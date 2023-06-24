Ukraine-Russia war live: Wagner boss claims his troops shot down Russian helicopter

A Russian armoured vehicle on the streets of Rostov on Friday night - REUTERS

The chief of the Wagner mercenary group has claimed his forces shot down a Russian military helicopter after it fired on civilians.

Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of shelling his fighters and launched what appears to be a coup against the Kremlin.

Prigozhin said his units, which have for months spearheaded an assault in eastern Ukraine, have entered the southern Russian region of Rostov and taken down a Russian helicopter.

“A helicopter has just now opened fire at a civilian column,” the Wagner chief said in an audio message. “It has been shot down by units of PMC Wagner.”

He did not provide any details and the claim could not be verified.

Prigozhin accused Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s Chief of the General Staff , of ordering strikes against his units even though they were moving among civilian vehicles.

The Russian military has ordered Wagner troops to return to their bases and put troops on high alert across the country.

Prigozhin said he has 25,000 fighters ready to battle the Russian army and has called on regular Russian soldiers to join his coup attempt.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are stepping up their attacks on the frontline to “take advantage” of Wagner’s attempted coup, according to Russia’s ministry of defence.

Follow the latest updates below.

02:47 AM BST

Moscow officials tighten security

Russian authorities in the Lipetsk region south of Moscow said they have tightened security measures after the chief of mercenary group Wagner said his forces had crossed the border from Ukraine.

“A decision has been taken to reinforce security measures in the region,” said Governor Igor Artamonov.

“I ask everyone to remain calm.”

The region of Lipetsk is located about 400 kilometres (250 miles) south of Moscow.

02:20 AM BST

Rostov governor tells civilians to stay indoors

The governor of southern Russia’s Rostov region told residents to remain calm and stay indoors.

“Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the area. I ask everyone to stay calm and not to leave home unless necessary,” Vassily Golubev said in a message on his Telegram channel just before 4am (2am BST).

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had said his forces had crossed from Ukraine into the Rostov region.

Mr Golubev’s message did not say whether Prigozhin had entered Rostov.

01:41 AM BST

Russian governor: This is ‘extremely bad’

A Russian official has become one of the few to publicly express concern over the attempted coup.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea, wrote on Telegram:

“Like many of you now, I am not sleeping, updating the news feed.

“Any conflict is bad. A conflict of this level ... is extremely bad.”

01:38 AM BST

Russia accuses Prigozhin of ‘stab in the back’

Vladimir Putin has been informed by Russia’s prosecutor general of an attempt by the Wagner mercenary group to stage an armed insurrection, the Kremlin announced on Saturday morning

“The Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation (Igor) Krasnov reported to Putin about the initiation of a criminal case in connection with an attempt to organise an armed rebellion,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Story continues

In a statement, Russia’s security service, the FSB, said: “Prigozhin’s statements and actions are in fact a call to start an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces.”

01:20 AM BST

Putin being updated ‘around the clock’

Vladimir Putin is being given regular updates on the unfolding tensions between the mercenary group Wagner and the defence ministry, the Kremlin said.

“Security services, law enforcement agencies, namely the defence ministry, the FSB, the interior ministry, the national guard are reporting to the president constantly, around the clock,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

12:33 AM BST

White House ‘monitoring situation’

The White House is monitoring the situation involving Russia and the Wagner force, and will be consulting with allies and partners on developments, National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Friday.

US officials are closely watching and one source told CNN: “This is real”.

The source told CNN that the US understands Prigozhin’s comments to be more than rhetoric.

12:25 AM BST

We are entering Rostov, says Prigozhin

In his latest audio message, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary Wagner group, said his troops are entering Rostov.

“We crossed the state border in all places,” Prigozhin said. “The border guards came out to meet and hugged our fighters.

“We are entering Rostov. We don’t fight children. Shoigu kills children. He put 18-year-old boys against us. These guys will live and go back to their mothers. But we will destroy everything that gets in the way.”

12:24 AM BST

Russian aircraft flying towards Rostov – reports

A Russian government official has told The Moscow Times that dozens of aircraft with special forces troops onboard have flown towards Rostov.

12:23 AM BST

What we know so far

The Kremlin has ordered Wagner troops to stand down after the mercenary group’s leader called for an uprising against Russia’s military

Yevgeny Prigozhin accused Russia’s top brass of shelling his fighters and said his group would stop the “evil” of Moscow’s military leadership

Russian soldiers across the country were put on high alert on Friday night

The FSB, Russia’s main intelligence service, said that it had opened a criminal case against Prigozhin

Ukrainian troops are stepping up their attacks to “take advantage” of Wagner’s attempted coup, according to Russia’s ministry of defence

Russian border guards have reportedly not stopped a column of Wagner fighters moving through a checkpoint in Novoshakhtinsk, in Russia’s Rostov region

Reports said Putin’s motorcade was seen speeding through Moscow to the Kremlin from his residence in the suburbs of the capital

Read more: Wagner chief launches coup against Russia’s military leaders

12:05 AM BST

Russian military orders Wagner troops to stand down

The Russian military has ordered Wagner troops to stand down and return to their bases amid reports the mercenary group has launched a coup against the Kremlin.

It comes amid unconfirmed reports of Russian border guards reportedly not stopping a column of Wagner fighters moving through a checkpoint in Novoshakhtinsk, in Russia’s Rostov region.

On Friday night Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary leader, accused the Russian military of shelling his fighters and said his group would stop the “evil” of Moscow’s military leadership.

Russia’s security service launched a criminal investigation into Prigozhin and accused him of an “armed rebellion”.

General Sergey Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s Ukraine campaign, urged Wagner soldiers to stand down

