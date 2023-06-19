Ukraine says Piatykhatky among 8 settlements liberated in past two weeks

KYIV, June 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's forces have liberated eight settlements in the past two weeks of their offensive operations, including the village of Piatykhatky, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

"In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

A Russian-installed official said Ukraine had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)