Ukraine-Russia war live: Sunak 'discourages' cluster bomb use after Biden sends them to Kyiv

Rishi Sunak on Saturday reiterated Britain’s commitment to the convention banning the use of cluster bombs, after the US announced it would send thousands of the weapons to Ukraine.

The UK “discourages” the use of such weapons, he told reporters during a campaign visit to Selby.

“We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion,” he said.

The White House announced on Friday that it will send Kyiv thousands of cluster munitions, widely banned around the world, as part of an $800-million security package.



Joe Biden told CNN it was a “difficult decision” to provide the weapons, but that he was ultimately convinced because Kyiv needs more ammunition in its counteroffensive against Russia.

05:06 PM BST

Today's top stories

Our live blog has now closed - thanks for following it and join us tomorrow for another. Here are the day's top stories:

Rishi Sunak on Saturday reiterated Britain’s commitment to the convention banning the use of cluster bombs, after the US announced it would send thousands of the weapons to Ukraine

Five commanders of Ukraine’s former garrison in Mariupol, forced to live in Turkey under the terms of a prisoner exchange last year, have returned home from Turkey with President Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Snake Island on Saturday, where Ukraine’s defenders defied a Russian warship at the start of the invasion by telling it to go “f*** itself”

Russia has requested a new meeting of the UN Security Council for July 11 to discuss last September’s explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines

Canada is against the use of cluster munitions that Washington has promised to give Ukraine for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, Ottawa said on Saturday

05:02 PM BST

Apparent footage of a Ukrainian solder neurealising an anti-personnel mine

Neutralisation of an anti-personnel mine MON-50 by a Ukrainian sapper. pic.twitter.com/zpeV6LqBsA — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) July 7, 2023

04:56 PM BST

Ukraine's Zelenskiy brings home Azovstal commanders released to Turkey

Five commanders of Ukraine’s former garrison in Mariupol, forced to live in Turkey under the terms of a prisoner exchange last year, have returned home from Turkey with President Zelensky.

The commanders, lionised as heroes in Ukraine, led last year’s defence of the port, the biggest city Russia captured in its invasion. Thousands of civilians were killed inside Mariupol when Russian forces laid the city to waste during a three-month siege.

“We are returning home from Turkey and bringing our heroes home,” said Mr Zelensky who met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Istanbul on Friday.

“Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their relatives,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

04:36 PM BST

Sweden’s military build-up bears fruit as Nato entry nears

Country embarks on largest rearmament programme for decades as it protects itself from potential Russian expansion in the Baltic, writes Matthew Day

Sweden’s most extensive military build-up for decades is beginning to bear fruit as the country prepares to join Nato. Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary-general, believes it is “absolutely possible” that Sweden could become the 32nd member of the military alliance when its leaders gather at the landmark Vilnius summit next week, despite opposition from Turkey. With more than 120 Leopard 2 main battle tanks, a large air force equipped with domestically produced fighter jets, and a formidable navy, the Swedish armed forces will soon be tasked with defending Nato’s newest border – its 2,000-mile Baltic Sea coastline. Despite its slightly hippyish reputation, Sweden was once one of the most militarised countries in Europe, with hundreds of thousands of conscripted Swedes under arms when the army was at its peak.

04:23 PM BST

Canada opposes use of cluster bombs that US is sending to Ukraine

Canada is against the use of cluster munitions that Washington has promised to give Ukraine for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, Ottawa said on Saturday, reiterating a commitment to the Oslo agreement that bans the controversial weapon.

Cluster munitions typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades after a conflict ends.

“We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians – particularly children,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

04:13 PM BST

Moscow calls US decision to send cluster bombs 'egregious' example of Washington's 'anti-Russian' stance

Moscow criticised on Saturday the US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, describing it as another “egregious” example of Washington’s “anti-Russian” course.

“Another ‘wonder weapon’, which Washington and Kyiv are counting on without considering its grave consequences, will in no way affect the course of the special military operation, the goals and objectives of which will be fully achieved,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

04:01 PM BST

The booming bereaved mothers’ club laying bare Ukraine’s mounting death toll

With Kyiv embarking on a major new counter-offensive, the ‘Heroes’ Alleys’ containing its war dead may expand significantly in coming months, writes Colin Freeman

It is a thundery afternoon at the Krasnopilske cemetery in Dnipro, with sultry heat one minute and rainstorms the next. Bad weather, though, never stops Tetyana Sklerova making her daily visit to the grave of her son Sergei, a volunteer with Ukraine’s armed forces. Since he died in April last year, she has braved sweltering summer heat, winter blizzards and Russian air raids to be by his side. “It’s more than a year since I lost him,” she said, wiping tears away. “But there have been only two days in that time that I haven’t made it here.”

