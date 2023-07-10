Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin met Prigozhin after mutiny, Kremlin confirms

A woman fires an AK-47 during a tactical training for civilians near Zaporizhzia, Ukraine. Sunday, July 9, 2023. - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Russian President Vladmir Putin met with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin just days after his failed mutiny, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.

The mercenary chief had a three-hour meeting with Putin on June 29, five days after his short-lived rebellion, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin was said to have “listened to the explanations of the [Wagner] commanders and offered them options for further employment and further use in combat,” the spokesperson said.

“The commanders themselves presented their version of what happened. They underscored that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the commander-in-chief, and also said that they are ready to continue to fight for their homeland,” he added.

President Alexander Lukashenko said last week though that Priogzhin was back in Russia after being offered exile in Belarus and that his fighters had not taken up their offer to relocate across the border.

11:48 AM BST

Ukraine 'advancing on Bakhmut'

Ukrainian forces are advancing on the south of Bakhmut, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, has said.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive has focused on recapturing villages in the southwest of the country as well as the areas surrounding Bakhmut, a city to the east that was captured by Russian forces in May.

Their forces have registered a “definite advance” on the southern flank of Bakhmut, but there has been no change in position to the northern part of the city, the statement released on Telegram read.

While the statement did not go into details on where the advance would happen, there has been a lot of attention in recent days on the village of Klishchiivka, which lies to the south of Bakhmut.

The British defence ministry over the weekend assessed that Russian forces are struggling to hold Bakhmut. General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said in a Telegram post that Russian troops are getting “trapped” in some areas near Bakhmut, while the Ukrainians are “making progress” in the gradual counter-offensive.

11:25 AM BST

NATO clears the way for Ukrainian membership, Kyiv claims

On the eve of the NATO summit Ukraine’s foreign minister has claimed that the alliance has decided to drop a requirement for them to meet certain targets before joining.

The Membership Action Plan (MAP) which had set out key targets that Kyiv had to reach before joining, has been dropped, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Monday.

“Following intensive talks, NATO allies have reached consensus on removing MAP from Ukraine’s path to membership. I welcome this long-awaited decision that shortens our path to NATO,” the tweet read.

NATO did not immediately comment.

The announcement came as Joe Biden – who last night said that NATO should wait until the Russia-Ukraine war is over before voting to admit Kyiv to the military alliance – was meeting Rishi Sunak.

10:54 AM BST

Joe Biden arrives at Downing Street with Ukraine high on the agenda

US President Joe Biden has arrived at Downing Street to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets US President Joe Biden outside 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of a meeting during his visit to the UK - PA Photo

Dominic Pella on the Telegraph’s political team has you covered over on the politics liveblog. We’ll keep you up to date here with anything Ukraine related that arises from the meeting.

10:46 AM BST

Photos released of the alleged Russian air strikes on Orikhiv

A view shows buildings destroyed by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine July 10, 2023 - Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS

10:22 AM BST

Ukraine recaptured 14 square kilometres of land

Ukraine has recaptured 14 square kilometres (five square miles) of land from Russia in the past week, a military spokesperson has said, as the slow and gradual counter-offensive continues.

“Over 10 square kilometres of Ukrainian land had been recaptured in the south of Ukraine last week. In the Bakhmut sector last week, the Ukrainian military liberated four square kilometres of territory from the Russian invaders,” Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Kovalyov told state media.

In total, Ukraine has now said they have taken 193 square kilometres of land since the counter-offensive began last month.

10:16 AM BST

Biden set to meet the PM and King Charles amid Ukraine disagreements

US President Joe Biden is in the UK today to meet with both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles. The war in Ukraine is expected to be high up on the agenda with Mr Sunak, as well as at the NATO summit that both will be attending later this week.

Mr Biden last night told CNN that he thinks it is “premature” for NATO to discuss inviting Kyiv to join the alliance while in the middle of a war. “We’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all in a war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.”

For some, it was seen as snubbing Rishi Sunak. Charles Hymas has more here.

