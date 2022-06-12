Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

  • Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
    1/5

    Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

    Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
  • Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
    2/5

    Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

    Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
  • Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
    3/5

    Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

    Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
    4/5

    Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

    Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
  • Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
    5/5

    Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

    Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk
Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder
·4 min read

By Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder

KYIV (Reuters) - Bitter fighting raged in Sievierodonetsk, but the region's governor said Ukraine remained in control of an industrial area and chemical plant in the eastern city where hundreds of civilians are sheltering from incessant Russian shelling.

A Russia-backed separatist group on Saturday claimed 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were also trapped at the Azot plant.

Earlier, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, conceded Russian forces now controlled most of the small city in Luhansk province, and said Russian shelling of the plant had ignited a big fire after an oil leak. It was not known if the fire was still burning on Sunday.

In neighbouring Donetsk province to the west, Russian media reported a huge cloud of smoke could be seen after an explosion in the city of Avdiivka, which houses another chemical plant.

Sievierodonetsk has become epicentre of the battle in eastern Ukraine for control over the industrialised Donbas region, made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces. Weeks of fighting has pulverised parts of the city and has been some of the bloodiest since Moscow began its invasion on Feb. 24.

After being forced to scale back its initial campaign goals, including withdrawing troops that had been menacing Kyiv, Moscow has turned to expanding control in the Donbas, where pro-Russian separatists have held a swath of territory since 2014.

Putin calls the invasion a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression to capture territory.

"The information about the blockade of the Azot plant is a lie," Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app. "Our forces are holding an industrial zone of Sievierodonetsk and are destroying the Russian army in the town."

Ukraine has said some 800 people were hiding in bomb shelters under the plant, including employees and residents of Sievierodonetsk.

Rodion Miroshnik, a Russian-backed representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said Ukrainian forces may be holding several hundred civilians "hostage".

Ukraine's armed forces said they had pushed back a Russian attack on three small towns northwest of Sloviansk in Donetsk province, while fighting continued in a fourth settlement in the area, as well as to the east of the city.

UKRAINE RESILIENT, NEEDS SUPPORT

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian military was gradually liberating territory further west in the Kherson region and had had some successes in Zaporizhzhia.

"We are definitely going to prevail in this war that Russia has started," he told a conference in Singapore by video link. "It is on the battlefields in Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided."

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Ukraine has appealed for swifter deliveries of heavy weapons from the West to turn the tide of the war.

Ukrainian forces have proven more resilient than expected, but the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said that as they use the last of their stocks of Soviet-era weapons and munitions, they will require consistent Western support.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk governor, said two civilians were killed in Russian shelling on Saturday and at least 10 wounded.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, some students returned to their destroyed school to hold a prom, dancing and posing for pictures in the ruins.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv before a Group of Seven summit at the end of June, Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing French and Ukrainian government sources.

None of the three has been to Kyiv since Russia's invasion. Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a stance some eastern European and Baltic countries see as undermining efforts to push him into negotiations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union executive's opinion on Ukraine's request to join the EU would be ready in the coming week.

All 27 EU governments would have to agree to grant Ukraine candidate status, after which there would be extensive talks on reforms required before the country could be considered for membership.

Volodymyr Trush, governor of the Ternopil region in western Ukraine, said on Saturday evening there was a Russian airstrike in the area of the city of Chortkiv. Russian planes had not attacked the area since early April.

Local authorities cut off natural gas while working with “the consequences of the explosion", Trush said, but did not elaborate. The mayor of Chortkiv urged all residents to remain in shelters.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder; Additional reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Kim Coghill, Edmund Blair, Frances Kerry and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine say Russia looks for weak points in Ukrainian defences near key river

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defences near the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday. He told national television that Russian forces had not abandoned attempts to launch storming operations in the area. If Russia captures the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the Siverskyi Donets, it will hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

  • The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as the island nation hunts desperately for fuel amid an unprecedented economic crisis, the newly appointed prime minister said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would first look to other sources, but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow. Western nations largely have cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated

  • Ukraine Latest: Chemical Plant Reported Ablaze in Embattled City

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv and said Ukraine is making progress on its bid to eventually join the European Union. Ukraine said Russian shell

  • All the Looks from ELLE's Women in Music Event with Doja Cat and Dolce & Gabbana

    Stars, including Doja Cat, Normani and Heidi Klum, celebrated the music industry's biggest stars and up-and-coming talent at an intimate evening in Los Angeles.

