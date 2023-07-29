Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian soldiers will reach Crimea 'soon'

The head of Ukraine’s intelligence directorate has said that their forces could begin attempts to de-occupy Crimea “soon”.

In comments to Ukrainian news site TSN, Kyrylo Budanov said that forces could enter Russian-occupied Crimea shortly but did not specify a timeframe.

The comments came just a week after Volodymyr Zelensky reminded the world that Ukraine considers the Crimean Bridge a “legitimate” target.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since 2014 and while troops have not yet entered the peninsula to try and reclaim it, Ukraine has repeatedly made clear that re-taking the territory is a key part of their counter-offensive.

05:00 PM BST

Today's live blog is now closed

That is all for today, thanks for following along. We will be back tomorrow with all of the latest news on the Russia-Ukraine war.

04:47 PM BST

Kyiv fires Storm Shadow missiles at railroad between Crimea and Kherson, says Russia-appointed official

Ukraine targeted a railroad between occupied-Crimea and the Kherson region, with 12 Storm Shadow long-range missiles, which were intercepted by air defenses, a Russian-appointed official said.

“All the missiles were shot down by our air defense,” Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed acting head of the Kherson region administration, posted on Telegram on Saturday. The attack was said to have taken place over night on Friday but the Telegraph could not immediately verify it.

Falling debris “from expensive foreign weapons” damaged a monitoring post and a cable that electrical locomotives connect to, he said.

“Once again, it is the civilian infrastructure that is being struck by the enemies.”

03:30 PM BST

Children called as witnesses to testify against mother in Putin's crackdown on dissent

A brother and sister, aged nine and 10, have been called as witnesses in their mother’s trial in which she is accused of repeatedly “discrediting the army”.

Russian news outlet Sota reported that Lidia Prudovskaya previously faced administrative charges on similar allegations after sharing anti-war posts on social media last year.

Story continues

Discrediting the Russian military became a punishable offence after the invasion of Ukraine and is regularly used to silence critics.

02:50 PM BST

UNESCO arrives in Odesa

The UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) arrived in Odesa today to assess the damage that was caused to cultural and religious sites from Russia’ bombing campaign earlier this month.

Odesa’ s main Orthodox cathedral was one of the world heritage sites that was hit by a Russian missile attack. The cathedral, built in the late 1700s was first destroyed by Stalin in 1936 before being rebuilt by Ukraine and destroyed again by Russia this month.

02:25 PM BST

The war in pictures

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards members of the Ukrainian Special Operation Forces at their position near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 29, 2023. - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Iryna Pelekhata, whose husband and son were killed in the country's war against Russian, is comforted by her younger son, Maxym Pelekhatyi, as they gather in the Independence Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 29, 2023, to mark the first-year anniversary of the attack on a prison building in Olenivka, eastern Ukraine, that killed dozens of Ukrainian military prisoners. - AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Ukrainian serviceman at his position on the frontline near as Russia-Ukraine war continues in New York, Donbas region, Ukraine, on July 28, 2023. - Photo by Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

01:55 PM BST

Wagner troops push toward Polish border, Poland's PM says

A group of 100 Wagner forces have moved closer toward the Polish border, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. They are now near the Belarusian city of Grodno.

Wagner forces in Belarus training the country’s special forces have already caused Poland to move 1,000 of its troops from the west to the east of the country to bolster against the threat. They were accused of having “territorial ambitions” by the Russian president in response.

“The situation is getting increasingly dangerous ... Most likely they (the Wagner personnel) will be disguised as the Belarusian border guard and help illegal migrants get to the Polish territory (and) destabilise Poland,” Mr Morawiecki said at a press conference.

“They will most likely try to enter Poland pretending to be illegal migrants and this poses additional threats,” Mr Morawiecki said.

The Polish premier did not give evidence of the Wagner troop movement and Reuters said that a prominent Belarusian opposition group had not tracked any evidence of the move.

