Ukraine-Russia war: Putin to address nation as he prepares to annex more of Ukraine
Putin is cornered - the prospect of a nuclear war is closer than ever
Vladimir Putin is this morning set to address the Russian people in a televised broadcast as he paves the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukraine.
Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions – amounting to about 15 per cent of the country's territory – have set out plans for referendums on joining Russia that are due to take place within days.
Ukraine dismissed the plans as a stunt by Moscow following crushing losses on the battlefield and the US decried the referendums as a "sham".
The planned land grab represents a major escalation of Moscow's war with Ukraine and comes as the Kremlin earlier warned it would defend any annexed territory by "all means", raising fears that it could deploy nuclear weapons in response to Western-backed Ukrainian efforts to reclaim the land.
Putin was due to address Russian on Tuesday night but his speech was delayed without explanation. The Russian president is now expected to speak at 9am in Moscow (7am BST).
Follow the latest updates below.
05:48 AM
Russia's 'naked aggression' in Ukraine an affront, Biden to say
US President Joe Biden is set to make the case to world leaders at the UN General Assembly that Russia's "naked aggression" in Ukraine is an affront to what the international body stands for in a bid to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
"He'll offer a firm rebuke of Russia's unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we've seen these past several months," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in previewing the president's address.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also address the UN General Assembly, being the only leader permitted to speak by video.
05:10 AM
Liz Truss suggests Russia should pay reparations to Ukraine
Liz Truss has suggested Russia must pay reparations to Ukraine to help rebuild it when the war is over, using its oil and gas reserves to “recompense” the nation, writes Daniel Martin.
It came as the Prime Minister ordered a new review of Britain’s defence and security following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ms Truss will tell world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York that the UK faces a “decisive moment” and claim that, after 12 years of Tory rule, she is ready to lead a “new era”.
Speaking before her address, she demanded “recompense” for Ukraine from Moscow, drawing comparisons with the reparations Germany was forced to pay after the First World War.
04:49 AM
Russia to modify Kalashnikov weapon to speed up firing, reports suggest
Russia is set to alter the Kalashnikov AK-12 weapon its forces use in Ukraine to speed up firing and give soldiers more control over firing modes, according to reports by the RIA state news agency early on Wednesday.
Kalashnikov Concern President Alan Lushnikov told RIA the AK-12 version, which entered service in 2018, will have its two-round burst cut-off disabled and will have a two-way control of firing modes, as well as an adjustable cheek rest.
"In the shortest possible time, we selected technical solutions, made a prototype and demonstrated it to representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense," Mr Lushnikov said.
When the modernised weapon will enter service is unknown, as it is only in the design documentation stage.
03:54 AM
Putin is cornered and more dangerous than ever
"Vladimir Putin is desperate and quite possibly deranged. On Tuesday night, seven months after the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president was on the brink of pushing through a series of measures that will escalate the war at a time when the Kremlin is losing. The prospect of Putin ordering nuclear strikes is closer now than ever. A cold chill has descended as winter approaches."
Read Robert Mendick, Nataliya Vasilyeva and Roland Oliphant's analysis of what Putin might do next
03:26 AM
Scholz: 'Imperialist' Putin must see he cannot win war
Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognises he cannot win the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.
Mr Scholz, speaking in his first address United Nations General Assembly, said: "This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack."
The return of imperialism, with Putin's war on Ukraine, was not just a disaster for Europe but for the global, rules-based peace order, the chancellor said. He called on the UN to defend this from those who would prefer a world where the "strong rule the weak".
"Do we watch helpless as some want to catapult us back into a world order where war is a common means of politics, independent nations must join their stronger neighbours or colonial masters, and prosperity and human rights are a privilege for the lucky few?" Mr Scholz asked.
"Or do we manage together to ensure the multipolar world of the 21st century remains a multilateral world? My answer, as a German and European, is: we must manage it."
02:54 AM
Today's top stories
Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukraine in a major escalation of the Kremlin’s war with Kyiv
Pro-Moscow leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions – amounting to 15 per cent of the country’s territory – announced plans for referendums, which would lead to annexation, later this week
Vladimir Putin was on Tuesday due to address the Russian nation in a televised broadcast, which was delayed without explanation
The Kremlin said it would defend any annexed territory by “all means”, raising the prospect that it could deploy nuclear weapons in response to Western-backed Ukrainian efforts to reclaim the land
Liz Truss said Russia must pay reparations to Ukraine from its “vast oil and gas reserves” when the conflict is over
Russia’s parliament rushed through a bill introducing stricter punishments for desertion, refusal to fight and disobeying orders in time of martial law – a clear signal that the Kremlin was considering a general mobilisation of its forces
Ukrainian officials said Kyiv’s counter-offensive would continue even if Russia formally annexed new areas