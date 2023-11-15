Ukraine says ‘foothold’ on Dnipro River’s east bank will open up route to Crimea

Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

Ukrainian troops have established a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, officials from Russia and Ukraine have acknowledged, in an operation that Kyiv says will open new avenues of attack toward Crimea.

Estimates of the number of Ukrainian troops involved range from dozens to several hundred and they are reported to be engaged in heavy fighting with Russian forces on the far side of the river.

In Ukraine’s first official confirmation of the beachhead, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, said that the crossing showed that Kyiv was still making advances in a months-long counteroffensive that has so far failed to yield major territorial gains.

Related: ‘We save 98% of our patients’: inside a frontline Ukrainian field hospital

“Against all odds, Ukraine’s defence forces have gained a foothold on the left [east] bank of the Dnipro,” Yermak said in his address, a transcript of which was posted on the website of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Step by step, they are demilitarising Crimea,” he said. “We have covered 70% of the distance. And our counteroffensive is developing.”

Russian troops abandoned the western bank of the Dnipro River a year ago and took up positions on the eastern side, from which they have been regularly shelling towns and villages opposite.

Officials told the Guardian earlier this month that somewhere between a few dozen and a few hundred troops were holding a toehold on the opposing side of the river as part of an operation that had begun in mid-October. They had faced heavy bombardment from Russian artillery and drones.

A report in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday said that Ukrainian marines were reinforcing positions in three villages on the eastern bank of the river, including armoured Humvees and at least one infantry-fighting vehicle, and had cut off one road that Russians used to resupply troops in the area.

Nonetheless, it said the troops described themselves as “hunkered down in basements and trenches and heavily outnumbered”.

Story continues

The Ukrainian announcement came as Kyiv has sought to maintain western support for a war that some of its own top commanders have described as approaching a “stalemate”.

Among them were the Ukrainian army commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who told the Economist in a controversial interview that “there will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough”.

Yermak’s speech appeared to push back at that idea that the war had stalled, saying that Zelenskiy had a “clear plan” for victory.

“Among the priorities, he identifies the development of our defence industry and the deployment of our own arms production,” he said. “But that will be later. Meanwhile, we need weapons right now.”

Experts have described the Ukrainian counteroffensive as having largely culminated, with little progress in the south and heavy fighting continuing near Avdiivka and Bakhmut in the east.

“It’s probably one of the more significant efforts right now that Ukraine has ongoing,” said Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment who focuses on Russian military affairs, in a podcast on War on the Rocks earlier this month.

Resupplying the troops across the Kherson river could also prove difficult, he noted.

“I think it’s a high-risk, high-reward operation,” he said. He noted that the lack of other major offensives in the region meant that Russia could concentrate troops to target the toehold near Kherson.

Related: As its counteroffensive stalls, Ukraine signals readiness for a long war

On Wednesday, a Russian-backed regional official confirmed that Ukrainian troops had crossed the river, urging calm and claiming that additional Russian forces were being deployed to repel the attack.

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed head of the occupied Kherson region, claimed that there were just a few dozen Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the river and that they had managed to cross by “sending more [people] than we had means to destroy”.

The exact numbers of Ukrainian soldiers to cross the river and the number of casualties on both sides remains unclear. Russia last week claimed to have killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers attempting to establish a bridgehead but offered no evidence.

On Monday, Russian state news agencies published reports that Moscow was moving its troops east of the Dnipro River to “more favourable positions”, using language that it has employed in the past to describe major retreats in Kherson and in the Kharkiv region in northern Ukraine. Moments later, the reports were detracted and the Russian defence ministry claimed that it had been the target of an information attack.