01:44 PM BST

Power plant engineer abducted and tortured by Russia, Kyiv says

A Zaporizhia nuclear power plant engineer has been “abducted” by Russia, held illegally and subject to torture, according to the Ukrainian state nuclear energy company.

In a statement on Telegram, Energoatom claimed that Serhiy Potinga, an occupational safety engineer, was abducted on June 23.

“Serhiy, being in real captivity of the Rashists, is regularly subjected to torture and physical violence. And after the torture, the invaders send the engineer to the hospital every time so that he does not die. At the same time, they have not brought any charges against the man, but they continue to harass and repress him,” the statement read.

He was last seen at a police department controlled by Russian forces, the company said.

They urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to secure his release, as well as all other Zaporizhzhia plant employees who are being held captive by Russia.

01:31 PM BST

Donbas pictured

A Ukrainian soldier of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade stands on the ruins of destroyed house in the city of New York in Donbas region, Ukraine on July 28, 2023 - Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

12:51 PM BST

Russia claims the Dnipro attack, hailing it a success

Moscow’s defence ministry on Saturday claimed the Friday night attack on Dnipro that hit a residential complex and an SBU building.

“On the evening of July 28, the Russian armed forces attacked a command post of the Ukrainian armed forces in the city of Dnepropetrovsk with high-precision weapons,” the statement read, referring to Dnipro by its earlier name. “The designated target has been hit.”

Earlier on Saturday Ukrainian emergency services said that they had concluded their search and rescue of the block of flats. No casualties were recorded and the nine people injured were being treated at home.

12:07 PM BST

Zelensky visits special forces in Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Vladymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian special operations forces near the eastern Bakhmut front line.

“The performance of tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Bakhmut direction, advanced positions of the Special Operations Forces. Today, I am here to congratulate our warriors on their professional day, to honor their strength. I heard a commander's report, talked with the warriors. Very powerful, very effective. Thank you!



Although I… pic.twitter.com/4yJhfO8UBI — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 29, 2023

11:48 AM BST

Wagner boss gives first interview since failed mutiny

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has said that the group is ready to increase its presence in Africa, in what is thought to be his first interview since his failed mutiny last month.

“We aren’t reducing (our presence), moreover we’re ready to increase our various contingents,” Prigozhin told Cameroon-based Afrique Media, in a phone interview published on YouTube.

Photos emerged of Prigozhin – seemingly free – at the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg this week.

We could not immediately verify whether the voice in the clip was definitely the mercenary chief.

On a Telegram channel associated with Wagner, Prigozhin also hailed the military coup in Niger and offered his fighters’ services.

11:08 AM BST

Ukraine moves Christmas Day to December 25 in Russia rebuff

In its latest attempt to distance itself from Russia, the official holiday for Christmas Day has been moved from January 7 to December 25.

Ukrainian President Vladymyr Zelensky signed into law last night a bill that aimed to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations”.

The bill was passed by parliamentarians two week ago. Moscow has yet to publicly comment.

10:48 AM BST

Our picks of some of the best photos that came in overnight

A Ukrainian soldier of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade stands at the trenches at the front line positions outside the city of New York in Donbas region, Ukraine on July 28, 2023. - Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Friends and relatives of violinist and Ukrainian solider David Yakushyn, 22, grieve during the funeral service on July 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. David was killed in action along with three other soldiers from the 127th brigade in Lyman, on July 20th, 2023. Yakushyn took his violin to the front lines with him, playing for the soldiers. He was a recent graduate of the R. Glier Municipal Academy of Music in Kyiv. - Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images

10:43 AM BST

Fighting has intensified in southern Ukraine, the British say

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 29 July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/fMz5G0zMCP



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/40214yywD6 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 29, 2023

The intelligence update comes after Ukrainian troops said they had taken the village of Staromaiorske in a video released by Zelensky yesterday. Russian military-blogger WarGonzo described the breakthrough as “disturbing” because Staromaiorske was a key Russian outpost on the southeastern front line.

