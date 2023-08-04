Ukraine says it has put Russian warship out of action in sea drone attack

Photograph: Video obtained by Reuters/Reuters

A Russian landing ship was hit in the country’s Black sea port of Novorossiysk by an unmanned Ukrainian boat, known as a sea drone, Kyiv has said, as onboard camera footage emerged of the apparent twilight attack.

The 112-metre-long Olenegorsky Gornyak from Russia’s Northern Fleet, which has been used to transport troops and military hardware into occupied Ukrainian ports, was said to have been sufficiently damaged to have been put out of combat action.

Images of a Russian warship tilting to its side emerged and footage was published by the Unian news agency from the head of the marine drone appearing to show it moving stealthily across the Black Sea towards the ship and striking it at its centre.

The images could not be immediately independently verified. The agency said the drone was carrying 450kg of explosives.

Earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had claimed it had destroyed two unmanned sea boats targeting the Russian naval base overnight.

A Ukrainian security source told Reuters this assertion was false.

“As a result of the attack, the Olenegorsky Gornyak received a serious breach and currently cannot conduct its combat missions,” the source said. “All the Russian statements about a ‘repelled attack’ are fake.”

Elsewhere, diplomatic tension between Poland and Belarus escalated as Warsaw claimed that two Belarusian helicopters had violated its international airspace on 1 August.

Ukraine’s SBU security service also accused Russia of preparing to stage a “false flag“ attack at the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus in order to draw Belarus into the war in Ukraine.

The Russian port of Novorossiysk hosts the terminus of a pipeline that carries most Kazakh oil exports through Russia and handles 2% of the world’s oil supply and exports grain.

The fuel hub’s operator, Caspian Pipeline Consortium, initially suspended operations on Friday morning but later lifted a ban on ship movements to allow oil tankers to be moored at the terminal.

The main significance of Thursday night’s attacks was the fresh evidence of Ukraine’s ability and willingness to strike in the Black Sea. Ukraine has carried out at least 10 attacks with drone boats, targeting military ships, the base in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk harbour.

Story continues

The Olenegorsky Gornyak is a Ropucha-class project 775 large landing ship, built by the Soviet Union in the 1970s, with a capacity to carry a 450-ton cargo and 25 armoured personnel carriers.

It has a crew of about 100 and is one of three landing ships that has been permanently on the Black Sea since Russia started its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

A large Russian naval vessel could be seen being towed ashore on Friday, unable to move under its own power.

The Tass news agency said Russian air defences had downed 10 Ukrainian drones over Crimea on Friday morning and suppressed three more with electronic countermeasures.

Photographs were issued by the Kremlin of the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, and Sergei Rudskoy, the head of the main operational directorate of the armed forces general staff, visiting frontline headquarters at an unspecified location said to be in occupied Ukraine.

Russian state media reported that Shoigu had received an update on the situation on the front and “thanked commanders and soldiers … for successful offensive operations” in Lyman in eastern Ukraine.

At the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the UN nuclear watchdog said it had “finally” been granted access requested a month ago and that it had found no explosives following claims of mines being planted around the infrastructure.