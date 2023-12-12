Ukraine-Russia war: Putin 'banking on' US to fail to deliver more Ukraine aid, warns Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden held a news conference in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building

US President Joe Biden has warned that Vladamir Putin is “banking on” the US to fail to deliver more aid to Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Biden said: “we must prove him wrong”.

The Ukrainian president had been in Washington DC as part of a last-ditch attempt to convince Congress to approve a $61 billion (£48 billion) funding package.

Republicans have so far blocked the bill, demanding concessions from Mr Biden on border control as the price of their support.

Mr Zelensky said his conversations with the White House and members of Congress had been “very productive”.

Pressed on whether he had heard what he had wanted, Mr Zelensky said he had received “more than positive” signals but was waiting on “results”.

Volodymyr Zelensky did a whistle stop tour of Washington DC to urge Congress to pass a $61 billion (£48 billion) funding package

During a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden, Mr Zelensky said his discussions at the White House and with senators had been “very productive”

Mr Biden warned that Putin is “banking on” the US to fail to deliver more aid to Ukraine

He also said a failure to pass supplementary funding for Ukraine would be a “Christmas gift” for the Russian leader

Pressed on NATO, Mr Biden said membership “will be in Ukraine’s future” but said “right now” the focus is on winning the war with Russia

Biden: NATO is in Ukraine’s future

Asked whether Ukraine will receive an invitation to join the alliance, Mr Biden said: “NATO will be in Ukraine’s future, no question about that.”

But, he said the country will only become a member when “all allies agree and conditions are met”.

“Right now we need me to make sure they win the war”, he said.



Biden says he’s ‘hopeful’ US will deliver funding

He said there is “strong bipartisan” support for Ukraine and it just a “small number” of Republicans who don’t want to support the country.

“But they don’t speak for the majority”, he said, adding: “We’re in negotiations to get the funding we need”.

He said he is “not making promises” but he is “hopeful we can get there”.

Zelenksy: response has been 'more than positive'

Asked whether he heard what he wanted to during his visit, Mr Zelensky said he has “heard a lot” and said what he wanted to.

He said he has had support from the Biden administration, from senators and the Speaker, who have been “more than positive”.



Zelensky: discussions have been ‘very productive’

The Ukrainian leader said talks at the White House and with Congress with both parties were “very productive”.

“I thank you for the bipartisan support as we approach Christmas on behalf of all our Ukrainian families separated by war and all sorts of daughters on the front”, he added.



Zelensky starts his remarks

So far he’s said Ukraine can “tackle the Russian dictatorship” the children of Ukraine and other nations don’t have to die defending against “Russian aggression”.

He’s said Ukraine has already made “significant progress” and has shown its “courage and partnerships are stronger than any Russian hostility.”



Biden: holding Ukraine hostage is not a border solution

Mr Biden said “holding Ukraine funding hostage in an attempt to force through an extreme Republican partisan agenda on the border is not how it works. We need real solutions.”

He also said that Russia and loyalists in Moscow, celebrated when Republicans voted to block Ukraine aid last week, warning “If you’re being celebrated by Russian propagandists, it might be time to rethink what you’re doing history.”



Biden kicks off press conference

US President Joe Biden told the press conference that “without supplemental funding” the US is “rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands that it has.”

He said Putin is “banking on the United States failing to deliver or Ukraine.”

Zelensky thanks the US for its 'unwavering support'

I am glad to be back at the White House and meeting with @POTUS Joe Biden.



I am grateful to the U.S. for its unwavering support for Ukraine, including $200 million military aid package announced today.



In the Black Sea, we defeated the Russian fleet. Our maritime exports have… pic.twitter.com/bdc1UHHdhE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 12, 2023

Zelensky presses Biden to divert frozen Russian assets

Mr Zelensky earlier on Tuesday urged Mr Biden to “work faster” to send more than $300billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

He said the money is “from terrorists” and Ukraine should “use it to protect against Russian terror.”

Senior US officials have in recent months been stepping up their efforts to use hundreds of billions of dollars of frozen Russian central bank reserves to help Ukraine.

It comes as the EU on Tuesday started the process to deliver on its pledge to use money from frozen Russian central bank assets towards rebuilding Ukraine.

The European Commission said it had agreed on a proposal detailing a legal way to use interest earned and other profits from these assets, which are held in European financial institutions, to Ukraine’s benefit.



Ukraine will celebrate Christmas on 25 December

During his meeting with Democrats earlier today, Mr Zelensky told minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and other representatives that Ukraine will celebrate Christmas on 25 December, sources told NBC.

Ukraine had traditionally celebrated Christmas on 7 January because many Orthodox churches had historic connections with the Russian Orthodox church.

