Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine claims full control of Lyman

A Ukrainian national flag is displayed in front of a destroyed house near Izyum in eastern Ukraine - JUAN BARRETO/AFP

Ukraine has claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain from Russia in weeks.

The stinging setback for Vladimir Putin was delivered after the Russian president proclaimed the annexation of four regions covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, an area that includes Lyman.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the capture of the town demonstrated that Ukraine was capable of dislodging Russian forces and showed the impact Ukraine's deployment of advanced Western weapons was having on the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that the success of the country's soldiers was not limited to the recapture of Lyman.

Ukraine's forces had liberated the small Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka settlements in the Kherson region as well, he said.

05:46 AM

The West will be Putin's target

President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Ukrainian territory on Friday, celebrated in the splendour of the Kremlin, is evidence not of offensive success, but of defensive fear, writes Bob Seely.

"It is a world away from his triumphal 2014 seizure of the Crimean Peninsula. Putin’s aim now is to hold on to seized Ukrainian territory.

"His actions are the sign of a desperate man fearing military humiliation, but sadly one who is also becoming more dangerous, and one – judging by last week’s sabotage on Russia’s own pipelines – threatening again to widen his war."

COMMENT: We are entering a terrifying new phase of the Russo-Ukraine war

05:19 AM

Putin making rash and secretive decisions

Vladimir Putin is becoming rash and secretive in the face of battlefield defeats, Kremlin insiders have warned.

The Russian leader is said to be making snap decisions without consulting with some of his military chiefs.

Sources said the military conflict in Ukraine would only escalate in coming months. Yet none can predict what will happen if Russia loses.

The Russian army’s most significant defeat since the start of the war dramatically changed the situation inside Russia.

04:10 AM

MoD explains Lyman's importance

A destroyed bridge across the Siverskyi Donets river in the recently liberated town of Sviatohirsk, Ukraine - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The UK's Ministry of Defence said Lyman's operational importance was due to its command over a road crossing over the Siverskyi Donets River, behind which Russia had been attempting to consolidate its defences.

Russia likely experienced heavy casualties during the withdrawal, the ministry said.

Russia had 5,000 to 5,500 troops in the town before the Ukrainian attack, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.

03:49 AM

Russia's biggest battlefield loss since Kharkiv

Lyman's recapture by Ukrainian troops is Russia's biggest battlefield loss since Ukraine's lightning counter-offensive in the north-eastern Kharkiv region in September.

Russian forces captured Lyman from Ukraine in May and used it as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region.

Control over Lyman could prove a "key factor" in helping Ukraine reclaim lost territory in the neighbouring Luhansk region, whose full capture Moscow announced in early July after weeks of grinding advances, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

02:49 AM

Zelensky: Success not limited to Lyman

Ukrainian troops pose for a photo in Lyman - Oleksiy Biloshytskyi via REUTERS

Ukraine's Interfax agency reported that according to Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces, Ukraine's forces recaptured Torske, a small village in the Donetsk region, about 15 kilometres (9 miles) east of now liberated Lyman.

02:38 AM

Ukraine claims full control of Lyman

A Ukrainian soldier brings down a Donetsk Republic flag hoisted on a monument in Lyman, Ukraine - Oleksiy Biloshytskyi via REUTERS

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the capture of the town, where Ukrainian flags were raised over civic buildings on Saturday, demonstrated that Ukraine was capable of dislodging Russian forces and showed the impact Ukraine's deployment of advanced Western weapons was having on the conflict.

01:02 AM

