Ukraine-Russia war: Putin to address nation as he prepares to annex more of Ukraine

Putin is set to make a televised speech at about 7am UK time - REUTERS

Vladimir Putin is this morning set to address the Russian people in a televised broadcast as he paves the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukraine.

Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions – amounting to about 15 per cent of the country's territory – have set out plans for referendums on joining Russia that are due to take place within days.

Ukraine dismissed the plans as a stunt by Moscow following crushing losses on the battlefield and the US decried the referendums as a "sham".

The planned land grab represents a major escalation of Moscow's war with Ukraine and comes as the Kremlin earlier warned it would defend any annexed territory by "all means", raising fears that it could deploy nuclear weapons in response to Western-backed Ukrainian efforts to reclaim the land.

Putin was due to address Russian on Tuesday night but his speech was delayed without explanation. The Russian president is now expected to speak at 9am in Moscow (7am BST).

Follow the latest updates below.

05:48 AM

Russia's 'naked aggression' in Ukraine an affront, Biden to say

US President Joe Biden is set to make the case to world leaders at the UN General Assembly that Russia's "naked aggression" in Ukraine is an affront to what the international body stands for in a bid to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

"He'll offer a firm rebuke of Russia's unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we've seen these past several months," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in previewing the president's address.

Story continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also address the UN General Assembly, being the only leader permitted to speak by video.

A BM-27 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system of Russia's Central Military District firing at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region

05:10 AM

Liz Truss suggests Russia should pay reparations to Ukraine

Liz Truss has suggested Russia must pay reparations to Ukraine to help rebuild it when the war is over, using its oil and gas reserves to “recompense” the nation, writes Daniel Martin.

It came as the Prime Minister ordered a new review of Britain’s defence and security following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Truss will tell world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York that the UK faces a “decisive moment” and claim that, after 12 years of Tory rule, she is ready to lead a “new era”.

Speaking before her address, she demanded “recompense” for Ukraine from Moscow, drawing comparisons with the reparations Germany was forced to pay after the First World War.

Read the full story here

04:49 AM

Russia to modify Kalashnikov weapon to speed up firing, reports suggest

Russia is set to alter the Kalashnikov AK-12 weapon its forces use in Ukraine to speed up firing and give soldiers more control over firing modes, according to reports by the RIA state news agency early on Wednesday.

Kalashnikov Concern President Alan Lushnikov told RIA the AK-12 version, which entered service in 2018, will have its two-round burst cut-off disabled and will have a two-way control of firing modes, as well as an adjustable cheek rest.

"In the shortest possible time, we selected technical solutions, made a prototype and demonstrated it to representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense," Mr Lushnikov said.

When the modernised weapon will enter service is unknown, as it is only in the design documentation stage.

03:54 AM

Putin is cornered and more dangerous than ever

"Vladimir Putin is desperate and quite possibly deranged. On Tuesday night, seven months after the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president was on the brink of pushing through a series of measures that will escalate the war at a time when the Kremlin is losing. The prospect of Putin ordering nuclear strikes is closer now than ever. A cold chill has descended as winter approaches."

Read Robert Mendick, Nataliya Vasilyeva and Roland Oliphant's analysis of what Putin might do next

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting on the military-industrial complex at the Kremlin - Getty

03:26 AM

Scholz: 'Imperialist' Putin must see he cannot win war

Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognises he cannot win the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Mr Scholz, speaking in his first address United Nations General Assembly, said: "This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack."

The return of imperialism, with Putin's war on Ukraine, was not just a disaster for Europe but for the global, rules-based peace order, the chancellor said. He called on the UN to defend this from those who would prefer a world where the "strong rule the weak".

"Do we watch helpless as some want to catapult us back into a world order where war is a common means of politics, independent nations must join their stronger neighbours or colonial masters, and prosperity and human rights are a privilege for the lucky few?" Mr Scholz asked.

"Or do we manage together to ensure the multipolar world of the 21st century remains a multilateral world? My answer, as a German and European, is: we must manage it."

Olaf Scholz holds up a copy of the UN Charter as he address the assembly in New York - GETTY IMAGES

02:54 AM

Today's top stories