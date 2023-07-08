Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky lays flowers at Snake Island memorial on 500th day of war

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting Snake Island - HANDOUT/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Snake Island in the Black Sea, whose defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the invasion by telling it to go “f--- itself”.

“Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave,” he said in a video clip released on social media Saturday.



“I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days,” Zelensky said in the undated clip, in which he was shown arriving on the island by boat and leaving flowers at a memorial.

Moscow captured Snake Island shortly after launching its invasion on February 24, 2022.

A radio exchange went viral in which Ukrainian soldiers told the crew of Russia’s attacking warship demanding their surrender to “go f--- yourself”.

The Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner but later exchanged for Russian captives.

Russian defence minister Shoigu shown inspecting troops

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected troops and overseen training of newly formed units made up of contracted servicemen, his ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry released video footage on its Telegram channel showing Shoigu in khaki military fatigues inspecting soldiers at a shooting range, in his first public appearance with troops since last month’s aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

The ministry did not say when the video was filmed or when the inspection took place. Shoigu said on Monday that the mutiny did not affect Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

