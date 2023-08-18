Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukrainian drone attack strikes central Moscow

Investigators work near a damaged roof following a reported Ukrainian drone shot down in Moscow - SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/REUTERS

A Ukrainian drone smashed into a building in central Moscow after air defences shot it down, disrupting air traffic at all the civilian airports of the Russian capital, Russian officials said.



The Russian defence ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties from the incident.

They said air defences had destroyed the drone, which then reportedly fell on a non-residential building of Moscow’s Expo Center complex in the early hours of Friday.

The Expo Center is a large spread of exhibition pavilions and multi-purpose halls, fewer than 3.1 miles away from the Kremlin.



There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Civilian areas of the capital were hit later in May and a Moscow business district was targeted twice in three days earlier this month.

07:48 AM BST

Ukraine tells military-age citizens to 'overcome their fear' in recruitment campaign

Ukraine’s defence ministry urged military-age citizens to update their data at army enlistment offices and “overcome their fear” in a campaign launched on Thursday as a summer counter-offensive grinds through its third month.

The campaign, which draws on slickly-produced videos and photo testimonials of prominent soldiers describing their fears, aims to break down a major obstacle in army recruitment, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said.

“We’re all living people and we all overcome this fear in order to win,” she said, noting that military-age citizens are duty-bound to keep their personal data at draft offices up-to-date.

07:33 AM BST

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a U.S. official has said.

Ukraine has actively sought the US-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.

Washington gave Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of transfer requests for F-16s to go to Ukraine when the pilots are trained, the official said.

“We welcome Washington’s decision to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

“Now, we will further discuss the subject with our European partners.”

Denmark and the Netherlands had recently asked for those assurances. The U.S. must approve the transfer of the military jets from its allies to Ukraine.

07:31 AM BST