  • Russia's brain drain: War with Ukraine prompts tens of thousands to flee abroad

    Russia's best and brightest have left in their thousands following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Euronews' Monica Pinna investigates the reasons behind this brain drain. View on euronews

  • Boris Johnson 'Appalled' As Two Brits Handed Death Sentences In Russian-Occupied Ukraine

    "He has asked ministers to do everything in their power to try and reunite them with their families."

  • Ukraine war: There's a change of atmosphere in Donbas - a sense that Russia has momentum

    Screaming overhead and flying low to avoid detection, we watch as Ukrainian jets head to the frontline battle in Severodonetsk. In recent days it feels like there's been a change of atmosphere here in the Donbas - a sense of urgency, a sense that the Russians have momentum. Ukraine's crucially important farming industry can't afford to lose this valuable equipment; either stolen or destroyed in this battle of artillery.

  • Russian-held Ukraine region scheming to sell grain to North America - RIA

    Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories Moscow occupied since launching what it calls a special military operation in February. The war threatens to cause severe food shortages as Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the administration in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, was quoted by RIA as saying grain was also being sold to Middle Eastern and African nations.

  • Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv with Macron and Draghi before G7 - Bild am Sonntag

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with his counterparts from France and Italy before the Group of Seven summit at the end of June, the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on Saturday. It cited French and Ukrainian government sources. A German government spokesperson told Reuters: "We are not able to confirm this."

  • WRAPUP 1-Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

    Bitter fighting raged in Sievierodonetsk, but the region's governor said Ukraine remained in control of an industrial area and chemical plant in the eastern city where hundreds of civilians are sheltering from incessant Russian shelling. Earlier, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, conceded Russian forces now controlled most of the small city in Luhansk province, and said Russian shelling of the plant had ignited a big fire after an oil leak.

  • The California District Attorney who prosecuted women after stillbirths has been ousted from office

    Incumbent Keith Fagundes, who charged two women with murder after he claims they caused their stillbirths, was ousted as the District Attorney for Kings County.

  • Paris Hilton Says She's Happy Britney Spears 'Found Her Fairytale' After Sam Asghari Wedding

    "I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me," said Hilton on her This is Paris podcast

  • WRAPUP 11-Ukraine says it remains in control of Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

    Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk where hundreds of civilians are sheltering amid bitter fighting, the region's governor said on Saturday, after a Russia-backed separatist claimed 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were also trapped there. Earlier, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said Russian shelling of the plant in Luhansk province had ignited a big fire after a leak of tonnes of oil.

  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a 'preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil'

    "Russia's invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all," the Pentagon chief said while in Singapore.

  • Lumber prices are tanking as rising interest rates means more Americans are finding it harder to buy a home

    Lumber prices are in freefall as more and more Americans are being priced out of the housing market as mortgage rates soar.

  • Chinese defence minister says ties with U.S. at critical juncture

    Repeating several times at an Asian security meeting that China only sought peace and stability, and was not an aggressor, he called on the United States to "strengthen solidarity and oppose confrontation and division". He said China firmly rejected "U.S. smearing, accusations and even threats" in Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's speech on Saturday.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Risk vs. Recreation: Examining unique prop bets as sports gambling continues to evolve

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A small corner of track nerd Twitter knows me as an uncannily accurate predictor of big-time sprint races. An hour before the men's 60-metre final at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships, I tweeted that Christian Coleman would win gold in 6.37 seconds, followed by Su Bingtian in 6.42 seconds, and Ronnie Baker in 6.45. Sixty minutes later, those three m