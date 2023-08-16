Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine takes key village as Russians flee cluster bombs

A Ukrainian soldier, code name Ara, who lost his hand a year ago in combat, with his machine gun near Bakhmut - LIBKOS/AP

Ukraine has captured a key strategic village in the southeast after Russian troops were seen fleeing cluster bombs.

Hanna Maliar, a Ukrainian defence minister, said Urozhaine in Donetsk had been “released” in a statement this morning.

She added: “Our defenders are entrenched at the borders. The offensive continues.”

Footage released by the defence ministry shows columns of Russian soldiers being hit by US-supplied cluster munitions, which spray “bomblets” over a wide area.

Seizing Urozhaine allows Kyiv to push forward on its southern counteroffensive. Forces are now expected to target Staromlynivka, a village roughly three miles south, as they head towards the Azov coast.

Ukraine has also breached Russian defences at the town of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, according to the Institute for the Study of War think tank.

Follow below for the latest updates.

09:20 AM BST

Ukraine: Hundreds of settlements attacked in 24 hours

Hundreds of towns and villages across Ukraine have been attacked by Russia in the last day, it has been claimed.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement: “Russian troops shelled the territory of 10 regions of Ukriane during the past 24 hours.

“From various types of weapons - grenade launchers, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, air defence systems, attack UAVs, tactical aircraft - 139 settlements and 125 infrastructure objects were attacked.

“There are dead and wounded among civilians, the number of victims is being specified.”

09:15 AM BST

Urozhaine capture 'is not a fundamental change'

Kyiv’s counteroffensive still has a long way to go despite the capture of Urozhaine, a Ukrainian colonel has said, drawing attention to the depth of Russian defences.

Vladyslav Seleznyov told RBC-Ukraine: “After Urozhaine, there are still several lines of defence that need to be overcome. It is not worth talking about the fact that the situation will fundamentally change.

“When they say about 5 mines per square meter, one can only imagine how long it will take to demine.”

Story continues

He added that Ukraine should now attempt to weaken Russian forces by destroying its rear logistics and enemy warehouses.

09:03 AM BST

Kyiv's allies plan to double grain exports by October

The US has lent its backing to a scheme for Ukraine to export four million tonnes of grain per month via the Danube River, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Romania has previously said it wanted to double the two million tonnes of grain that passes through its ports. The plan is to reach this milestone by October.

It comes after Russia withdrew its backing from a corridor along the Black Sea that allowed Kyiv to ship grain from its ports.

08:41 AM BST

Russian Orthodox priests take inflatable churches to front lines

Russia has created an inflatable church adorned with Orthodox icons and camouflage for priests visiting troops on the Ukrainian front lines, Nataliya Vasilyeva writes.

Clerics with massive crosses hanging from their necks were an unusual sight at Russia’s annual weapons expo outside of Moscow on Monday, where Russian defence companies present their newest prototypes.

Father Boris Grishin showed visitors around the mobile church, which consists of a caravan equipped with two cots, a shower and a toilet, with an inflatable 13ft by 13ft tent serving as a prayer room.

The mobile church is ideal for priests travelling to the war zone or military training in the field, Father Grishin said.

Read the full story here.

08:38 AM BST

Kharkiv village damaged in Russian assault

Fires broke out in a Kharkiv village as Russian forces launched an assault on Ukrainian positions south of Bakhmut, it has been claimed.

Oleh Synyehubov, the region’s governor, said: “Over the past day, the enemy has massively shelled populated areas of Kharkiv, Chuguyiv, Izyum and Kupyan districts of the region.

“In the village Petropavlivka, Kupyan district, as a result of shelling, three houses were damaged, fires broke out.”

Ukraine’s general staff has previously reported that Russia launched an assault east of the settlement, which was repelled.

08:32 AM BST

Russian shelling kills four in Donetsk

Russian shelling has killed four people and wounded seven across Donetsk, the regional governor has said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko added that several houses had been damaged, along with power lines, gasworks and an administrative building.

08:22 AM BST

MoD: Russia aiming to become self-sufficient in 'kamikaze' drones

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 16 August 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/hNVy8TbN6C



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/uFFV62DJZ5 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 16, 2023

08:20 AM BST

Ukraine has advanced in Robotyne, says ISW think tank

A US think tank has confirmed reports that Ukraine managed to breach Russian defences at Robotyne in its southern counteroffensive push.

The Institute for the Study of War said: “Geolocated footage posted on August 14 indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced into Robotyne.

“Further Russian and Ukrainian reporting published on August 15 suggests that Ukrainian forces have committed additional counteroffensive brigades to the western Zaporizhia oblast area.”

Citing a Ukrainian colonel, it said Kyiv’s forces were making slow progress in the south because of “three-echeloned” Russian defences made up of mines, artillery and personnel, and rear positions.

08:16 AM BST

Ukraine 'entrenched' in key Zaporizhzhia village

Ukrainian forces are now “entrenched” in the northern part of Robotyne as they battle for control of the Zaporizhzhia village, a pro-Russian blogger has said.

Rybar, a Telegram channel with more than a million subscribers said: “In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the fighting near Robotyne has intensified again.

“The Ukrainian troops entrenched on the north-eastern outskirts of the village are suffering heavy losses, but continue to storm the village.”

It comes after unconfirmed reports yesterday that Ukraine had managed to breach the town’s northern defences under the cover of cluster munitions.

08:10 AM BST

Pictured: Wagner propaganda spotted in Poland

Stickers with QR codes that lead to a website for recruitment for the Wagner Group are seen on bins in Warsaw, Poland - Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

08:08 AM BST

Russia 'shoots down three drones southwest of Moscow'

Russia’s defence ministry claims to have shot down three Ukrainian drones southwest of Moscow amid a surge in aerial attacks on its territory.

Kyiv launched the attack at 5am (3am BST) using “three unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Kaluga region”, it said on Telegram.

The drones were apparently brought down over the Kaluga region, a few hundred kilometres southwest of Moscow. There is not believed to have been any casualties or damage.

08:00 AM BST

Grain terminals targeted by Russian drones

Grain warehouses heavily damaged by a Russian drone attack are seen at a port on the Danube - UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/via REUTERS

A Russian air strike has damaged grain terminals and warehouses at one of Ukraine’s Danube River ports, according to the governor of Odesa.

Oleh Kipher said: “Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region twice last night with attack drones. The main target is port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region.”

It is unclear which river port had been targeted, but Reni - some 200 metres from the border with Romania - and Izmail have previously been attacked.

Ukraine’s Air Force said that it had destroyed 13 Russia-launched drones over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the south. It was not immediately clear how many drones Russia launched.

07:57 AM BST

Cargo ship leaves Odesa despite Russian blockade

A container ship has left the Ukrainian port of Odesa despite Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea export deal.

The Joseph Schulte, a Hong Kong-flagged vessel which has been trapped since the war began in February last year, has departed along a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea.

It was carrying more than 30,000 metric tons of cargo in thousands of containers, according to deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Ukraine announced the shipping corridor last week, but Moscow has not indicated it would support it. Shipping and insurance sources have expressed concerns about its safety.

07:52 AM BST

Ukraine pushes back Russian offensives near Bakhmut

Russia has unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukrainian defences to the north of the eastern city of Bakhmut, it has been claimed.

A spokesman for the general staff said: “On the Kupyansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled attacks in the area southeast of Vilshan and east of Petropavlivka.”

07:41 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.