Check it out.

In a first, Russians admit defeat in Kharkiv

After Ukraine's military forced Russian troops to flee hundreds of cities and towns in the Kharkiv region, military experts on Russian TV are admitting defeat. It's the first time Moscow has openly recognized such a setback, and the Institute for the Study of War said it's part of an effort to deflect criticism from President Vladimir Putin and blame defense leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the shattered city of Izium on Wednesday, thanking soldiers and raising the Ukraine flag in front of the burned-out city hall.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part in a national flag-raising ceremony in the recently retaken city of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Zelenskyy visited the recently liberated city on Wednesday, greeting soldiers and thanking them for their efforts in retaking the area. The Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part in a national flag-raising ceremony in the recently retaken city of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Zelenskyy visited the recently liberated city on Wednesday, greeting soldiers and thanking them for their efforts in retaking the area. The Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building.

Governors rebuke Biden's student loan plan

Nearly half of the nation's governors signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to withdraw his student debt plan. The 22 governors, all of them Republican, argue that Biden's plan will burden American taxpayers while rewarding "an elite few." See which governors signed the letter.

  • Rewarding the rich? While Monday's letter argues that the president's move will reward rich Americans, Biden has stressed that the income-based eligibility of his plan is aimed to help those who need it most, notably middle-class and lower-income families.

  • The plan: Last month, Biden announced he would cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of federal borrowers, as well as $20,000 to Pell Grant recipients.

👉 How do I get my student loans forgiven? Qualifying for Biden's debt relief, explained.

  • Student loan debt plan projected to cost $240 billion. It could end up being twice that.

Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trains scheduled for Thursday in anticipation of a strike by freight railroad workers, which could begin Friday.

R. Kelly could be facing even more decades in prison after the once high-flying R&B star-turned-convicted sex offender was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Chicago of another set of sex crimes.  

What everyone's talking about

Mourners pay respects as Queen Elizabeth lies in state

Teary onlookers watched from the barricades while Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried through the streets of central London on Wednesday. The procession began at the Buckingham Palace arch and ended at Westminster Palace, where pallbearers carried the casket into Westminster Hall while a choir rang out Psalm 139. Elizabeth will lie in state there for four days until her funeral Monday. London officials expect hundreds of thousands of people to come pay their respects to the queen, who died last week at 96.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace on a Gun Carriage, followed by King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family, en route to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, 2022.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace on a Gun Carriage, followed by King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family, en route to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, 2022.

The problem with long COVID and the lack of treatment

Millions of Americans now suffer from long COVID – life-altering symptoms that endure for months or even years after an initial infection. And the road to possible treatments or cures is a long one. Federal research could provide answers within four years, lightning-fast by government research standards. But people who are suffering now are feeling less hopeful that answers will come in time to help them. We spoke with three women who saw their entire lives change because of the virus. Read their stories here.

Pam Bishop developed severe insomnia, profound fatigue, nausea, horrible headaches and severe pains from COVID-19. She assumed they would all be short-lived. They weren't.
Pam Bishop developed severe insomnia, profound fatigue, nausea, horrible headaches and severe pains from COVID-19. She assumed they would all be short-lived. They weren't.

Real quick

"Creepy" encounters: Angry behavior, inappropriate comments, texting that continued into the night. While some home service call incidents didn’t amount to assault, they were alarming enough to make people feel vulnerable in their own homes. What can you do?

Where's everybody moving? In a red-hot housing market, these ZIP codes are the hottest. And they aren't where you might think.

Athletes, abortion and anxiety: USA TODAY Sports spoke to more than a dozen current and retired professional female athletes on how they're weighing the new reality of a country where women's rights are being challenged or stripped away.

People die summiting 14,000-foot mountain peaks. But these people do it anyway. Despite the risks, climbing peaks of 14,000 feet – known as 14ers – has exploded in popularity. Why do they do it?

&quot;It's been my dream to wear a saree on the summit for a long time. Whenever I summit, I remember my mom.&quot; Theresa Juliues Caesar stands on the summit of Mount Columbia in Colorado on Aug. 27, 2022.
"It's been my dream to wear a saree on the summit for a long time. Whenever I summit, I remember my mom." Theresa Juliues Caesar stands on the summit of Mount Columbia in Colorado on Aug. 27, 2022.

A break from the news

