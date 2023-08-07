Ukraine-Russia war live: Western air defences yielding 'significant results,' Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Vladymyr Zelensky meets with servicemembers of the Ukrainian Air Force, who presented him with a signed pilot's helmet, as they honor the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, August 6 - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine’s president said that western defence systems provided to Kyiv are already yielding “significant results” on the battlefield, repelling a “significant number” of Russian attacks over the past week.

In an evening address, Volodymyr Zelensky praised the The Patriot and Iris-T systems donated by the US and Germany respectively as very “powerful systems”.

Speaking hours after Russia launched a multi-wave aerial assault on Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said Moscow had fired 65 different missiles and 178 drones at Ukraine in the past seven days.

Russia’s barrage killed civilians and damaged infrastructure across several regions.

Ukrainian officials in the country’s southern Kherson region said on Monday that a woman had been killed by Russian shelling overnight.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson city, the regional capital, and parts of the wider region in November after months of Russian occupation, but Russian forces regularly shell the city and surrounding areas from across the Dnipro River.

07:58 AM BST

The Telegraph's guide to the Patriot and IRIS-T defence systems that Zelensky praised last night

07:53 AM BST

Saudi Arabia talks end without concrete way forward

Talks toward a peace settlement in Jeddah over the weekend ended last night without any concrete steps on the way forward, though there was suggestion that the talks would continue later.

The head of staff to the Ukrainian president said that the talks were productive. The idea was to rally more than 40 countries behind the principles that Kyiv wants to be the basis for a peace settlement, the thrust of which is the removal of all Russian troops and the return of all Ukrainian land.

We had very productive consultations on the key principles on which a just and lasting peace should be built,” Zelensky’s head of staff Andriy Yermak said.

Russia described the efforts, which China attended despite shunning previous talks, as “doomed”.

07:43 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome back to the Ukraine war live blog. Abbie Cheeseman here, guiding you through all of the day’s developments.