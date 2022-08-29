Ukraine says fresh southern offensive is breaking through Russian defences

  • Shelling of private residential complex in Mykolaiv
    1/6

    Ukraine says fresh southern offensive is breaking through Russian defences

    Shelling of private residential complex in Mykolaiv
  • Police and military officers inspect destroyed houses by a strike in Mykolaiv
    2/6

    Ukraine says fresh southern offensive is breaking through Russian defences

    Police and military officers inspect destroyed houses by a strike in Mykolaiv
  • A man walks with his bicycle past houses destroyed by a strike in Mykolaiv
    3/6

    Ukraine says fresh southern offensive is breaking through Russian defences

    A man walks with his bicycle past houses destroyed by a strike in Mykolaiv
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alexander Shulga with his dog next to him reacts in front of his home destroyed by a strike in Mykolaiv
    4/6

    Ukraine says fresh southern offensive is breaking through Russian defences

    Alexander Shulga with his dog next to him reacts in front of his home destroyed by a strike in Mykolaiv
  • A satellite imagery shows an overview of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
    5/6

    Ukraine says fresh southern offensive is breaking through Russian defences

    A satellite imagery shows an overview of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
  • A satellite imagery shows closer view of reactors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
    6/6

    Ukraine says fresh southern offensive is breaking through Russian defences

    A satellite imagery shows closer view of reactors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Shelling of private residential complex in Mykolaiv
Police and military officers inspect destroyed houses by a strike in Mykolaiv
A man walks with his bicycle past houses destroyed by a strike in Mykolaiv
Alexander Shulga with his dog next to him reacts in front of his home destroyed by a strike in Mykolaiv
A satellite imagery shows an overview of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
A satellite imagery shows closer view of reactors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Andrea Shalal and Max Hunder
·4 min read

By Andrea Shalal and Max Hunder

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine said it broke through enemy lines in several places near the southern city of Kherson as it pressed a new campaign to retake territory while Moscow said Kyiv's counter-offensive had failed as Russia shelled the port city of Mykolaiv.

Kyiv's move came after several weeks of relative stalemate in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions, destroyed cities and caused a global energy and food crisis amid unprecedented economic sanctions.

"I should note today the (Russian) defences were broken through in a few hours," said Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian forces were shelling the ferries that Moscow is using to supply a pocket of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region, he added.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier on Monday that Ukrainian troops had attempted an offensive in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions but sustained significant casualties, RIA news agency reported.

The "enemy's offensive attempt failed miserably," it said.

But a Ukrainian barrage of rockets left the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka without water or power, officials at the Russian-appointed local authority told RIA news agency.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Fresh Russian shelling of Mykolaiv, which has remained in Ukrainian hands despite repeated Russian bombardments during the war, killed at least two people, injured some 24 others and wiped out homes, city officials and witnesses said on Monday.

A Reuters correspondent reported a strike hit a family home directly next to a school, killing one woman.

The owner of the property, Olexandr Shulga, said he had lived there his entire life and that his wife died when she was buried in debris.

"It hit and the shockwave came. It destroyed everything," he told Reuters.

The conflict, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, had largely settled into a war of attrition, mainly in the south and east, marked by artillery bombardments and air strikes. Russia captured swathes of the south early on.

Ukraine's southern command said on Monday its troops had started offensive actions in several directions in the south, including in the Kherson region which lies north of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine had struck more than 10 sites in the past week and "unquestionably weakened the enemy", according to a spokeswoman who declined to give details of the offensive, saying Russian forces in the south remained "quite powerful".

NUCLEAR SAFETY MISSION

More than six months into the invasion, Ukraine has been using sophisticated Western-supplied weapons to hit Russian ammunition dumps and wreak havoc with supply lines.

Russia says it is waging a "special military operation" in Ukraine to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe Russia's actions as an unprovoked war of aggression.

The world is scrambling to avoid a disaster at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest nuclear plant, where both sides have traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity.

A mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the facility, captured by Russian forces in March but still run by Ukrainian staff, was due to arrive in Kyiv on Monday and start work in the coming days, Ukraine said.

Led by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, the mission will assess physical damage, evaluate working conditions and check safety and security systems, the Vienna-based organisation said.

It will also "perform urgent safeguards activities", a reference to keeping track of nuclear material.

The Kremlin said the IAEA mission was "necessary" and urged the international community to pressure Ukraine to reduce military tensions at the plant. The mission must do its work in a politically neutral manner, Russia's foreign ministry said.

The United Nations, United States and Ukraine have called for the withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the complex to ensure it is not a target.

"We continue to believe that a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactors would be the safest and least risky option in the near-term," said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

But the Kremlin again ruled out vacating the site.

Liliia Vaulina, 22, one of a number of civilians who had fled Enerhodar for the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia, some 50 km (30 miles) upriver from the plant, said she hoped the IAEA mission would lead to a demilitarisation of its area.

"I think that they will stop the bombing," she told Reuters.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gas prices to fall soon as Germany hits storage targets, says minister

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expects gas prices to fall soon as Germany is making progress on its storage targets and won't have to pay the high asking prices currently commanding the market, he said on Monday. Germany's gas storage facilities are nearly 83% full and will hit 85% full in early September, Habeck said at an energy event in Hamburg. Germany has set a goal for gas storage levels to be 85% filled by Oct. 1 and 95% filled by Nov. 1.

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Star Milly Alcock on Rhaenyra’s ‘Heartbreak’ Over Her Father’s Betrothal

    Plus, the actress tells TheWrap what it was like squaring off with Matt Smith when her character flew on dragonback to Dragonstone

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.

  • Why Putin’s Henchmen Are Dying for This American Movie to Debut

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyRussia is facing hard times—both on the battlefield and the home front—and the country’s leading propagandists are laser-focused on distracting the domestic population by demonstrating that things are even worse abroad. Besides showcasing clips from Tucker Carlson of Fox News and social media posts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Don Jr., Kremlin-controlled propagandists have seized on another piece of convenient agi

  • Surprise, Surprise, 'Bachelorette' Rachel Gets Engaged To [SPOILER]

    Reality Steve dropped all the spoilers for Gabby and Rachel's season of 'The Bachelorette.' Here's who wins this season, and who gets engaged at the end.

  • Ukraine offensive operation under way in Russian-held Kherson as strikes on ammunition dumps 'weaken enemy'

    Ukrainian forces have begun an offensive operation against Russian troops in the Kherson region - a key, Russia-occupied part of southern Ukraine, two Ukrainian sources have told Sky News. There have been growing expectations that Ukrainian troops were planning to launch an operation to recapture Kherson, which was the first regional capital that Russia seized from Ukraine early in the invasion.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While this is

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol