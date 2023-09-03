Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 22 kamikaze drones

Ukraine has accused Russia of targeting global food security by destroying ports

Two people have been injured after Russia launched a multi-wave drone attack overnight on Odesa port on Sunday.

Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 22 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, which has destroyed some of the Danube River port infrastructure.

Ukraine has accused Russia of targeting global food security because the Kremlin has launched a string of attacks on ports after it ended the Black Sea Initiative in July.

The Danube has become Ukraine’s main route for exporting grain since the collapse of the deal.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said: “Russian terrorists continue to attack port infrastructure in the hope of provoking a food crisis and famine in the world.”

Ukraine’s South Military Command said on social media at least two civilians were injured in the attack on what it said was the “civil infrastructure of the Danube”.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

02:11 PM BST

Ukraine prepares for mass attacks on energy sites

Ukraine is strengthening its air defense to protect energy sites in potential mass attacks amid fears Russia will intensify its drone strikes this autumn.

Last year Russia launched a series of mass missile and drones strikes against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure facilities, causing nationwide blackouts and killing dozens.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia will likely to attempt this strategy again next winter.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on Sunday: “A year ago, we had no Western (air defense) systems of medium range at all. We received the first NASAMS and IRIS only last fall. Today, we have such a variety of air defense equipment, which might not be found in any other country.”

“The only problem is that this is not enough for a country so big, so we are forced to deploy air defense locally, focusing on protecting cities and strategic facilities.”

01:38 PM BST

Romania strongly condemns 'unjustified' port attacks

Romania’s defence ministry has strongly condemned repeated Russian attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure close to its border as “unjustified” following the latest overnight drone strikes in Odesa.

The ministry “reiterates in the strongest terms that these attacks against civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine are unjustified and in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law”.

“At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate any direct military threat to the national territory or territorial waters of Romania,” it added in a statement.

01:26 PM BST

In Pictures: Ukrainians race in half marathon to raise money for people who have lost limbs

Yana Stepanenk lost both her legs after the Kramatorsk railway station attack - MYKOLA TYS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Donations collected at the race will be used to buy prosthetic limbs and to pay for rehabilitation of people wounded in the war - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/MYKOLA TYS

12:46 PM BST

Armenian PM says depending solely on Russia for security was 'mistake'

Armenia’s prime minister has said his country’s policy of solely relying on Russia to guarantee its security was a strategic mistake because Moscow has been unable to deliver and is in the process of winding down its role in the wider region.

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica published on Sunday, Nikol Pashinyan accused Russia of failing to ensure Armenia’s security in the face of what he said was aggression from neighbouring Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Mr Pashinyan suggested that Moscow, which has a defence pact with Armenia and a military base there, did not regard his country as sufficiently pro-Russian and said he believed Russia was in the process of leaving the wider South Caucasus region.

“Armenia’s security architecture was 99 per cent linked to Russia, including when it came to the procurement of arms and ammunition,” Mr Pashinyan told La Repubblica.

“But today we see that Russia itself is in need of weapons, arms and ammunition (for the war in Ukraine) and in this situation it’s understandable that even if it wishes so, the Russian Federation cannot meet Armenia’s security needs.

“This example should demonstrate to us that dependence on just one partner in security matters is a strategic mistake.”

12:38 PM BST

Erdogan's Russia visit vital for grain deal, Turkish leader's chief aide says

Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will focus on the Black Sea grain deal during their meeting on Monday as Turkey seeks to bring Moscow back to the deal, Erdogan’s chief foreign policy advisor said.

“We play a leading role here. We see strong support from all around the world for the realisation of the grain corridor,” Mr Erdogan’s chief foreign policy and security advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic told an interview on A Haber television channel.

“The current status (of the grain deal) will be discussed at the summit on Monday. We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success because this is a situation that affects the entire world,” Mr Kilic said.

12:25 PM BST

Moldovan president condemns Russian strike on port

I strongly condemn Russia's brutal attack on port infrastructure in Odesa region. Russia must be held accountable for every piece of infrastructure destroyed. My thoughts are with all those affected. Moldova stands firmly with Ukraine. — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) September 3, 2023

12:24 PM BST

Russia says it hit Ukraine port overnight

The Russian Army says it hit the Ukrainian port of Reni on the Danube River with drone strikes overnight.

“Today at night, the Russian army carried out a group drone strike on fuel storage facilities used to supply military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Reni, in the Odesa region,” the army said.

“All designated targets were hit.”

12:14 PM BST

Kyiv breaches Russian lines in south

Kyiv’s army has made an important breakthrough by breaching Russian lines in southern Ukraine, a key general told British media this weekend, saying he now expected faster progress in the Zaporizhzhia area.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, leading the southern counteroffensive, spoke several days after Kyiv declared a strategic victory by recapturing the southern village of Robotyne.

The interview came as president Volodymyr Zelensky has increasingly vocally dismissed criticism of Kyiv’s counteroffensive, that has made slower gains than expected.

“We are now between the first and second defensive lines,” Mr Tarnavskiy said.

“In the centre of the offensive, we are now completing the destruction of enemy units that provide cover for the retreat of Russian troops behind their second defensive line.”

Heavily mined territory had slowed Ukrainian troops, saying that sappers had cleaned a route by foot and at night.

11:57 AM BST

Putin to host Erdogan to revive grain deal talks

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan are due to hold talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday.

Turkey has been pressing to revive the grain deal.

The Black Sea grain deal, reached in July 2022, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis. Ukraine is a major producer of grains and oilseeds and the interruption to its exports after the outbreak of war in February last year pushed global food prices to record highs.

Russia has complained that under the deal its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

11:40 AM BST

Bodycam captures intense combat near Bakhmut

Footage released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows a dawn battle by assault groups that knock Russians out of their dugouts near Bakhmut.

11:12 AM BST

Russia's Medvedev: Japan's 'militarisation' complicates Asia-Pacific

Japan’s “militarisation” complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

Russia and Japan have complex relations marked by decades of territorial dispute over a handful of small, Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that Moscow calls the southern Kurils but Japan claims as its northern territories.

The dispute over the area, which the Soviet Union seized in the final days of World War Two, has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.

“It is regrettable that the Japanese authorities are pursuing a course towards a new militarisation of the country,” the Russian TASS news agency quoted Mr Medvedev as saying.

“Troop exercises are taking place near the Kuril Islands, which seriously complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Japan’s foreign ministry and Prime Minister’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

Russia decided this year to declare Sept 3 - the day after Japan’s surrender in World War Two - a “Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan”, spurring a protest from Tokyo.

Mr Medvedev said Japan, with help from the United States, was expanding its military infrastructure and increasing its arms purchases.

Japan’s defence ministry on Thursday sought a record $53 billion (£42bn) in next fiscal year’s budget, part of its biggest military buildup since World War Two, aiming to double defence spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product by 2027.

11:04 AM BST

In Pictures: Officials in military recruitment drive in Russia's far east

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's security council, visits a military recruitment office in the far eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk - Reuters

11:00 AM BST

Ukraine's debt and challenges for the year ahead

Ukraine froze debt payments in 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion. It has said it is likely to decide early next year whether to try to extend that agreement or begin looking at potentially more complex alternatives.

Top institutions estimate the post-war rebuild cost will be at least 1 trillion euros, and the International Monetary Fund estimates Ukraine needs $3-$4 billion a month to keep the country running.

If the war with Russia is not won or at least eased to a much lower intensity by next year, its debt restructuring dilemma will also have to factor in the 2024 US presidential election and the degree of support it would receive should Donald Trump or another Republican candidate win office.

10:53 AM BST

Fire at Russian oil depot in Saint Petersburg

A Russian oil depot is on fire with photos showing pillars of smoking rising into Saint Petersburg.

Eyewitnesses said the fire was accompanied by explosions but The Telegraph has not verified these reports.

⚡️A massive fire rages on the territory of an oil depot in St.Petersburg, Russia. pic.twitter.com/Cdrss30hCy — KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 3, 2023

10:12 AM BST

Ukraine's emergency workers rescue puppies from rubble

Six puppies were rescued from under the rubble of a house during a fire in Khmelnytskyi region.



Each life matters.



📹: State Emergency Service of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/bgJgb1D11Q — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 2, 2023

10:09 AM BST

Kremlin recruits migrant workers ahead of elections

The Kremlin has stepped up its campaign to recruit migrant workers to avoid domestic mobilisation and increase support for the war inside Russia before the presidential election next year.

British intelligence said on Sunday that military recruitment advertisements have appeared online since late June with target audiences in Armenia and Kazakhstan.

The advertisements offer 495,000 rubles (£4,000) in initial payments and salaries starting from 190,000 rubles.

Russia has also been attempting to recruit ethnic Russians living in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region, the ministry added.

Additionally, Russia has been exploiting migrant workers with offers to “fast-track citizenship” if they fight in Ukraine since at least May.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said there are at least six million Central Asian migrants currently in Russia, “which the Kremlin likely sees as potential recruits.”

09:46 AM BST

Two killed in Russian air strikes in Donetsk

Two people were killed in Russian air strikes on a residential area in Donetsk Oblast on Sunday.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that the casualties occurred in the town of Vuhledar which was the “epicenter of the strikes”.

A man, 43, and his wife, 42, were killed.

The 19-year-old daughter of the couple and another resident, 53 years old, were injured. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Russian forces also targeted the city of Kramatorsk near the front line with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, causing damage to buildings and over 20 graves in a cemetery.

09:39 AM BST

In Pictures: Firefighters work to save Odesa port

Russia used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to strike the port - Twitter

09:36 AM BST

Ukrainian oligarch held on suspicion of fraud

A Ukrainian court ordered tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky to be held in custody for two months on suspicion of fraud and money laundering on Saturday, a striking move against one of the country’s most powerful businessmen.

The detention of Kolomoisky, who is under US sanctions and is a one-time supporter of president Volodymyr Zelensky whose election he backed in 2019, comes as Kyiv is trying to signal progress during a wartime crackdown on corruption.

Defence lawyers said Kolomoisky would appeal the ruling, questioning its legality, but that he would not post bail of almost $14 million in order to secure his release, broadcaster Radio Liberty reported.

After a hearing at a district court in Kyiv late on Saturday, Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine’s richest men, was shown being led away in a blue tracksuit jacket in television footage.

09:16 AM BST

Russia recruits thousands for military service

Some 280,000 people have signed up so far this year for professional service with Russia’s military.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, said on Sunday that he was meeting local officials to work on efforts to beef up the armed forces.

“According to the Ministry of Defence, since Jan. 1, about 280,000 people have been accepted into the ranks of the Armed Forces on a contract basis,” including reservists, state news agency TASS quoted Mr Medvedev as saying.

Some Russian lawmakers suggested Russia needs a professional army 7 million strong to ensure the country’s security - a move that would require a huge budget allowance.

