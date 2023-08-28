Ukraine-Russia war: Poland threatens to shut Belarusian border in Wagner row

Plumes of smoke erupt as Ukrainian unit breach mine defences as part of a southern counteroffensive, near Hulyaipole, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. - Handout via REUTERS

Poland and the Baltic states said they will close their borders with Belarus if Russia’s Wagner forces “pose a serious threat to national security.”

Tensions between Belarus and its Nato neighbours have intensified after hundreds of the mercenary fighters poured into the country at the invitation of President Alexander Lukashenko.

It followed an aborted March on Moscow in June, led by Yevgeny Prigohzin who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

On Monday the interior ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland met to discuss the threat posed by the notoriously violent group.

“We have asked the regime (of Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko to immediately expel the Wagner group from Belarus,” said Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

The Lithuanian interior minister, Agnė Bilotaitė, told reporters there are two criteria in place that could lead to a border closure.

“First of all, an armed incident at the border of one of the countries. The incident would need to pose a serious threat to national security,” she said. “The other criterion is a mass breakthrough of migrants through the border of one of the states.”

She added that the interior ministry will propose to the government to close a further two out of the country’s four remaining border crossing points with Belarus, down from an original six.

Belarusian strongman Lukashenko has recently said that he would keep 10,000 Wagner fighters in the country.

04:47 PM BST

Ukraine vows to defend their rights over EU grain deal

Ukraine is adamantly against any grain import restrictions being imposed by neigbouring countries after European Union restrictions ends on Sept. 15, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a visit to Prague today.

Kuleba slammed neighbouring countries over the plans, vowing to “fiercely defend our rights”.

Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria said last week they wanted the European Union to extend the ban, due to expire on September 15, until the end of the year.

They threatened to take individual measures on a national scale if the EU failed to act.

“We are absolutely adamantly against it because this move will violate the rules of the common market,” Kuleba said.

“This rule will violate the Ukraine-EU association agreement, but most importantly this move will go against the principle of solidarity that the European Union is based on,” he told reporters.

04:35 PM BST

Pictured: The liberation of Robotyne, a settlement near Orikhiv

A soldier of the 47th Mechanized Brigade poses with Ukraine's flag in an unknown location, in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on August 28, 2023. - Ukrainian Ministry of Defence /Handout via REUTERS

04:28 PM BST

Bakhmut commander says momentum must be kept

A Ukrainian commander in Bakhmut has said that it is critical that momentum is kept up to stop Russian forces creating a strong defence system.

One of the most important tasks in Bakhmut, Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, said “is to keep up the momentum of advance in order to prevent the enemy from taking measures to create its own defense system.”

“The kind of efforts the enemy has already made, for example, in the Zaporizhzhia sector,” he explained on Telegram.

“It will be a significant problem if we provide the enemy with time and opportunity to dig in and plant mines,” he said.

Earlier Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, described the battlefield situation in the east of the country as “very hot” over the past week.

She said Russian troops were gathering new forces there and regrouping, with Moscow aiming to deploy its best troops.

03:53 PM BST

More details: Russia charges former US consulate employee with espionage

Earlier we reported that Russia had charged a former employee of the US consulate in the Russian Far East with espionage. Now, our Russia correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva, has more:

The intelligence agency released a video which shows its agents, dressed as utility workers, grabbing the grey-haired man as he leaves his home and leading him away.

In another video, believed to have been filmed this summer, Mr Shonov said he was approached by US embassy employees last September, asking him to gather intelligence about the war in Ukraine and mobilisation efforts: “They expressed interest in gathering information about high-profile events going on.”

He did not say what kind of information the US sought.

The FSB named two senior US diplomats who hired Mr Shonov for research and said they have been summoned for questioning.

Russia has been responding to Washington’s numerous expulsions of its diplomats with tit-for-tat steps, but this appears to be the first time a Russian worker has been targeted for their work for a foreign diplomatic mission at home.

03:24 PM BST

The best photos from Ukraine today

A Ukrainian serviceman carries a portrait of Serhii Ilnitskyi, known as "Falcon", a Ukrainian colonel killed on the frontline in Donetsk region, during a funeral ceremony front of St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, on August 28, 2023 - SERGEI CHUZAVKOV / AFP

Friends and relatives of late Commander Sergei Ilnitky attend a funeral procession on their way to a memorial service at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 August 2023. - CATHAL MCNAUGHTON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Members of the Azov Brigade hold military training for civilians and volunteer soldiers in Odesa, Ukraine, 27 August 2023. - Svet Jacqueline/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

02:47 PM BST

Finland to spend 2.3% of GDP on defence

Finland, the newest member of NATO, plans to spend 2.3 per cent of its GDP on defence next year, according to its defence ministry.

It said it plans to spend six billion euros on defence in 2024, which is €116m less than the estimate for 2023.

From the point of view of the future security order of Europe and Finland, it is a core issue that Russia’s aggressive efforts can be dammed in Ukraine,” defence minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement to announce the latest donation.

Last week the total value of its military equipment donations to Ukraine reached 1.3 billion euros.

02:14 PM BST

Ukraine could hold war-time elections, if the West helps pay

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine could hold war-time elections next year, if his partners in the war helped to shoulder the cost, as he responded to calls from the US to uphold democracy despite the conflict.

Elections in peacetime cost around $135 million, he said, without estimating how much a war-time election would cost.

“I will not take money from weapons and give it to elections. And this is stipulated by the law,” he added.

