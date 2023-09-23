Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine claims 'senior officers' killed in Storm Shadow strike on naval HQ

A satellite image shows smoke billowing from a Russian Black Sea Navy HQ after a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Sevastopol, Crimea, September 22, 2023. - PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine has said that nine people were killed and 16 injured, among them two generals, in the Storm Shadow strike on Russia’s Black Sea Navy fleet yesterday.

The Ukrainian army said that the strike targeted “a meeting of the Russian navy’s leadership” and that “senior Russian navy commanders” were among the casualties. Russia yesterday claimed that just one servicemember was missing in action.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, told Voice of America that the commander of the group, Col Gen Alexander Romanchuk, was among the wounded and is in very serious condition. He did not confirm rumours that have been circulating overnight of the alleged death of the commander of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Adm Viktor Sokolov.

“The number of casual military servicemen who are not employees of the headquarters is still being determined. These are military personnel who are on duty, security, and so on — they are not included in the list that I announced to you,” Budanov was quoted as saying.

Another missile strike was reported in Sevastopol this morning, with images online showing plumes of smoke, though the results are not yet clear.

09:41 AM BST

Fresh explosions reported in Sevastopol this morning

Reports of further attacks on Sevastopol have been circulating this morning, though the results or exact location are not immediately clear.

The Russian-installed head of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, warned of missile danger earlier this morning on Telegram.

“Attention! Missile danger!,” he posted. “Close your windows properly and stay away from them,” he added, asking commuters to get out of cars and public transport and seek shelter in a safe place.

Shortly after he said that the danger was gone. He posted earlier this morning that “fragments” of a missile had fallen outside the city.

More explosions reported in Sevastopol this morning. pic.twitter.com/Afqa96scvZ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 23, 2023

09:35 AM BST

