Ukraine-Russia war live: Top Russian general 'knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans'

Search and rescue efforts continue after a Russian missile attack hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, Ukraine - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

General Sergey Surovikin, a senior Russian general, knew that Yevgeny Prigozhin planned to rebel, the New York Times reported, prompting questions about what support the mercenary leader had inside the Kremlin’s top ranks.



US intelligence officials were “trying to learn” if Gen Surovikin “helped plan Prigozhin’s actions last weekend,” the paper reported, citing officials briefed on the matter.



There are signs other Russian generals may also have supported the attempt to oust the defence ministry’s leadership, US officials said. Gen Surovikin helped shore up defences across the battle lines after Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year. He was replaced by Gen Valery Gerasimovas the top commander in January but retained influence in running war operations and remains popular among the troops.



Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk rose to eight on Wednesday. Three children were among those killed.

Follow the latest updates below

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

07:46 AM BST

Main troop reserves 'yet to be used,' says Ukraine's defence minister

The liberation of a group of villages under Russian occupation in recent weeks were “not the main event” in Kyiv’s planned attack, Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine defence minister, told the Financial Times.

“When it happens, you will all see it... Everyone will see everything,” he told the FT in an interview published on Wednesday, brushing aside media coverage of slow progress against well-fortified Russian positions.

Ukraine’s main troop reserves, including most brigades recently trained in the West and equipped with modern Nato tanks and armoured vehicles, have yet to be used in the operation, Mr Reznikov said.

07:45 AM BST

Three children among dead in Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk

A Russian missile struck a restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and wounding 56, emergency services said, as rescue crews combed the rubble in search of casualties.

A second missile hit a village on the fringes of Kramatorsk, injuring five, but the main casualties were at the restaurant, where at least three children were among the dead.

People react at the site of a restaurant building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike - STRINGER/Reuters

“Rescuers are working through the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people who are probably still under it,” emergency service officials said on the Telegram messaging app.

In Kramatorsk, a city frequently targeted by Russian attacks, emergency workers scurried in and out of the shattered restaurant as residents stood outside embracing and surveying the damage.

07:41 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.