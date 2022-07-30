Red Cross struggles to see prison where Ukrainian POWS died

·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and Russian officials blamed each other Saturday for the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in an attack on a prison in a separatist-controlled area. The International Red Cross asked to visit the prison to make sure the scores of wounded POWs had proper treatment but said their request had not been granted so far.

Meanwhile, Russia kept on launching attacks on several Ukrainian cities, hitting a school and a bus station.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the ICRC and the United Nations have a duty to react after the shelling Friday of the prison complex in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province.

“It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” Zelenskyy said in a video address late Friday. “There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”

Separatist authorities and Russian officials said the attack killed 53 Ukrainian POWs and wounded another 75. Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday issued a list naming 48 Ukrainian fighters, aged 20 to 62, who died in the attack; it was not clear if the ministry had revised its fatality count.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has organized civilian evacuations and worked to monitor the treatment of POWs held by Russia and Ukraine, said it requested access to the prison “to determine the health and condition of all the people present on-site at the time of the attack.”

“Our priority right now is making sure that the wounded receive lifesaving treatment and that the bodies of those who lost their lives are dealt with in a dignified manner,” the Red Cross said.

But the organization said late Saturday that its request to access the prison had not been granted.

“Granting ICRC access to POWs is an obligation of parties to conflict under the Geneva Conventions,” the ICRC said on Twitter. “We will not stop seeking access to these POWs and to all POWs of this international armed conflict who we have not had access to yet."

Both Ukraine and Russia alleged the attack on the prison was premeditated and intended to silence the Ukrainian prisoners and destroy evidence.

Russia claimed Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied precision rocket launchers to target the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Ukrainian military denied making any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka. It accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainians there.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said the competing claims and limited information prevented assigning full responsibility for the attack but the “available visual evidence appears to support the Ukrainian claim more than the Russian.”

Moscow has opened a probe into the attack on the prison and the United Nations said it also was prepared to send investigators. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said “we stand ready to send a group of experts able to conduct an investigation, requiring the consent of the parties, and we fully support the initiatives” of the Red Cross.

Elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, Russian rockets hit a school in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, overnight, and another attack occurred an hour later, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Saturday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The bus station in the city of Sloviansk also was hit, according to Mayor Vadim Lyakh. Sloviansk is near the front line of fighting as Russian and separatist forces try to take full control of the Donetsk region, one of two eastern provinces that Russia has recognized as sovereign states.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned Saturday that Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region will face severe heating problems this winter because of the extensive destruction of gas mains. She called for a mandatory evacuation of residents before the cold weather sets in.

In southern Ukraine, one person was killed and six injured in shelling that hit a residential area in Mykolaiv, a port city, the regional government said.

Friday's attack on the prison reportedly killed Ukrainian soldiers captured in May after the fall of Mariupol, a Black Sea port city where troops and the Azov Regiment of the national guard famously held out against a months-long Russian siege.

On Saturday, an association of Azov fighters' relatives dressed in black held a demonstration outside Kyiv's St. Sophia Cathedral and called for Russia to be designated a terrorist state for violating the Geneva Convention's rules for the treatment of war prisoners.

A woman wearing dark glasses who gave only her first name, Iryna, was waiting for news of her 23-year-old son.

“I don`t know how is he, where is he, if he is alive or no. I don`t know. It`s a horror, only horror. For a mother, it`s the biggest loss if her child has gone,” she said.

On the energy front, Russia’s state-owned natural gas corporation said Saturday it has halted shipments to Latvia because of contract violations. Gas giant Gazprom said the shipments were stopped because Latvia broke “terms for extraction of gas.” It did not elaborate.

The statement likely referred to a refusal to meet Russia’s demand for gas payments in rubles rather than other currencies. Gazprom has previously suspended gas shipments to other EU countries, including the Netherlands, Poland and Bulgaria, because they would not pay in rubles.