Zelensky told Senator Lindsey Graham that election observers would have to go to the trenches to ensure it was a fair fight.

Those fighting Russia’s invasion would have to be included, he reportedly clarified. “They are defending this democracy today, and not to give them this opportunity because of war - that is unfair. I was against the elections only because of this.”

12:49 PM BST

Poland and Baltic states demand Belarus remove Wagner fighters from country

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have called up on Belarus to expel the Wagner fighters in the country.

“We have asked the regime (of Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko to immediately expel the Wagner group from Belarus,” Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said after meeting his counterparts.

The minister also said the countries will close their borders with Belarus entirely if a “critical incident” involving Wagner mercenaries happens.

“If there is a critical incident, regardless of whether it is at the Polish or Lithuanian border, we will retaliate immediately. All border crossings that have been opened so far will be closed,” he said.

12:14 PM BST

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow soon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will hold talks in Moscow “in the nearest future”, state news agency TASS reported, citing Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Turkey is trying to persuade Russia to return to a deal that allows for the export of grain via Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

A date has yet to be announced for the meeting.

11:32 AM BST

Poltava death toll rises to 3

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said the three people killed overnight were workers at an industrial facility that was hit in the central Poltava region. Five others were wounded and another person was unaccounted for, he said.

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff and the local governor had previously put the death toll at two.

A 63-year-old woman was also killed during Russian shelling in the village of Sadove, Kherson region, at around 10:40 local time this morning, the local governor said.

11:21 AM BST

Two drones downed over occupied Crimea, governor says

Russian air defences have downed two Ukrainian drones over Russian-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, the installed head of the region wrote on Telegram.

He said one drone was downed in the northern part of the Black Sea peninsula and the other in the west.

The Russian defence ministry also claimed that air defences downed a Ukrainian cruise missile over the Black Sea near Crimea.

10:58 AM BST

Further details on the Poltava attack

We reported earlier that two people had been killed in a Russian attack on the Poltava region.

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, has now provided further details, adding that five others were also injured.

The missiles struck a vegetable oil factory in Myrhorod district, he added. The two people killed had been working the night shift.

The Kryvyi Rih region, also in central Ukraine, was also hit by missiles, the military said.. Local authorities said several private houses were damaged, but they did not report casualties.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers stand next to the burning industrial facility following a missile strike in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava region. - Photo by Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak /AFP

10:46 AM BST

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with espionage

The FSB has charged a former employee of the US consulate in the Russian Far East with collecting information on the war in Ukraine for Washington, according to state news agency TASS.

The man was identified as Robert Shonov. There has been no immediate overnight comment from Washington about his charge.

The man relayed information to US embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia’s conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in Russia, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.

The FSB said it planned to question US embassy employees who were in contact with Shonov.

The embassy said in May, when Shonov was first arrested, that the allegations against him were wholly without merit”, and his “only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources”.

10:37 AM BST

Russia likely to have cancelled annual exercise due to lack of troops: MoD

Russia has “highly likely” cancelled its major annual joint exercise ZAPAD 23, which should have taken place in September, Britain’s defence ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing.

The event was likely cancelled “because too few troops and equipment are available,” the MoD claimed.

“There is a realistic possibility that the Russian leadership is also sensitive to domestic criticism liable from running another slickly presented JSE during wartime,” the briefing added.

The “Zapad-2021” war games ran last two years ago on Russia and Belarus’ western flanks, including sites close to the EU borders, and alarmed Ukraine and some NATO countries.

10:33 AM BST

Two killed in Poltava region, governor says

Two people were killed in an overnight Russian attack on the Poltava region, according to local governor Dmytro Lunin.

“As a result of the hostile attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown,” he posted on Telegram this morning.

The attack had targeted an industrial facility, he added.

10:23 AM BST

Moscow airports suspended overnight

Air traffic in Moscow was temporarily suspended overnight after the defence ministry claimed they shot down a drone flying toward the capital.

“There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports. Emergency services are on the scene,” Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Two other drones were destroyed by air defences over the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry said, blaming the attack on Ukraine.

Kyiv has made it a matter of policy not to comment on or acknowledge drone attacks in Russian territory.

10:17 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Telegraph’s daily live blog of the war in Ukraine, with me, Abbie Cheeseman.

First up this morning:

Ukraine liberates Robotyne as counter-offensive pushes south

Kyiv announced on Monday that its forces have officially liberated the southern frontline settlement of Robotyne and are advancing in the south.

“Robotyne has been liberated. Our forces are advancing southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar announced on TV this morning.

Russia has not confirmed Kyiv’s success in clawing back the territory. It was thought to have taken Ukrainian troops approximately 10 days and marks one of the most significant gains since its southern counter-offensive began two months ago.

The difficult terrain in the Zaporizhzhya region is said to have been one of the main reasons why the southern counter-offensive has been slow off the ground, advancing approximately six miles so far.



Troops had lifted the Ukrainian flag in Robotyne last week but a commander quoted by Reuters on the southern front reported that they were still taking Russian fire in the settlement as there were two houses not yet in their control. According to the commander, this was the most difficult line of Russian defences in the south and the advance would now be able to take place more quickly.

The eventual goal of the southern push is to reach the Sea of Azov which they believe would sever Russia’s land route between occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

Maliar also said that Ukrainian troops were advancing south of Bakhmut and that they had recaptured one square kilometre there over the last week of fighting.

