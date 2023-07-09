Ukraine-Russia war live: US sending cluster bombs to Ukraine is 'deep concern', says shadow chancellor

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the Snake Island in Odesa, whose defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the invasion, as the conflict reaches its 500th day - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP

The Labour shadow chancellor has said that the US’ decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions causes her “deep concern” as unease grows among Western allies about sending the controversial weapons to Kyiv.

Washington confirmed on Friday that it was sending cluster bombs, banned by more than 100 civilians because of the danger they pose to civilians, to Ukraine in what President Joe Biden said was a ““very difficult decision”.

Speaking to Sophie Ridge on Sky News on Sunday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “We all agree that Ukraine needs to be properly armed to fight Russia and its legal invasion, but I am concerned about the use of cluster bombs.”

“I would like to find a way to properly arm Ukraine but without using these weapons, which can have an impact on the battlefield at that time, on that day but for months and years afterwards.

“That is something that causes me deep concern.”



Ms Reeves added: “While I support President Biden’s desire to ensure Ukraine is fully armed to fight Russia I am not convinced these are the appropriate weapons.”



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously said that he “discourages” their use.

10:03 AM BST

Kremlin expands surveillance on Russians' music and taxi journeys

The Kremlin will soon begin restricting Russians’ music playlists and tracking their taxi journeys in real time as it ramps up state surveillance two weeks after a failed rebellion, James Kilner reports.

Yandex Music, Russia’s most popular music streaming service, has said it will create a “safe environment” by blocking “dangerous” content, a move that activists have criticised.

“Recommendations on music services are nothing more than the automation of censorship using algorithms,” said Sarkis Darbinyan, a lawyer at Russian Roskom Svoboda which is a Russian NGO.

Read more on this story here.

09:56 AM BST

MoD update: Russian state media 'played down' significance of Wagner leader and mutiny

The UK Ministry of Defence has examined how Russian state media reacted to the mutiny led by Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, and said that the state began to “play down” the significance of the mercenary chief and the coup and to “tarnish” Mr Prigozhin’s character.

In its latest daily intelligence update, the MoD said: “Wagner Telegram channels have largely gone silent, almost certainly due to state intervention.

“By contrast, Putin has undertaken unusually prominent public engagements, almost certainly aiming to project strength.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 9 July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/mC61S8pM8O



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/XdAug19oqK — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 9, 2023

09:50 AM BST

Russia calls on NATO to discuss Ukraine nuclear plant at summit

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said has said that the leaders of NATO should discuss Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at their summit this week.

NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss divisions over Ukraine’s membership bid, Sweden’s accession and boosting ammunitions stockpiles, among other issues.

Ms Zakharova accused Ukraine of “systematic infliction of damage” to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, and said that “the NATO summit’s key attention should be devoted to it.”

She wrote on Telegram: “After all, the vast majority of the alliance members will be in the direct impact zone”

09:47 AM BST

President Zelensky brings home Mariupol commanders from Turkey on 500th day of war

Five former commanders of Ukraine’s garrison in Mariupol have been brought back home from Turkey, in a highly symbolic achievement that Russia said violated a prisoner exchange deal agreed last year.

Moscow immediately denounced their release, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling state media that Andkara had promised to keep the men in Turkey under the exchange agreement and complaining that Russia had not been informed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Istanbul on Friday, said: “We are returning home from Turkey and bringing our heroes home”.

In his remarks, Mr Zelensky gave no explanation for why the commanders were allowed to return home now. Turkey’s Directorate of Communications did not respond to a request for comment.

Moscow freed some of the defenders of Mariupol, who held out in tunnels and bunkers under the city’s Azovstal plant during Russia’s siege of the city, in September in a prisoner swap brokered by Ankara, under terms that required the commanders to remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Chief of Staff of Presidential Office Andrew Yermak and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko pose for a picture with commanders of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol Denys Prokopenko, Sviatoslav Palamar, Denys Shleha, Serhii Volynskyi and Oleh Homenko inside a plane as they return to Ukraine from Istanbul - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/via REUTERS

09:40 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