EU nations have been scrambling to secure other energy sources, fearing that Russia will cut off more gas supplies as winter approaches.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Susie Blann, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zelensky visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain

    The Ukrainian president has visited a Black Sea port to watch crews prepare to export grain trapped by Russia's 5-month-old war.

  • SC Man accused of secretly recording people in rental properties may have 'hundreds' of victims, lawyers say

    68-year-old Rhett Rivière is out on a $10,000 bond after being charged with two counts of voyeurism

  • 10 Indoor Plants That Will Supercharge Your Health

    Experts reveal how houseplants may help clean your air supply and contribute to better mental health overall. Learn about the best indoor plants for health.

  • Jon Stewart Expertly Trolls Fox News Viewers While on Fox News

    Fox NewsA day after calling out the network for not hosting him to discuss the GOP blocking a veteran’s health care bill, Jon Stewart appeared on Fox News on Friday to assure the conservative cable giant’s viewers that the legislation had no added spending in it.“This bill is utterly and completely focused on veterans’ issues. There is no pork in it. It is a kosher bill. I'd say ‘halal,’ but I know how that might play on this network,” the former Daily Show host slyly quipped at one point.Senate

  • News bulletin 2022/07/29 21:26

    News bulletin 2022/07/29 21:26View on euronews

  • Jaelene Daniels refuses gay pride jersey, sits out NWSL game

    CARY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage's National Women’s Soccer League game Friday night against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay pride jersey. “While we’re disappointed with her choice, we respect her right to make that decision for herself,” a Courage spokeswoman said in a statement. In 2017, Daniels refused a U.S. national team call-up because of a gay-pride jersey. The Associated Press

  • Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and More Celebs Name Their Favorite Beyoncé Song — See What They Chose!

    In anticipation for the release of Beyoncé's seventh studio album Renaissance on Friday, stars revealed their favorite Queen B song (though some found it hard to choose just one) and the story behind its significance.

  • China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan

    BEIJING (AP) — China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, was conducting “live-fire exercises” near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said. The Mar

  • British businesses turning away from China, industry group says

    British businesses are cutting ties with China due to concerns about political tensions, a shift that is likely to stoke inflationary pressures, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said in an interview published on Saturday. "Every company that I speak to at the moment is engaged in rethinking their supply chains ... because they anticipate that our politicians will inevitably accelerate towards a decoupled world from China," CBI Director-General Tony Danker was quoted as telling the Financial Times newspaper. China was Britain's biggest source of imported goods in 2021, accounting for 13% of the total, while it was the sixth-largest destination for goods exports, according to Britain's official trade statistics.

  • She is 8 years old. I ask her what the war in Ukraine is like. 'Terrible,' she says.

    I know, as a psychiatrist who has worked with children during and after wars for 30 years, that words about terrifying experiences don’t come easily.

  • Thousands of protesters storm Iraq parliament building in Baghdad

    The followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week.View on euronews

  • Schools in eastern Ukraine hit by Russian missiles

    STORY: Three Russian S-300 missiles hit the building of the vocational school in the city center early Saturday, said Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov.Another building nearby, an elementary school, was completely destroyed. The fire that broke out after the explosions engulfed two more buildings in the area.According to preliminary data from the regional military administration, no civilians were killed or injured as a result of the shelling.

  • Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit

    Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users. The settlement, negotiated with the legal teams involved in the lawsuits, still requires court approval. The coffee and doughnut chain would also permanently delete any geolocation information it may have collected between April 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, and direct third

  • Column: Chargers are on shaky ground game with only Austin Ekeler to count on

    Are Chargers on shaky ground with only Austin Ekeler to count on? They've drafted running backs three years in a row hoping to find an alternative. They better find an answer.

  • Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's state-owned natural gas corporation said Saturday it has halted shipments to Latvia because of contract violations. In a brief statement, gas giant Gazprom said the shipments were stopped because Latvia broke “terms for extraction of gas.” It did not elaborate. The statement likely referred to a refusal to meet Russia's demand for gas payments in rubles rather than other currencies. Gazprom previously suspended shipments to other European Union countries, including the Net

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?