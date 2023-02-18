Ukraine-Russia war: Putin planning 'more war', warns Nato chief

Mandatory Credit: Photo by SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13771850an) Ukrainian soldier patrols territory of damaged energy facility during Dutch Prime Minister's visit, near Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 February 2023. Rutte arrived in Ukraine to meet with top officials amid Russia's invasion. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Kyiv, Ukraine - 17 Feb 2023 - Photo by SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will rally allies to send more weapons to Ukraine as he warns that the Russian leader is planning for more war, not peace.

Mr Stoltenberg is expected to tell the major security forum in Munich where world leaders are gathered that Kyiv’s supporters must answer its calls for more weapons.

It will echo comments Rishi Sunak is expected to make urging the West to follow the UK’s lead and “double down” on support to Ukraine. On Friday Olaf Scholz too told Ukraine’s backers to commit to its pledges of tanks.

Mr Stoltenberg will say: "We must give Ukraine what they need to win and prevail as a sovereign, independent nation in Europe.”

Allies, led by the United States, have sent billions of dollars of armaments to Kyiv, from artillery to air defence systems, but Ukraine says it needs more to launch a successful counter-offensive.

Despite Vladimir Putin having previously suggested he is open to peace talks, Mr Stoltenberg will say the Russian leader remains focused on war.

“[W]e must sustain and step up our support for Ukraine.”

"Putin is not planning for peace. He is planning for more war."

12:30 PM

Photos of an alleged Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv

Instead of a thousand words.



Russian rockets in the sky over Kharkiv on 17 February.



📷: Vadym Belikov/Suspilne pic.twitter.com/ilS1kWALht — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 18, 2023

12:23 PM

Sunak discusses Ukraine's long-term needs with Germany's Scholz

The leaders of Britain and Germany agreed they would maintain robust support for Ukraine while considering long-term support of the country’s defences.

Meeting in Munich on Saturday, Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Olaf Scholz said their recent pledges of tanks would be “transformational on the ground” as they reaffirmed their support for Kyiv.

“The leaders agreed on the need to sustain the record level of international support for Ukraine. They agreed recent international offers of main battle tanks and other equipment would be transformational on the ground," said Downing Street.

“The Prime Minster stressed the need for allies to think not just about securing peace in the short term, but about strengthening Ukraine’s long-term defences.”

12:02 PM

Explosions heard in city of Khmelnytskyi

Two explosions were heard in a west Ukrainian city as the country faced a new Russian missile salvo, local government officials said, with several regions limiting electricity supply as a precaution for potential strikes on the grid.

Two explosions could be heard in the city of Khmelnytskyi, which lies 274 km west of Kyiv, the regional governor said.

Shortly after air raid alerts were issued nationwide on Saturday morning, authorities in several southern and eastern regions of Ukraine warned of possible precautionary power outages to limit damage to the grid in case of a strike.

Russia, which invaded its neighbour nearly a year ago, has been targeting Ukraine's energy networks with massed missile salvos since last October.

11:47 AM

China to set out its position on settling Ukraine crisis, top diplomat says

China believes there are "some forces" that do not want Ukraine-Russia peace talks to succeed, and China will issue its own position on a political settlement to the crisis, China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

To maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese independence forces must be resolutely opposed, said Mr Wang, who is the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

11:29 AM

In pictures: World leaders gather at Germany's Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is greeted by Britain's ambassador to Germany Jill Gallard as he arrives at the airport in Munich to attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (R) walks over the stage as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C) shakes hands with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (L) during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2023.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (L) shakes hands with Former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2023.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

11:07 AM

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign affairs has asked the US to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s as soon as possible.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign affairs has asked the US to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s as soon as possible.

10:51 AM

The Kremlin is struggling to insulate people from the war, the MoD says

(1/4)



Andrey Turchak, the leader of the Russian parliamentary group that is focused on the so-called Special Military Operation in Ukraine, stated on 16 February 2023 that the group had presented a report to Russian President Putin. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 18, 2023

10:37 AM

EU's von der Leyen urges allies to 'double down' for Ukraine

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen told Munich that allies must "double down" on military support for Ukraine, as it fights back against Russian forces.

"We have to double down and we have to continue the really massive support that is necessary (so) that these imperialistic plans of (President Vladimir) Putin will completely fail," she said.

10:20 AM

We must give Ukraine more Nato-standard weaponry, Rishi Sunak tells West

The Government will pledge to bolster Ukraine's security long after the war with Russia finishes, write Danielle Sheridan, Jorg Luyken and Vivian Song

The West should follow the UK’s lead and “double down” on support to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak will say on Saturday. The Prime Minister will use his address at the Munich Security Conference to call on other nations to follow Britain’s example of solidarity through providing security reassurances and "advanced, Nato-standard capabilities". Mr Sunak will say: “Now is the moment to double down on our military support. When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. “Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve. But we proved him wrong then, and we will prove him wrong now.” Read the full story

10:05 AM

'Don't make same mistake with China' as with Russia, says Stoltenberg

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exposed the dangers of Europe's over-reliance on authoritarian regimes and should serve as a lesson, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg will tell the Munich Security Conference.

"We should not make the same mistake with China and other authoritarian regimes," he will warn.

09:47 AM

Ukraine foreign minister discusses future tank supplies with Rheinmetall CEO

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met with the chief executive of German defence manufacturer Rheinmetall to discuss future supplies of tanks and armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

"I met with Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger to focus on ways to increase production for Ukraine and allies," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"We also discussed large projects to boost Ukraine’s tank and armoured vehicles capabilities, both short-term and long-term. Rheinmetall is ready to ramp up engagement," he added.

09:14 AM

'Give Ukraine what they need to win', says Stoltenberg

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expected to tell the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that allies must provide Ukraine what it needs to defeat Russia, as Kyiv pleads for more weapons.

"We must give Ukraine what they need to win and prevail as a sovereign, independent nation in Europe," he will tell the gathering of world leaders, according to excerpts of his speech seen by AFP.