Biden: we can't let Putin attack Ukraine's energy

“We stand at a real inflection point in history,” Mr Biden said as he sat with his Ukrainian counterpart at the Oval Office.

“Congress needs to pass the supplemental funds” to provide more aid to Ukraine, he said.

Mr Biden also warned that Putin was planning to bombard Ukraine’s electrical grid this winter, adding: “We mustn’t let him succeed”.

Biden pressures Zelensky to abandon new offensive

Mr Biden’s administration is putting pressure on Mr Zelensky to abandon plans for a new offensive and instead “hold and build” gains from Russia over the winter.

American military officials believe Ukraine should consolidate territory it has won over the last year and dig in, rather than launch a new counter-offensive, after disappointing results from Mr Zelensky’s autumn push.

Read the full story from US Editor Tony Diver here

Zelensky: Ukraine can win

Ahead of the press conference, Mr Zelensky told Mr Biden that his country could still defeat Russia’s invasion despite Congress blocking fresh aid for Kyiv.

Speaking to the US President in the Oval Office, Zelensky said that Ukraine’s troops “prove every day that Ukraine can win.”

Zelensky thanks House Speaker

Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Mike Johnson for “supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom”, hours after Lindsey Graham said he should be grateful the Republican Speaker would consider bringing a support package to the House at all.

The Ukrainian president said he was thankful for “strong bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine”, even as Republicans indicate they would only back future measures in exchange for stricter border control by Joe Biden.

Mr Zelensky and the White House remain optimistic about military aid in public, although observers have already pointed out that this visit is clearly a last-ditch attempt to secure funding before the new year, as weapons stockpiles dwindle.

I had a great meeting with House Speaker @SpeakerJohnson.



I am grateful to the U.S. Congress for the strong bipartisan and bicameral support that has been provided to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale aggression began.



I briefed Speaker Johnson about Ukraine’s achievements,… pic.twitter.com/fV6NIPPUGE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 12, 2023

Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Washington to make a last-ditch plea for new military aid

The IMF gave £715million in financial aid to Ukraine

The White House said it was “deeply concerned” by the disappearance of Alexei Navalny

The Kremlin said it was “unacceptable” for the US to comment

The British Ministry of Defence said Russian soldiers are struggling to fight at night due to equipment shortages

New Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said he would look to end truckers’ blockade of the Ukrianian border quickly

Ukraine’s larges mobile network was temporarily disabled in a hacking attack

Finland said it would reopen two border crossings with Russia on a trial basis after closing them last week

Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed to have “completely destroyed” Russia’s tax system in a cyber attacl

02:55 PM GMT

Not hyperbole to say Europe at risk if West gives up on Ukraine, says Sullivan

Jake Sullivan has said it is not “hyperbole” to say the security of the whole of Europe is at stake if the West does not keep backing Ukraine.

“I do not think it’s hyperbole to say that basically the security of Europe is at stake, and therefore the risk of American men and women having to go deal with another massive war in Europe, as we have before, if we don’t work with Ukraine to stop Russia in Ukraine,” the US national security adviser said at Washington DC’s national press club.

“That’s at stake.”

He added that Russia will advance in Ukraine unless Congress approves £48bn ($61bn) in proposed new military aid.

“We will not be able to provide the ammunition necessary for them to continue advancing and hold the line against the Russian attacks, which have been intensive in the east over the course of the past few weeks,” he said.

“And as weeks go by, that will have a material effect on Ukraine’s battlefield position.”

02:37 PM GMT

Russian tax system 'destroyed' in Ukraine cyber attack

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) has claimed to have “completely destroyed” Russia’s tax system in a cyber attack.

“Military intelligence officers managed to penetrate one of the well-protected key central servers of the federal tax service of the Russian Federation, and then more than 2,300 of its regional servers throughout Russia, as well as in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea,” the HUR said.

It claimed to have deleted the system’s database and backups and that Russia had been trying to repair it for four days without success.

“In fact, we are talking about the complete destruction of the infrastructure of one of the main state bodies of terrorist Russia and numerous related tax data for a long time period,” the HUR added.

Russia is yet to comment.

02:15 PM GMT

Finland to double ammunition production

Finland will double its ammunition production capacity by 2027, its defence ministry has said.

“The current decision will significantly increase the production capacity of heavy ammunition in Finland, enabling long-term support for Ukraine up to the 2030s,” defence minister Antti Hakkanen said.

The ministry said in a statement that the investments will total £103million ($129million).

02:11 PM GMT

Zelensky arrives at Congress

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Congress in the United States to press for new military aid.

Zelensky is due to meet leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives before going to the White House for talks with President Joe Biden.

