Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine to receive US ATACMS 'regularly'

US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea from an undisclosed location on South Korea's east coast during a South Korea-US joint missile drill - HANDOUT/AFP

Ukraine will receive US-supplied long-range ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) on a regular basis, its foreign minister has said.

Asked whether regular shipments and larger numbers of missiles were expected, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said they were.

“And this is a direct result of the agreement between President Zelensky and President Biden, reached in Washington during a personal meeting in late September.”

Earlier this week, the White House said it had supplied Kyiv with ATACMS and Ukraine said its forces had used such missiles in action.

It is not clear how many missiles have already been delivered. According to the New York Times, citing two Western officials, the US has sent about 20 of them so far.

07:56 AM BST

Zelensky thanks Biden for 'powerful assistance'

During our call, President Biden sent a strong message of US support for Ukraine—for as long as it takes to prevail.



I am grateful to Mr. President, both parties of the US Congress, and the entire American people for their powerful assistance and leadership.



American leadership… pic.twitter.com/FmsMa5PTKr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 19, 2023

07:39 AM BST

Putin visits military headquarters in southern Russia

President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of Russian forces in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don late on Thursday to hear a report on the progress of operations in Ukraine, state television reported on Friday.

It showed General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff and commander of the war in Ukraine, telling Putin that the troops are “carrying out their tasks in line with the operation plan”.

Putin said this week that the counteroffensive by the Ukrainian forces had “completely failed” and Ukraine’s Western backers were less hawkish than before.

07:39 AM BST

Ukraine in pictures:

A group of Ukrainian marines sail from the riverbank of Dnipro - Alex Babenko/AP

A Ukrainian serviceman jumps out of the boat onto the shore of Dnipro - Alex Babenko/AP

07:37 AM BST

Ukraine ‘facing new onslaught’ In Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops are facing a new Russian onslaught in the largely destroyed eastern city of Avdiivka, senior military officials said.

General Valery Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, posted a video on Telegram in which he appeared to be conferring with officers in Avdiivka and in Kupiansk, a town further north where Russian forces have intensified attacks in recent weeks.

“The enemy is not relenting in attempts to break through our defences and surround (Avdiivka),” he wrote in a commentary attached to the video.

“The enemy is actively bringing in assault units and large amounts of armoured equipment and using aircraft and artillery.”

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the southern group of Ukrainian forces, told national television there was constant pressure on Avdiivka.

07:35 AM BST

