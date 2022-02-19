Ukraine says mercenaries arrived in eastern Ukraine to stage provocations

KYIV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military on Saturday said that mercenaries had arrived in separatist-held eastern Ukraine to stage provocations in collaboration with Russia's special services.

"The purpose of these provocations will, of course, be to accuse Ukraine of further escalation," the military said in a statement.

Ukraine has accused Russia of planning to stage provocations that could lead to civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine in order to give Moscow a pretext to attack its neighbour.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing Matthias Williams. Editing by Jane Merriman)

