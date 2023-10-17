Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv strikes Russian airfields in eastern Ukraine

Vladimir Putin arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China - Pool/Reuters

Ukraine’s forces launched successful overnight strikes on Russian airfields and equipment near the cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk in territory controlled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine made well-aimed strikes on enemy airfields and helicopters near the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk,” the Ukrainian military’s communication department said on the Telegram messaging app.

Rob Lee, the military analyst, said earlier this year that Russia had “transferred 20 helicopters to the Berdyansk airport”, bringing the total to 27.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow in Ukraine’s southeast, said, however, that the strikes on Berdiansk were not successful.



“According to preliminary information, our air defence system successfully intercepted enemy rockets,” Rogov said on the Telegram. “Information about victims and possible damage is being clarified.”



Berdiansk is a port city in Zaporizhzhia on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea.



Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

09:45 AM BST

Putin arrives in China to meet 'dear friend' Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Tuesday to meet his “dear friend” Xi Jinping.

It is Putin’s first visit to a major global power since the Ukraine invasion threw his regime into international isolation.

China this week welcomes representatives of 130 countries for a forum of President Xi’s landmark project, the Belt and Road Initiative, that Beijing is using to extend its global influence.

Putin is at the top of the invitation list, with the Russian leader looking to Bolster their relationship at a summit that will be overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war.

09:11 AM BST

Kremlin: Poland’s election results unlikely to improve strained relations

Poland’s election results, which showed pro-EU opposition parties set to win a parliamentary majority, were unlikely to improve strained ties between Warsaw and Moscow, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Story continues

Relations between Russia and Poland have been historically tense but have dipped to new lows since Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine which began in february last year.

“Honestly, it is at the moment unlikely,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian agencies when asked whether the results could change bilateral relations.

“There are no parts of the Polish establishment that have openly or even covertly hinted at the need to restore relations with Russia,” he said.

08:45 AM BST

'China holds all of the cards' for Putin's visit

Beijing has drawn criticism from Western countries for its stance on the Ukraine war, on which China insists it is neutral even as it refuses to criticise Moscow’s invasion.

When Xi made a state visit to Moscow in March, Putin hailed the “truly unlimited possibilities” their countries’ partnership offered.

But while the BRI forum provides a fresh opportunity for Putin and Xi to showcase their alliance, experts do not expect any new major agreements to be announced.

“Russia is aware that China doesn’t want to sign any high publicity deals,” Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, told AFP.

“China holds all of the cards,” he said.

08:07 AM BST

Putin and Xi may discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping may discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during their meeting in Beijing this week, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Tuesday.

Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that Moscow wanted to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza as he waded into the Middle East crisis with a flurry of calls to key regional players.

Peskov on Tuesday reiterated Putin’s view that the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a failure of US policy in the Middle East, describing the tragedy unfolding as the result of countries’ dismissive attitude to the problem.

“There is still a threat of the expansion of the conflict,” RIA quoted Peskov as saying. “This may be fraught with absolutely unspeakable consequences for the whole region.

07:37 AM BST

Kyiv: Strikes launched on Russian airfields in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine’s forces made successful overnight strikes on Russian airfields and equipment near the cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk in territory controlled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine made well-aimed strikes on enemy airfields and helicopters near the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk,” the Ukrainian military’s communication department said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow in Ukraine’s southeast, said, however, that the strikes on Berdiansk were not successful.