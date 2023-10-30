Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia 'significantly' bulks up forces near Bakhmut

Ukrainian army soldiers of the 22nd brigade during tank training as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk - Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images

Russia has “significantly” bulked up its forces around the devastated Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, with its soldiers switching from a defensive posture to taking “active actions”, a Ukrainian military commander has said.

Russia captured Bakhmut – the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of the 20-month war – in May.

Ukraine has been on the counteroffensive since June to try to retake occupied land in the south and east, including the town.

“In the Bakhmut area, the enemy has significantly strengthened its grouping and switched from defence to active actions,” Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the ground forces, wrote on Telegram.

He described the situation in the east as difficult with Russian forces particularly active near the north-eastern Ukrainian-held town of Kupiansk, where he said Moscow’s troops were trying to advance simultaneously in several directions.

02:56 PM GMT

Occupied Crimea was reportedly struck for the first time by Ukrainian forces using American Atacms missiles.

Russia accuses Ukraine of playing ‘direct, key role’ in Dagestan unrest – Ukraine denies any involvement.

Russian state-backed military company recruiting women into combat roles in Ukraine for first time, says MoD.

Ukraine funding could be under threat as the new US house speaker considers a stand-alone funding package for Israel.

The Kremlin is looking at creating a simplified procedure for citizens and companies from “friendly” countries to invest there.

Russia arrests Russian man in Crimea for allegedly passing secrets to Ukraine.



02:20 PM GMT

Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia damages infrastructure

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia on Oct 30, destroying social infrastructure, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

The official did not clarify what specific infrastructure site was destroyed in the attack.

The attack was launched at around 11:30, most likely using ballistic missile weaponry, the governor added.

No casualties were reported as a result of the attack, the city’s Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said.

02:19 PM GMT

Pictured: Ukrainian servicemen pay tribute to their comrades

Servicemen pay tribute to their comrades next to the Ukrainian flags symbolising the fallen soldiers

01:39 PM GMT

Pictured: Firefighters tackle a blaze in Kherson following Russian shelling

Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire in Kherson following Russian shelling

01:19 PM GMT

First Atacms strike on Crimea hits air defence system

Occupied Crimea was reportedly struck for the first time by Ukrainian forces using American Atacms missiles.

Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian air-defence unit in occupied Crimea with American Atacm missiles, wounding 17 troops, according to Russian sources.

The Ukrainian military later confirmed the strike on the Russian regiment near Olenivka, on the peninsula’s western coast, writes our reporter Joe Barnes.

Rybar, a pro-Russian military blogger, said that Kyiv had fired two Atacms missiles – which have a range of around 100 miles – in a nighttime strike around 3am on Monday morning.

Later it was reported that Ukraine’s Air Force jets known to carry Storm Shadow cruise missiles had been spotted.

“Given this, Crimea may come under attack again,” Rybar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Telegraph could not immediately verify the claims.

01:06 PM GMT

Ukrainian presidential aide denies any Kyiv role in unrest in Dagestan

A senior Ukrainian official said on Monday that Kyiv had nothing to do with anti-Israel unrest in Russia’s predominantly Muslim Dagestan region, rejecting an accusation by Russia to that effect as groundless.

“Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with the latest large-scale surge of xenophobic sentiments on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters in a written statement.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the storming of Makhachkala airport on Sunday was the result of a “provocation” orchestrated from outside Russia, with Ukraine playing a “direct and key role”.

12:29 PM GMT

Russia accuses Ukraine played 'direct, key role' in Dagestan unrest

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that the storming of Makhachkala airport in the Dagestan region on Sunday by an anti-Israeli mob was the result of a “provocation” orchestrated from outside Russia, with Ukraine playing a “direct and key role”.

Videos obtained by Reuters from the airport at Makhachkala, the regional capital, showed the protesters, mostly young men, waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport on Sunday evening shouting “Allahu Akbar”, or “God is greatest”.

Russia’s statement comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted on X that the storming was “not an isolated incident”, but “rather part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits, and authorities”.

11:54 AM GMT

Ukraine says it hit Russian air defence system in Crimea

Ukraine said it had struck part of Russia’s air defence system in annexed Crimea overnight, as Moscow said it repelled a major attempted missile strike on the peninsula on Monday.

