Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia launches 'massive' drone strike ahead of Putin talks

Russia carried out a three-and-a-half-hour drone assault on the Danube River port of Izmail in the early hours of Monday, just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the revival of the Black Sea grain deal.

The barrage of drones targeting the port damaged warehouses and production buildings, and the debris caused fires at several civilian infrastructure sites, Ukrainian officials said. The “massive” drone attack came just a day after Russia hit Reni, another major port on the Danube.

Around 17 drones were shot down, Odesa’s governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram, but some hit their targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The two premiers are set to sit down today in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi as Turkey and the United Nations push for Moscow to revive the grain export deal that had eased a global food crisis. Russia has increasingly targeted port infrastructure since it pulled out of the deal in July. Erdogan is one of just a few NATO leaders who still maintains contact with Putin.

Ukrainian drone causes fire in Russia's Kurchatov

A building in the western Russian city of Kurchatov caught fire last night after an attack from a Ukrainian drone, the local governor said.

Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region, reported the news of the fire on Telegram, adding that the emergency services put the fire out and there were no casualties.

Starovoit also blamed a Ukrainian drone for damage to a building on Friday.

Russia destroys four Ukrainian military boats, Moscow says

The Russian defence ministry has claimed that its naval aviation destroyed four US-made inflatable boats carrying Ukrainian troops.

“Naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 4 ‘Willard Sea Force’ US-made high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the ministry said on Telegram.

The boats were said to be “traveling in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast.” Kyiv has not commented on the incident. The Telegraph could not immediately verify the claim.

It follows a similar attack last week when Russia said it had destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying up to 50 soldiers in the Black Sea.

Zelensky sacks defence minister

The biggest news overnight was that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his wartime defence minister, replacing him with a trusted political ally.

Oleksii Reznikov, who was dismissed last night, had headed the defence ministry since the Russian invasion last February. His dismissal needs to be approved by parliament, James Kilner writes.

The 57-year-old Mr Reznikov became one of the most high-profile Ukrainians of the war, representing Ukraine at Nato meetings and dozens of bilateral talks to secure billions of pounds worth of funding and cutting-edge kit to fight Russia.

Ben Wallace, the former British defence minister, described Mr Reznikov as his “good friend”.

But his period as defence minister has been tarnished by corruption allegations and Mr Zelensky has been close to firing him previously.

Earlier this year, Mr Reznikov nearly lost his job after an investigation into inflated prices that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence was paying for soldiers’ rations.