02:09 PM GMT

Finland to reopen two border crossings with Russia

Finland is set to reopen two border crossings with Russia after shutting its frontier in November after a surge it migrants it said had been orchestrated by Moscow.

“The government has today decided to keep the eastern border closed except for two border crossing points,” prime minister Petteri Orpo said.

He said the south-eastern Vaalimaa and Niirala crossings will be reopened on Thursday to see if “there is a change for the better”.

“If the phenomenon continues, we will close these border crossings,” he added.

01:44 PM GMT

Zelensky to make last-ditch plea for war funds in Washington

Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the United States in a last ditch plea to save the multi-billion dollar aid package being blocked by Congress.

The Ukrainian president will on Tuesday meet Republican House speaker Mike Johnson and Senate leader Mitch McConnell in Washington as he bids to persuade their party to back $61bn (£48bn) in new military aid proposed by President Joe Biden.

The package has been held up in Congress by Republicans who want to see greater funding for security along the border with Mexico.

“When the free world hesitates, that’s when dictatorships celebrate,” Mr Zelensky said on Monday in an address at Washington’s National Defense University.

The Ukrainian leader will address senators at 2pm GMT (9am ET) and hold a joint press conference with Mr Biden at 9.15pm GMT (4.15pm ET).

National security council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that the White House would provide Ukraine with “additional security assistance” by the end of the year with or without Congress’s support.

01:02 PM GMT

Mobile hack was 'act of war', says operator

Ukraine’s largest mobile network has said a hack which temporarily took it out of action was an act of “war”.

“This is a war, it takes place not only on the battlefield, it also takes place in virtual space and unfortunately, we are affected as a result of this war,” Aleksandr Komarov, Kyivstar’s general director, said on national television.

Ukraine is yet to accuse an individual, group or country of carrying out the hack.

12:12 PM GMT

US comments on Navalny 'unacceptable', says Kremlin

The Kremlin has condemned comments made by the United States about imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny as “unacceptable”.

“Here we are talking about a prisoner who has been found guilty under the law and is serving his sentence,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “And here we consider any interference by anyone, including the US, as unacceptable and impossible.”

John Kirby, the White House’s national security spokesman, said on Monday that the US was “deeply concerned” by Mr Navalny’s disappearance.

“He should be released immediately, he should never have been jailed in the first place,” Mr Kirby said.

His lawyers have not been able to contact him or been told where he is. It is thought that he has been moved to a different prison colony.

12:01 PM GMT

US Congress passes bill banning Russian uranium imports

The United States Congress has passed a bill banning the import of Russian uranium.

If also passed by Senate and signed by Joe Biden, the bill would stop any further imports 90 days after its enactment.

“The risks of continuing this dependence on Russia for our nuclear fuels are simply too great,” said Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican congresswoman.

11:40 AM GMT

Ukraine mobile network hacked

Ukraine’s largest mobile network has been attacked by hackers.

Kyivstar, which has 24.3million customers, said its mobile data signal was temporarily disabled in the attack.

“The most important thing is that the personal data of users has not been compromised,” it added, promising to compensate customers for loss of access to services.

A culprit is yet to be identified.

10:46 AM GMT

In pictures: Muscular Putin and sieged Washington star in FSB veterans' calendar

A muscular Vladimir Putin and an under siege Washington DC are the stars of a 2024 calendar released in support of veterans of Russia’s FSB secret service.

Vladimir Putin shows off his muscles in a black Z T-shirt

A Russian soldier stands in front of the Capitol in Washington DC as Russian aircraft fly overhead

10:41 AM GMT

Poland will look to quickly end border blockade, says new PM

Poland’s new government will attempt to end the truck drivers’ protest at the Ukrainian border quickly, new prime minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Disgruntled Polish hauliers have been blocking border crossings since November in protest against competition from Ukrainian rivals.

10:25 AM GMT

10:14 AM GMT

Russia and Iran close to 'major' new agreement

Russia and Iran are close to signing a “major new interstate agreement”, the Russian foreign ministry has said.

It did not disclose any details but said the deal was at “a high stage of readiness”.

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi visited Moscow last week and held five hours of talks with Vladimir Putin.

Ties between Russia and Iran have grown closer since the war in Ukraine began, with Iran supplying scores of Shahed drones to the Russian army.

09:52 AM GMT

Lorries still crossing reopened border, says Ukraine

Lorries are passing through a Polish-Ukrainian border crossing which reopened on Monday despite protestors’ efforts to resume a blockade, Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister has said.

Serhiy Derkach said truckers had resumed their blockade of one road at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on Tuesday but that hauliers were using an alternative route to get through the crossing.

“About 100 vehicles have already passed through and we are working on opening other crossings,” he said.