Kyiv has increased attacks on the Black Sea peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, since it launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces earlier this year.

“The Armed Forces successfully hit a strategic object of the air defence system on the western coast of occupied Crimea,” the Ukrainian army’s strategic communications unit said on social media.

It gave no further details and Russia gave no official comment.

11:49 AM GMT

Russian state-backed military company recruiting women into combat roles in Ukraine for first time, says MoD

In its latest intelligence update, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said that a Russian state-backed private military company is specifically attempting to recruit women into combat roles in Ukraine for the first time.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 30 October 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/K1AEKNQsaC



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/1VEiUxiBYU — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 30, 2023

11:44 AM GMT

Russia names paratroop commander Teplinsky to head military group

The commander of Russia’s airborne forces, Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, has been named as the new commander of Russia’s Dnipro military group in Ukraine, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Teplinsky replaces Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, who will be moved to other duties, the newspaper Izvestiya reported separately.

Russia’s armed forces are divided into around half a dozen groups.

11:37 AM GMT

91-year-old killed as Russian shells hit residential areas of Kherson region

Russian shells struck residential areas of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described as a “terrifying night” in the 20-month war.

The overnight shelling set fire to a high-rise apartment building, blew out windows and reduced some apartments to rubble, according to video footage posted by Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin.

The woman died when an apartment wall fell on her, according to her daughter, who lived with her on the ninth floor.

The victim was one of three Ukrainian civilians killed in the east and south of the country over the previous 24 hours, with at least five people injured, Ukraine’s presidential office reported Monday.

11:05 AM GMT

Ukraine funding under threat as US poised to prioritise Israel

Ukraine funding could be under threat as the new US house speaker considers a stand-alone funding package for Israel.

Mike Johnson expressed confidence that the measure would pass and resisted President Joe Biden’s calls to create a broader aid package which covers both Israel and Ukraine.

“There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address, and we will,” Mr Johnson said. “But right now, what’s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention, and I think we’ve got to separate that and get it through.”

Before he was elected speaker, Mr Johnson voted with 93 other Republicans to cut off aid to Ukraine.

10:41 AM GMT

Pictured: Ukrainian soldiers train in Donetsk

Ukrainian army soldiers of the 22nd brigade during tank training as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian soldiers train in Donetsk, where Russian forces have recently intensified their attacks - Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

10:35 AM GMT

150 patients evacuated from Kherson hospital

International medical organisation Doctors Without Borders said it has evacuated 150 patients from a hospital in Kherson, in the south of Ukraine, due to ongoing shelling. This was the second time MSF has had to evacuate patients from the same hospital in the past year as a result of attacks on the facility, the organisation said.

“In November 2022, MSF evacuated 267 patients from the hospital,” said project coordinator Dr Albina Zharkova. “Now, due to increased shelling in Kherson over the past few weeks, the department of healthcare in Kherson region requested our support again to urgently evacuate 150 high-needs civilian patients.”

The hospital has been experiencing disruptions to power supplies as a result of the shelling, and sometimes has to function without electricity. Many of the patients were immobile and could not relocate to bunkers when attacks on the hospital occurred, the charity said.

09:57 AM GMT

Putin to discuss 'Western efforts to divide Russia' with top officials

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a meeting with senior officials later on Monday to discuss what it called Western attempts to “divide” Russian society, according to Reuters news agency.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s defence minister and the heads of the intelligence services would attend the meeting.

09:50 AM GMT

Ukraine says hit Russian air defence system in Crimea

Ukraine’s army said Monday it had overnight “successfully hit” part of Russia’s air defence system located in annexed Crimea.

“The Armed Forces successfully hit a strategic object of the air defence system on the western coast of occupied Crimea,” the army’s strategic communications unit said on social media.

09:40 AM GMT

China ready to work with Russia on security threat response

China is ready to work with Russia to actively respond to various security threats and challenges, Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, told Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday.

Zhang met with Shoigu on the sidelines of a forum in Beijing, the Chinese defence ministry said.

