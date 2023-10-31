Ukraine-Russia war live: Russian losses 'pass 300,000' amid 'major' eastern offensive

Residents are evacuating the town of Avdiivka in Ukraine - GETTY IMAGES

Russia has lost more than 300,000 troops since beginning its invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Kyiv has claimed.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces on Tuesday said the Russian military had lost 300,810 personnel in combat.

As well as high numbers of casualties among its soldiers, Ukraine claims Russia has lost more than 5,000 tanks.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Defence said it believed Russia could well be suffering its heaviest losses this year as it launches a “major” assault on the eastern town of Avdiivka.

08:24 AM GMT

Russia detains two soldiers suspected of killing nine civilians in eastern Ukraine

Russian investigators in a part of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow have detained two soldiers on suspicion of killing a family of nine people, including two children.

The statement said the soldiers were from a region in Russia’s far east and that the reason for the murders appeared to be some kind of personal conflict.

The killings took place in Volnovakha, an industrial town between Donetsk and Melitopol.

Russian media reported that the murderers had used machine guns with silencers to kill the family at night.

Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it had also begun investigating the crime.

08:06 AM GMT

Russian oligarch Kuzmichev detained in France

Russian tycoon Alexey Kuzmichev has been detained for questioning in France in connection with alleged tax evasion and money laundering and for violating international sanctions, the French Financial Prosecutors’ office said.

Searches took place on Monday at Mr Kuzmichev’s Paris home and in the Mediterranean Var region as part of the investigation, the office said, confirming a report in French daily Le Monde.

Mr Kuzmichev was still being detailed on Tuesday but has not yet been charged in the case.

French customs agents last year seized the oligarch’s 27-metre yacht ‘La Petite Ourse’, sparking a legal battle between authorities and Mr Kuzmichev, one of the main shareholders of Russia’s Alfa Bank.

07:52 AM GMT

Ukraine made 'confirmed advancer near Bakhmut,' says ISW

NEW: Ukrainian forces made confirmed advances near #Bakhmut and in western #Zaporizhia Oblast on October 30.



NEW: Ukrainian forces made confirmed advances near #Bakhmut and in western #Zaporizhia Oblast on October 30.

The October 29 riots in #Dagestan highlight the growing radicalization and factionalism of Russian society resulting from the hyper-nationalist ideologies that the war in…

07:50 AM GMT

Ukraine fires Army Tactical Missile System for first time in strike on occupied Crimea

Ukrainian forces used an US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) for the first time to hit a Russian target in occupied Crimea on Monday, according to Russian sources.

The Strategic Command unit of Kyiv’s armed forces said the strike had “hit a strategic object of the air defence system”, but didn’t confirm the weapons used in the aerial assault.

It wounded at least 17 Russian soldiers and damaged five vehicles, one beyond repair, that were part of an air-defence regiment stationed near Olenivka, on the western edge of the peninsula, according to Astra news channel on Telegram.

Read more here

07:48 AM GMT

Ukraine in pictures:

A man in a military uniform looks at a part of a missile next to a residential building that was damaged during an overnight Russian attack - ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP

Natalia, whose elderly mother was killed during an overnight Russian attack stands in the damaged apartment where they both lived - ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP

Police conduct evacuation work in Avdiivka - Libkos/Getty Images Europe

07:43 AM GMT

Ukraine confident US House will vote for support

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he is confident that the US House of Representatives, would back a request for additional funds for Ukraine’s military.

“The main thing is the outcome - are there enough votes or not?” Mr Kuleba told Ukrainian national television. “And at the moment we have every reason to believe that there are votes in the US House of Representatives for the bill providing Ukraine with additional support.”

Mr Kuleba said he was aware of “considerable political resistance” to the bill’s provisions and that it would be a “sin” for U.S. lawmakers not to use the legislation to further their own interests.

The US House of Representatives last week elected Republican Mike Johnson, a conservative with little leadership experience, as speaker, ending a turbulent three weeks that left the rudderless chamber unable to carry out any of its basic duties.

Mr Johnson said last week that funding to support Ukraine and Israel should be handled separately, suggesting he would not back President Joe Biden’s $106 billion aid package for both countries.

07:41 AM GMT

Russian gas flows through Ukraine remain unchanged

Russia’s Gazprom said that it would send 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, the same volume as on Monday.

07:40 AM GMT

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates here.