Polish, Hungarian and Slovakian truckers have all blocked border crossings in recent weeks in protest against Ukrainian competition.

09:26 AM GMT

Kremlin boasts '10s of billions' can't make Ukraine win

The Kremlin has boasted that “10s of billions of dollars” given by the West to Ukraine have had no impact on the war.

“It is important for everyone to understand: the 10s of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain success on the battlefield,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“The 10s of billions of dollars that Ukraine wants to be pumped with are also headed for the same fiasco.”

Mr Peskov added that Ukraine’s failure to push Russia out of occupied territory was undermining Volodymyr Zelensky’s authority.

09:03 AM GMT

MoD: Russian soldiers struggling to fight at night

Russian soldiers are likely struggling to fight at night, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

In its latest defence intelligence briefing, the MoD said night vision goggles have “frequently featured high in the lists of equipment Russian units request from their families and supporters”.

“There is also likely a cultural element to Russia’s problem: Russian military training has rarely emphasised night exercises, “instead typically building towards set-piece, daylight events to impress visiting senior officers.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 December 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/TzsUcPGtVV



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/HuH8lUsGiK — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 12, 2023

08:51 AM GMT

Russian teachers resign after giving children Ukraine certificates

Two Russian nursery teachers have resigned after they inadvertently gave children sports certificates with the Ukrainian coat of arms on.

News agency RIA Novosti reported that the teachers handed out the certificates to children who competed in pioneerball, a Russian variation of volleyball.

The education department in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk said the teachers had downloaded the certificates from the internet and did not realise it included the coat of arms.

Mayor Sergei Kravchuk publicly apologised to the children and their parents and said the nursery’s head and sports teacher had resigned.

He added that all teachers in the city would be interviewed and tested on their knowledge of “patriotic education” after the incident.

In Khabarovsk, Russia, children were given diplomas with the coat of arms of Ukraine at a competition among preschoolers. This made the Russians very angry :) pic.twitter.com/09c5NnOAMK — Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) December 11, 2023

08:36 AM GMT

EU 'proposes sending seized £13bn to Ukraine'

The European Union will propose sending Ukraine £13bn ($16.2bn) in profits generated by frozen Russian assets, the Financial Times has reported.

The West has frozen more than £160bn ($200bn) in Russian assets since the war in Ukraine began.

There are concerns, however, that Vladimir Putin would retaliate by seizing Western assets in Russia.

08:22 AM GMT

Reopened Polish border crossing closes again

A Polish-Ukrainian border crossing which reopened to some lorries on Monday has closed again.

The Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint is one of four between the two countries which have been blocked by Polish truckers since November.

It had briefly reopened to hauliers on Monday but shut again later that day after a truck blocked the road.

Hungarian and Slovakian drivers have also joined the protest against what they see as unfair competition from Ukrainians.

08:02 AM GMT

White House ‘deeply concerned’ by Navalny disappearance

The United States is “deeply concerned” after the disappearance of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“He’s now been gone for allegedly a week and neither his representatives or his family know where he is,” said John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman.

“He should be released immediately, he should never have been jailed in the first place.”

Mr Navalny’s spokeswoman said on Monday that he had gone missing. He is thought to have been moved to another prison colony inside Russia.

07:48 AM GMT

Lula rejects meeting with Zelensky

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declined to meet Volodymyr Zelensky when he travelled to Argentina for the inauguration of Javier Milei.

The Ukrainian president requested to meet with the Brazilian president in Brazilian but was rebuffed, the O Globo newspaper reported.

A minor minister was sent to meet Mr Zelensky instead.

Brazil has not sent Ukraine military aid and has not sanctioned Russia.

07:40 AM GMT

Hungary remains opposed to Ukraine joining EU

Hungary remains opposed to Ukraine starting accession talks with the European Union after a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers.

Dmytro Kuleba and Peter Szijjarto met on Monday ahead of a European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday where Hungary is expected to veto talks with Ukraine.

“The proposal for the decision is unprepared, the European Commission has practically no idea about the impact of Ukraine’s membership in the EU would have on the whole community,” Mr Szijjarto said.

A letter from Ukraine’s Hungarian minority to the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper urged Viktor Orban on Monday not to block Ukraine’s membership.

“We strongly urge all leaders of the EU member states to continue to support Ukraine on the path of European integration,” it read.

07:31 AM GMT

IMF approves £715m in new Ukraine aid

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new £715million ($900million) aid package for Ukraine.

The latest support is part of a four-year funding agreement worth a total of £12.4bn ($15.6bn).

“Timely external disbursements as well as continued effort on the domestic market are key to meeting Ukraine’s financing needs and preserving macroeconomic and financial stability,” said IMF director Kristalina Georgieva.

She met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Monday.