09:21 AM GMT

Pictured: Demonstration against the destruction of historical heritage in Kyiv

Protesters hold photographs of historical buildings destroyed and others about to be demolished, during a demonstration against the destruction of historical heritage near the city hall in Kyiv

09:07 AM GMT

Russia to simplify inward investment for 'friendly' countries

Russia’s Prime Minister has said that the Kremlin would create a simplified procedure for citizens and companies from “friendly” countries to invest there.

Mikhail Mishustin said entities from a list of 25 countries would be allowed to open bank accounts in Russia and make deposits via a simplified procedure.

“Creating more convenient conditions for foreign enterprises and entrepreneurs is an important part of the government’s systemic efforts to achieve financial sovereignty as part of the implementation of the national goals set by our president,” Mishustin said in a statement.

Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday that Russia would create a simplified procedure for citizens and companies from "friendly" countries to invest there.

It said the procedure would apply to 25 “friendly” countries including China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

Moscow defines “unfriendly” countries as those that have joined a barrage of Western-led economic sanctions in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

08:26 AM GMT

Explosions reported in Odesa

Two people were wounded and buildings were damaged in a Russian missile attack on a ship repair yard in Odesa, according to the regional governor.

“In the morning, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa district with rockets. The enemy targeted a shipyard,” Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by our rescuers. The administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged.”

08:11 AM GMT

Pictured: Ukraine's mock-up of anti-Russia postage stamp

Civilians walk near a mock-up of a postage stamp with the inscription 'The Evil Empire Must Fall" and burning Russian lands in Kyiv

08:04 AM GMT

Russia arrests man in Crimea for passing secrets to Ukraine

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Russian man in Crimea on suspicion of treason, accusing him of passing military secrets to Ukraine, according to a state news agency.

In a statement quoted by RIA, the FSB said that the unnamed man had “collected and transmitted information about specified sites with reference to geographic coordinates to a representative of the Ukrainian military”.

Crimea, which is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, has been under de facto Russian control since 2014.

08:02 AM GMT

Russia launched 12 kamikaze drones overnight

Russian forces launched 12 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and two Kh-59 guided missiles at Ukraine overnight on, Kyiv’s Air Force said.

Ukraine’s air defenses reportedly shot down all of the drones and missiles over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The missiles were launched from Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the drones were flying from Russia’s port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, according to the Air Force.

In southern Mykolaiv Oblast, air defenses destroyed five Shahed–131/136 drones, Governor Vitalii Kim wrote on Telegram.

The debris from one of the downed drones caused a fire at a farm in the Bashtanka district, according to Kim. No casualties were reported.

07:58 AM GMT

Pictured: Fighting in Bakhmut

The Military special unit "Kurt & Company group"– armed with homemade mini-MLRS – fires at Russian positions on the frontline

Ukrainian forces continue to fight to retake Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May - Kostya Liberov / Libkos / Getty Images

07:51 AM GMT

Ukraine wants to hold a global "peace summit" of world leaders this year

Ukraine is aiming to hold a global “peace summit” of world leaders this year its Deputy Minister said on Sunday.

“This aim remains necessary and possible ... it has been demonstrated that there is interest in this,” Mykola Tochytskyi told Reuters by phone.

Heads of state and heads of government would attend the meeting, he said.

The comments came after international representatives met in Malta over the weekend to discuss Kyiv’s peace formula for its war with Russia.

The Malta meeting was attended in person or online by representatives from 66 countries, Kyiv said, with over 20 more countries participating than at the last such meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August.

The talks did not include Russia.

07:50 AM GMT

Moscow open to conditional talks on post-conflict settlement

The Russian Defence Minister said that Moscow was ready for talks on the post-conflict settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and on further ‘co-existence’ with the West, but that Western countries needed to stop seeking Russia’s strategic defeat.

Speaking at the Xiangshan Forum, China’s biggest military diplomacy event, Sergei Shoigu said the conditions for such talks had not yet been met.

“It is also important to ensure equal relations between all the nuclear powers and permanent United Nations Security Council members who carry special responsibility for upholding peace and global stability,” he said.

He also accused the West of promoting an arms race in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian state media reported, saying the west’s “ostentatious desire for dialogue” was covering up a build-up of forces in that region.