03:48 PM BST

Zelensky returns home with Azovstal defenders

President Zelensky has returned home from Turkey with the defenders of Azovstal steelworks, who had been staying in the country since September.

A total of 215 soldiers who defended the steel plant for months were captured by Russia and later released in a prisoner swap.

They have since been staying under the protection of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It’s unclear how many returned with the Ukrainian leader from his trip to Istanbul, if indeed it was all 215.

03:31 PM BST

Total Russian combat losses, according to Ukraine

"Those who live are those who fight."

Victor Hugo



Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 7, 2023: pic.twitter.com/Bb3jyvAPEj — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 7, 2023

03:17 PM BST

Details of the latest US weapons package for Ukraine

Any and all weapons and types of ammo that we receive from our partners are used for only one purpose: to destroy russian occupiers and expel them from Ukraine.

Thank you to @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III, U.S. Government and all Americans for another package of security… pic.twitter.com/Ja7ewNZ86k — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 7, 2023

03:04 PM BST

Pictured: Remarkable scenes of a Ukrainian falling as he fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions near Kreminna in Luhansk

A Ukrainian policeman of a special police unit falls as he fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Kreminna, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

A Ukrainian policeman of special police unit fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Kreminna, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

02:59 PM BST

Defiant Zelensky visits Snake Island to mark 500th day of war

The Ukrainian president laid flowers at a memorial and floated wreaths in the sea as he paid tribute to country’s defenders.

Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Snake Island on Saturday, where Ukraine’s defenders defied a Russian warship at the start of the invasion by telling it to go “f*** itself”. The moment, which was captured in a radio exchange, went viral and has come to define Ukraine’s resistance against Russia’s invasion, which has reached its 500th day. The words became a national slogan, adorning billboards, T-shirts and even a postage stamp. In a stirring video, the Ukrainian President can be seen arriving by boat in the early hours of the morning.

02:42 PM BST

Mapped: Ukraine makes 'tactically significant gains' in Bakhmut, says ISW

NEW: #Ukrainian forces made tactically significant gains in the #Bakhmut area and continued counteroffensive operations in at least three other sectors of the front on July 7.



Latest campaign assessment for #Russia's invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/3COgPtmQFC pic.twitter.com/vsFiNq5UOQ — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) July 7, 2023

02:29 PM BST

Russia says US cluster bombs for Ukraine show 'weakness'

Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions is an “act of desperation” which displays “weakness”, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“It is an act of desperation and shows weakness against the backdrop of the failure of the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

02:12 PM BST

Leaked Prigozhin diaries reveal Wagner chief’s deep ties to Kremlin

Analysts say Vladimir Putin may struggle to purge the government of his former mercenary leader’s contacts, writes James Kilner

Yevgeny Prigozhin documented hundreds of appointments with senior Russian government officials in a decade-long calendar that shows the Wagner chief’s deep access to the Kremlin. While the leader of last month’s rebellion in Russia only referred to Vladimir Putin twice, he maintained regular contact with military commanders and regional governors. Putin has denounced his former mercenary leader as a traitor but analysts have said that the Russian leader may struggle to purge the government of Prigozhin’s contacts. The calendar, which runs up to 2021, was first uncovered by Business Insider earlier this year which has said that it was important to re-analyse after Prigozhin’s failed mutiny.

01:52 PM BST

Ukraine vows to use cluster bombs to de-occupy only-defence minister

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov welcomed the US decision to send cluster bombs to Kyiv, saying it would help to de-occupy the Ukrainian territory but vowed that the munitions would be not used in Russia.

Reznikov said the munitions would help save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, adding that Ukraine would keep a strict record of their use and exchange information with its partners.



“Our position is simple - we need to liberate our temporarily occupied territories and save the lives of our people,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

“Ukraine will use these munitions only for the de-occupation of our internationally recognized territories. These munitions will not be used on the officially recognized territory of Russia.”

01:31 PM BST

Spain says cluster bombs should not be sent to Ukraine

Cluster bombs should not be sent to help Ukraine, the Spanish defence minister said on Saturday, a day after the United States announced the weapons would be sent to Kyiv to help with its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries, including Spain. They typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades.

“Spain, based on the firm commitment it has with Ukraine, also has a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances,” Margarita Robles told reporters during a rally in Madrid ahead of the July 23 national election.

01:09 PM BST

Watch: 500 days on since the Russia invaded Ukraine and more than 8700 civilian casualties have been recorded

Today marks 500 days since the start of the Kremlin’s ‘Special Military Operation’ in February 2022.



For 500 days Ukraine’s cities, hospitals, and people have been attacked as part of this ‘Special Military Operation’.



🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine🇺🇦pic.twitter.com/8dlZOEH0rQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 8, 2023

12:48 PM BST

Sunak says UK part of a convention that discourages use of cluster munitions

Britain is signatory to a convention which prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday after the United States said it was planning to supply Ukraine with them.

“We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion,” Sunak told reporters.

12:32 PM BST

Scenes from Lyman where at least six people have died

Russia shelled Lyman in Donetsk region today. At least 6 people died, 5 wounded - head of Donetsk regional military administration.



Terrorist state continues attacking civilians. pic.twitter.com/vXV3DtVg5n — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 8, 2023

12:15 PM BST

Wagner fighters preparing to move to Belarus, says commander

Mercenary fighters of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group are preparing to move to Belarus under the terms of a deal that defused their mutiny against Russia’s military leadership, a senior commander of the group was quoted as saying.

Under the deal that ended this month’s mutiny, Prigozhin was meant to move to Belarus and his men - some of them ex-convicts freed early to fight in Ukraine - were given the option to move with him to Belarus, join Russia’s regular armed forces, or go home.

However, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Prigozhin and thousands of his fighters were still in Russia, raising questions about the deal’s implementation.

Anton Yelizarov, whose nom de guerre is “Lotus”, was quoted on Saturday by a channel on the Telegram messaging app as saying the fighters were now taking vacation until early August, on Prigozhin’s orders, before moving to Belarus.

Members of the Wagner Group carrying out a mutiny on June 24 - AP

12:00 PM BST

In case you missed it: Listen to our podcast on why cluster munitions are so controversial

11:40 AM BST

Watch: Pentagon defends decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

11:21 AM BST

Russia seeks UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream blasts

Russia has requested a new meeting of the UN Security Council for July 11 to discuss last September’s explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a senior Russian diplomat at the United Nations said on Saturday.

Russia has unsuccessfully demanded access to investigations by Sweden and other countries into the blasts, which severely damaged the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea.

“We requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council on the Nord Stream blasts for July 11,” Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

10:59 AM BST

Zelensky wins Erdogan's Nato backing after securing US cluster bombs

President Volodymyr Zelensky secured Turkey’s crucial backing for Ukraine’s Nato’s aspirations after winning a US pledge for cluster munitions that could inflict massive damage on Russian forces on the battlefield.

Washington’s decision to deliver the controversial weapons - banned across a large part of the world but not in Russia or Ukraine - dramatically ups the stakes in the war.

Mr Zelensky has been travelling across Europe trying to secure bigger and better weapons for his outmatched army, which has launched a long-awaited counteroffensive that is progressing less swiftly than Ukraine’s allies had hoped.

10:37 AM BST

Six killed in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine

Six people were killed on Saturday in Lyman in eastern Ukraine after the town came under fire from Russian rockets, the regional governor said.

“At least six people were killed and five injured... At around 10:00 am, the Russians struck the town with multiple rocket launchers,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on social media.

10:16 AM BST

Biden defends decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

President Joe Biden defended what he said was a “difficult decision” to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine.

The decision comes on the eve of the Nato summit in Lithuania, where Mr Biden is likely to face questions from allies on why the US would send a weapon into Ukraine that more than two-thirds of alliance members have banned because it has a track record for causing many civilian casualties.

“It took me a while to be convinced to do it,” said Biden in a CNN interview.

He added that he ultimately took the Defense Department’s recommendation to provide the munitions and discussed the matter with allies and with lawmakers on the Hill.

He said “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition” and the cluster bombs will provide a temporary fix to help stop Russian tanks.

09:57 AM BST

Ukraine has made 'steady gains' in Bakhmut, says MoD

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 08 July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/mrD2u1RN26



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/9GFMcAlh7y — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 8, 2023

09:45 AM BST

UN slams civilian toll as Russia's war in Ukraine reaches day 500

The United Nations condemned the civilian cost inflicted by Russia’s war in Ukraine as the fighting passed the 500-day mark with no end to the conflict in sight.

More than 9,000 civilians, including 500 children, have been killed since Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion, the UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a statement on Friday, though UN representatives have previously said the real count is likely to be much higher.

“Today we mark another grim milestone in the war that continues to exact a horrific toll on Ukraine’s civilians,” said Noel Calhoun, the deputy head of HRMMU.

09:28 AM BST

Russian defence minister Shoigu shown inspecting troops

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected troops and overseen training of newly formed units made up of contracted servicemen, his ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry released video footage on its Telegram channel showing Shoigu in khaki military fatigues inspecting soldiers at a shooting range, in his first public appearance with troops since last month’s aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

The ministry did not say when the video was filmed or when the inspection took place. Shoigu said on Monday that the mutiny did not affect Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.