Ukraine says entire Kyiv region has been recaptured from Russian army

Daniel Keane
·2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier patrols in an armoured vehicle a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)
A Ukrainian soldier patrols in an armoured vehicle a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces have retaken the entire Kyiv region from Russian troops, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister claimed on Saturday.

Hanna Malyar said the area around the capital had been “liberated” amid mounting evidence that Russian troops were withdrawing from the region after suffering heavy casualties.

She wrote on Facebook: “Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region - is liberated from the invader.”

The Standard could not independently verify Ms Malyar’s claims. If true, it would mark a significant victory for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces following five weeks of intense fighting.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died and over 4 million have fled the country since Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country on February 24. His army has failed to achieve its key military objectives amid logistical issues, low morale and fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Ukrainian officials said that 30 towns and villages in the region had already been recaptured from Russian control. The Kremlin last week claimed it would significantly reduce its activities in the capital and neighbouring area Chernihiv to refocus on the Donbas region.

However, the announcement was welcomed with scepticism by Ukrainian and Western officials following weeks of disinformation and broken pledges from Moscow, who have repeatedly violated ceasefire agreements during civilian evacuations.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian forces retreating from the Kyiv region had created a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around residential areas, as well as abandoned equipment.

“In the north of our country, the invaders are leaving. It is slow but noticeable. In some places they are being kicked out with fighting. Elsewhere they’re abandoning the positions themselves,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address released on Saturday.

“They are mining all this territory. Houses are mined, equipment is mined, even the bodies of dead people.”

Chernihiv Governor Viacheslav Chaus also accused Russian troops of planting mines as they retreated from positions around the regional capital.

“There are a lot of mines. They (the villages) are strewn with them,” he said on national television.

Prime minister Boris Johnson spoke with Mr Zelensky on Saturday evening and “congratulated Ukraine’s brave armed forces for successfully pushing back Russia’s invading army in a number of areas”, Downing Street said.

The spokesperson added: “President Zelensky underscored the urgency of Ukraine’s fight for its survival as a free and democratic nation, and the importance of international assistance.”

Elsewhere, a senior Ukrainian negotiator said that Russia had indicated that a draft treaty was at an advanced enough stage to allow for direct consultations between the two nations’ leaders.

David Arakhamia told the Interfax news agency that Russia had accepted Ukraine’s overall position with the exception of its stance on Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Mr Putin in 2014.

Western and Ukrainian officials have warned that Mr Putin could be using negotiations to buy time for his army to regroup, saying he is not seriously committed to de-escalation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'God was watching over us': Retired firefighter remembers fatal Argus crash

    Twenty-one-year-old Gerard Ginson was at CFB Summerside's mess hall eating lunch on March 31, 1977, when he heard a 415 Squadron Argus was in trouble. The military firefighter got up and headed to the fire hall where he volunteered to help a crew that was not his own. It was a day he'd never forget. Three people from a crew of 16 died when a plane crashed and burst into flames during an emergency landing. "God was watching over us," said Ginson. "Otherwise, it would have been a lot worse." The A

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Joy Drop: This was a great week on the pitch, here and abroad

    What a week it has been! We started out as predicted in the previous Joy Drop, with Canada's men's soccer team qualifying for the World Cup in November. What an absolute JOY. So, we begin with Alphonso Davies — still out due to myocarditis. Although he wasn't able to play, he watched and cheered on his team's 4-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday. After the glorious win, he cried tears of happiness and spoke so sincerely about the people who believed in the team and what that means for this squad. Of c

  • Leafs' Michael Bunting appears to take cross-check to head with no penalty called

    Another night, another officiating controversy involving the Maple Leafs.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 3 Upcoming Swtich games: Summer edition

    Here are 3 popular upcoming switch games for the summer of 2022.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • 'That wasn't much fun': Nick Nurse tiptoes around criticizing officiating

    The Toronto Raptors squeaked by a undermanned Boston Celtics and afterwards, coach Nick Nurse commended his team for battling through some interesting foul calls. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.

  • Petr Mrazek taking his shot at redemption after up and down season

    While the Maple Leafs wait on the return of Jack Campbell, fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek has made solid back-to-back starts and received a standing ovation from the Toronto faithful at Scotiabank Arena. After making it through waivers, Petr Mrzaek is slowly gaining the trust of his teammates and fans alike.

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Calgary's Sean Monahan conundrum

    The Flames have options when it comes to their former franchise cornerstone, but none of those involve Monahan staying in Calgary beyond this season.