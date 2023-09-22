Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky meets Trudeau on surprise Canada visit

Justin Trudeau greets the Ukrainian President and his wife Olena Zelenska - Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit to rally support for his country.

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, welcomed Mr Zelensky as he stepped off his plane in Ottawa, where he is guaranteed a warmer welcome than he received from some US politicians skeptical about providing more military aid.

It is the Ukrainian president’s first trip to Canada since the war began. On Friday, Mr Zelensky will hold formal talks with Mr Trudeau and give a speech to the Canadian parliament.

The surprise visit came after Joe Biden, the US President, warned Republicans in Congress that there is “no alternative” to funding fresh military support for Ukraine as Right-wing lawmakers threatened to block a new arms package.

07:35 AM BST

Pictured: Damage in Ukrainian cities after wave of Russian strikes

A destroyed car on the streets of Kyiv after a major Russian air attack on Wednesday night - AFP

A woman walks past a residential building damaged by a Russian strike in Pokrovsk - REUTERS

07:23 AM BST

What could Canada's military aid package contain?

Canada does not have the deep pockets or military reserves of the United States, Germany and Ukraine’s other major backers.

Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed over C$8 billion (£4.8 billion) in aid to Ukraine, including over C$1.8 billion in military assistance.

A Canadian government official said the arms deal Justin Trudeau was likely to announce on Friday would be bigger than the C$33 million Ottawa unveiled on Sunday to help Kyiv buy missile defenses.

David Perry, a security analyst at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said he expected Ottawa to offer more combat support vehicles as well as training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets as part of the arms deal.

07:20 AM BST

Zelensky arrives in Canada on surprise visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made his first wartime visit to close ally Canada, where he is guaranteed a warm welcome.

Canada is one of Kyiv’s staunchest supporters in the war against Russia and is set to announce during the visit that it is sending more weapons to Ukraine, according to a government official.

“Canada will continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes and we will always stand firm to defend the rule of law and the international rules based order,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in New York on Thursday.

Mr Zelensky is due to address parliament in Ottawa and then hold a news conference with Mr Trudeau.

07:18 AM BST

