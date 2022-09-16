Ukraine-Russia war: Pope Francis says it’s morally right to give weapons to Kyiv

Ukrainian paratroopers drive over a pontoon bridge across the Siverskiy-Donets river in the recently retaken area of Izyum - AP

Pope Francis said it is morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine because fighting to defend your country is "love".

On a flight returning from a trip to Kazakhstan on Thursday, he told reporters that self-defence is "an expression of love for the homeland". He also reiterated the Roman Catholic Church's "Just War" principles, which allow for the proportional use of deadly weapons for self-defence against an aggressor nation.

"Self-defence is not only licit but also an expression of love for the homeland. Someone who does not defend oneself, who does not defend something, does not love it. Those who defend (something) love it," he said.

Pope Francis made the comments after a three-day visit to Kazakhstan where he attended a congress of religious leaders from around the world of which Ukraine was the backdrop to the meeting.

06:31 AM

Volunteer medic recounts Russian torture tactics

A volunteer Ukrainian medic who was held captive for three months by Russian forces in Mariupol told US lawmakers on Thursday of cradling and comforting fellow prisoners as they died of torture and inadequately treated wounds.

Ukrainian Yuliia Paievska, who was captured by pro-Russian forces in Mariupol in March and held at shifting locations in Russian-allied territory in Ukraine's Donetsk region, spoke to lawmakers with the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, better known as the Helsinki Commission, a US government agency created in part to promote international compliance with human rights.

Dr. Hanna Hopko, a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, and Yuliia Taira Paievska, Ukrainian veteran and volunteer paramedic testify during a Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe hearing examining Russian war crimes in Ukraine, - Getty Images

Her accounts on Thursday were her most detailed publicly of her treatment in captivity, in what Ukrainians and international rights groups say are widespread detentions of both Ukrainian non-combatants and fighters by Russia's forces.

Known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, Ms Paievska and her care of Mariupol's wounded during the nearly seven-month Russian invasion of Ukraine received global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.

"Do you know why we do this to you?" a Russian asked Ms Paievska as he tortured her, she recounted to the commission. She told the panel her answer to him: "Because you can."

05:27 AM

Ukraine’s First Lady ‘to attend Queen’s funeral’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska - REUTERS/VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI

Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, it was reported last night.

Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, will be among a host of world leaders, including Joe Biden, at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the Sun reported.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying: “Olena Zelenska's presence is yet another sign of the global support for Ukraine while Russia is isolated.”

Mr Zelensky is not believed to be travelling to London.

The Ukrainian Government has not responded to the report.

04:26 AM

US to send another $600m in military aid

A destroyed Russian MT-LB armoured personnel carrier burning in a field on the outskirts of Izyum, in the Kharkiv region - JUAN BARRETO/AFP

The Biden administration announced on Thursday it will send another $600 million (£523 million) in military aid to Ukraine, as the US rushes more weapons to fuel Kyiv's counter-offensive.

The White House said it was the 21st time that the Defence Department had pulled weapons and other equipment off the shelves to deliver to Ukraine.

The package will include more of the same types of ammunition and equipment that have helped Ukrainian forces beat back the Russian forces in portions of the east and south.

"With admirable grit and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

03:51 AM

Mass grave in Izyum

Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Thursday the discovery of a mass grave in the recently recaptured town of Izyum, likening it to deaths seen in the cities of Bucha and Mariupol, which have become symbols of Russian atrocities.

Hours later, the United States announced another $600 million in military aid to support Kyiv's two-week-old counteroffensive aimed at dislodging Russian occupiers.

"We want the world to know what the Russian occupation has caused," Mr Zelensky said, without giving details on the number of bodies found or their cause of death.

Presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak accused Russia of murder in a tweet about the mass grave, posting a photo of a forested area dotted with crudely made wooden crosses.

"All bodies will be exhumed and sent for forensic examination," he said. "Expect more information tomorrow."

03:19 AM