The visit also comes after Mr Biden agreed to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine. Mr Sunak has not directly criticised the decision yet – as other NATO allies have done – but has publicly reminded that the UK is one of the 123 countries signed up to the international treaty that bans the production and use of the indiscriminate weapons.

Mr Biden is expected to arrive at Downing Street in around 15 minutes.

09:39 AM BST

Russia has lost 50,000 troops, analysis suggests

Trying to uncover one of Moscow’s closest-kept secrets is a dangerous task, but two independent Russian media outlets have been working with a German data scientist to perform statistical analysis in a bid to find out the human cost of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Almost 50,000 Russian men have been killed, the first independent analysis suggests.

Russia has publicly acknowledged just over 6,000 troop deaths in the war, but neither side will give accurate data.

Working with BBC’s Russia service, media outlet Mediazona combed social media for photos of cemeteries across the country. They found 27,423 confirmed dead soldiers as of July 7. Then, alongside media outlet Meduza they obtained records of inheritance cases that had been filed with Russian authorities. Their analysis suggested that 25,000 more cases were opened in 2022 for military aged males than would have been expected in comparison to previous years.

The overall statistical analysis relied on the concept of “excess mortality”: how many more men under the age of 50 died between February 2022 and May 2023 than would normally be expected.

Earlier this year the British defence ministry estimated that between 40,000 too 60,000 Russians had likely been killed. The US put their estimate for the first year of the war at 35,000 to 43,000.

While the numbers largely line up, counting the dead in war can be an almost impossible task and excess mortality rates could be skewed by the pandemic.

09:07 AM BST

Russia strikes school in "war crime", Ukraine says

Russia has bombed a school in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, the local governor has said, killing four adults as they queued to pick up humanitarian aid.

Governor Yuriy Malashko said that Sunday’s attack in the town of Orikhiv killed three men and a woman, who were all in their 40s. He also said that 11 other people were injured in the guided aerial bomb attack, but did not provide any evidence for the allegation.

The attack has not yet been verified, with photos circulating social media showing markedly different buildings.

Malashko branded the attack a “war crime”.

08:57 AM BST

Poland detained member of Russian spy ring

Poland has detained another member of a Russian spy network, the country’s interior ministry said this morning, bringing the total number up to 15.

“The Internal Security Agency has detained another member of the spy network working for Russian intelligence,” Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski posted on Twitter.

“The suspect kept surveillance of military facilities and seaports. He was systematically paid by the Russians.”

Arrests have continued for months since Poland said it had become a target for Russian spies.

08:45 AM BST

Russia's Chief of General Staff seen for first time since Wagner's failed mutiny

In a military command room being briefed on Ukrainian missile attacks, Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s top general, has been seen for the first time since the Wagner mercenary group failed in its attempted munity on June 24.

The footage, released by the Russian defence ministry, showed Gerasimov giving orders to destroy Ukrainian missile sites.

It is the first confirmation that the country’s most senior general has remained in his position after the failed mutiny by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The meeting appeared to be a response to Russian defence ministry claims this morning that they thwarted Ukranian missile attacks on Crimea and the Rostov and Kaluga regions on Sunday.

The footage confirmed that Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had remained in their positions. General Sergei Surovikin of the aerospaces forces was not present though, with Gerasimov referring to his deputy instead of him. Surovikin, who was the deputy commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine – underneath Gerasimov – had been repeatedly praised by the Wagner leader.

For the first time since the beginning of the #Prigozhin rebellion, the head of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, #Gerasimov, appeared in public.



In the Western press and among the Russian "military correspondents" it is alleged that he was removed after the… pic.twitter.com/pLYvVl9G5I — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 10, 2023

08:23 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome to today’s Ukraine live blog. Abbie Cheeseman here, guiding you through all of the latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war.

US President Joe Biden is in London meeting with Rishi Sunak ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, where Ukraine is expected to feature high on the agenda. Biden yesterday told CNN that it is “premature” to call for a vote over whether to allow Ukraine to join NATO, saying that the war should end before the alliance allows Kyiv to consider joining.

Ukraine is “advancing” on the southern flanks of Bakhmut, according to the deputy defence minister, as both sides remain gripped in heavy fighting.