10:41 AM BST

African heads of state to attend Russia's Navy Day parade

Four African heads of state will be attending Russia’s Navy Day parade tomorrow, according to the Kremlin, adding to the five representatives coming from other African nations.

African nations this week at the Africa-Russia summit have been pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine and to find a way to re-enter negotiations of the Black Sea grain deal that has soared food prices for some of the world’s poorest nations.

“This war must end. And it can only end on the basis of justice and reason,” African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told Putin and African leaders in St Petersburg.

“The disruptions of energy and grain supplies must end immediately. The grain deal must be extended for the benefit of all the peoples of the world, Africans in particular.”

It was not immediately clear which heads of state were expected to attend the parade.

10:23 AM BST

Pictured: The aftermath of the missile attack in Dnipro

Firefighters work at a site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine July 28, 2023 - Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

A view shows an administrative building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine July 28, 2023. - Press service of the Patrol Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Local residents are seen outside an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine July 28, 2023. - REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

10:15 AM BST

Washington believes Moscow officials are in North Korea buying weapons

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said that Washington is under the impression that Russia’s defence minister is in North Korea to buy weapons.

“I strongly doubt he’s there on holiday,” Mr Blinken told reporters at a press conference in Australia this morning.

“We’re seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine,” he said.

“We see that in North Korea, we see that as well with Iran, which has provided many drones to Russia that it’s using to destroy civilian infrastructure and killed civilians in Ukraine.”

The news of Sergei Shoigu’s arrival in Pyongyang came as the Financial Times this morning reported that Ukrainian soldiers have been seen using North Korean rockets that had been seized from a “friendly country” before being delivered to Ukraine.

10:09 AM BST

Zelesnky thanks Ukraine's special forces

Ukraine's special forces in a photo tweeted by Ukrainian President Vladymyr Zelensky - Twitter/Vladymyr Zelensky

Warriors with an unbending will, grit, ingenuity, courage, and persistence. Ukrainian special forces. You perform a wide range of combat missions in the most dangerous and hardest conditions. You defeat the Russian aggressor skillfully, having no obstacles that could not be… pic.twitter.com/8Huf3Ddaij — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 29, 2023

10:06 AM BST

Since we left you yesterday

The Russian defence ministry said that it shot down a Ukrainian missile in Taganrog in the southern Russian Rostov region. Local officials said that 20 people were injured when an art museum was hit. Ukraine’s secretary of the National Security and Defense Council blamed Russian air defense systems for the explosion. Moscow’s defence ministry later claimed to have downed a second missile near the city of Azov, also in the Rostov region.

The commander of Ukraine’s armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said his troops were pushing forward in parts of eastern Ukraine as the gradual counter-offensive grinds on.

“The enemy fiercely clings to every centimeter, conducting intense artillery and mortar fire,” he said in a statement. Russian forces are constantly attacking in the direction of Kupiansk and Lyman in the Donetsk area, he added.

09:52 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to today’s Ukraine live blog. Abbie Cheeseman here, guiding you through all of the latest developments.

First up this morning:

Russian missiles slammed into a residential complex and an SBU building in Dnipro overnight, injuring at least nine people.

Two children were among the injured, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak. The attack was branded as “Russian missile terror” by Ukrainian President Vladymyr Zelensky.

It was the third time that the SBU building had been targeted, Borys Filatov, Dnipro’s mayor said.

Mr Filatov added that both of the buildings were mostly empty as the residential complex had only recently been completed and the apartments were in the process of being put up for sale.

“There were two hits in Dnipro at about 8.30pm, Iskander missiles, according to preliminary information,” Governor Lysak said on television.

“Part of the apartment building was destroyed. It was not even yet in use and there weren’t many people there. A few people were trapped but are now out. The security service building is partially destroyed.”