Ukraine-Russia war live: Romania says there is a 'risk' Russian missiles land in Nato territory

A firefighter works at a site that was hit amid Russian drone attacks, at a location given as Odesa region, Ukraine in this handout image released September 4, 2023. - Ukraine's Operational Command 'South'/Handout via REUTERS

The Romanian foreign minister has doubled down on claims that Russian drones did not fall and detonate on Nato territory this morning, in contradiction of claims by Kyiv.

“Of course, there is a risk because what happened there is very close to our borders,” she told reporters while on a visit to Berlin, referring to a “massive” overnight drone attack on a Danube River port.

“We have seen that Russia cynically continues to attack the civilian infrastructure, not allowing Ukraine to export their cereals. Of course, there is a risk of accidents or incidents, but for the time being it was not the case.”

Earlier the spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry published a photo of showing flames from an explosion on the opposite bank of the Danube river, the dividing line between Odesa and Romanian territory. Bucharest “categorically denied” the claims, which could directly drag the Nato member state into the conflict, and said that it did not pose any direct military threat.

Nothing to be signed after Sochi talks, Kremlin says

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said in a video posted on Telegram by a Russian state media journalist that the first part of talks between President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan had been very constructive.

Separately, Russian state news agency RIA reported that Peskov said that no documents are expected to be signed on conclusion of the talks.

Erdogan’s priorities for his meeting with the Russian president was to urge a revival of the Black Sea grain deal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in Sochi, Russia on September 04, 2023. - Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine publishes interview with defected Russian pilot

Ukraine’s intelligence directorate has published an interview with a man it says defected from the Russian Air Force and brought his Mi-8 combat helicopter to Ukraine with him.

“I contacted representatives of the intelligence service of Ukraine,” the man named as 28-year-old Maxim Kuzminov said in the video. “I explained my situation to them. I was offered such an option that guarantees security, new documents, and monetary compensation. We discussed all these details and started planning my flight.”

He described his defection: “I realised that I was near the border. I relayed my location. I said: ‘Let’s give it a try, I’m not far away.’ And having made a final decision, I flew at an extremely low altitude in radio silence mode. No-one understood what was going on with me at all….I flew across [into Ukraine], landed, they met me, and explained everything to me.”

“The truth is, it’s right here. That there are no fascists, no Nazis here,” he said. “And I am very sorry for what is happening now. Murders, tears, blood. People just kill each other, that’s all. That’s the only thing I don’t understand, the only thing I didn’t want. What is happening now is simply a genocide of the Ukrainian people.”

“I don’t want to be an accomplice of Russian crimes... When Ukraine wins, it’s only a matter of time,” Kuzimov added.

The pilot urged other Russians to defect to Ukraine.

11-year-old injured in attack on Kherson

An 11-year-old boy has been injured in a Russian attack on the village of Soniachne in the Kherson Oblast, according to the local governor.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that the boy was hospitalised but in stable condition.

“Doctors are doing everything possible to save the child’s life and health,” said Prokudin.

Battlefield update, according to MoD

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 4 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/D9kZT12Ypx #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zEYKxW3bgA — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 4, 2023

Pictured: Everyday life in wartime Kyiv

People exercise next to a monument to Italian poet Dante Alighieri, wrapped in sandbags to prevent it from damage from Russian air attacks, in Kyiv on September 3, 2023 - ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images

Russia 'open to negotiations' on grain deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have begun talks in Sochi.

“The most important step everyone is looking at in Turkey-Russia relations today is the grain corridor,” Erdogan said in preliminary comments to Putin. “I believe the message to be given at the press conference after our meeting will be very important to the world, especially for underdeveloped countries in Africa.”

In initial comments to Erdogan, Putin said: “This is our first personal meeting since the elections in Turkey. I would like to congratulate you once again on the results.”

Ahead of the talks Putin said: “We have a lot to talk about, including ensuring security in the region.”

“We will not ignore the topic of the Ukrainian crisis. I know you intend to raise questions about the grain deal, we are open to negotiations on this issue,” Putin told Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) in Sochi, Russia on September 04, 2023. - Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine restricts cargo to Izmail after strikes

Ukrainian railways have partially restricted cargo shipments to the Danube port of Izmail due to Russian air strikes.

The Danube has been the main route for grain exports since Russia left the Black Sea grain deal in July.

The Izmail attack early on Monday was the second in as many days targeting Danube ports.

"We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success," Erdogan's top aide says

Erdogan’s chief foreign policy and security advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic has said that the delegation that has just arrived in Sochi is “cautious” but hopeful for success.

“We play a leading role here...We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success,” he told A Haber TV.

A revival of the Black Sea grain deal is likely to feature highly on the delegation’s priorities when meeting with Russian counterparts.

In pictures: Zaporizhzhia

Local resident Lyubov, 75, walks near a building destroyed in a Russian military strike, in the city of Hulyaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine September 3, 2023. - REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

A boat on the dried up bank of the Dnipro River on September 2, 2023 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. The water level dropped by 6 meters following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6, 2023. - Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Erdogan arrives in Sochi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks with Vladimir Putin focused on reviving Ukraine’s grain export deal, Turkish state media Anadolu Agency reported.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation that included Turkey’s defence, foreign, energy and finance ministers, the report said.

A source told Reuters that both the finance minister and the central bank governor were accompanying Erdogan.

Erdogan will aim to convince Putin to return to a Ukraine grain-export deal that helped ease a global food crisis before Moscow pulled out in July.

Pictured: The photo that Ukrainian official claims shows Russian drones falling in Romanian territory

The photo that Oleg Nikolenko, Kyiv's foreign ministry spokesman, claims shows Russian drones falling and detonating in Romanian territory. - Oleg Nikolenko/Facebook

Russia recruited 280,000 soldiers this year, Medvedev says

Some 280,000 people have signed up to join the Russian army so far this year, former president and senior Russian official Dmitry Medvedev claimed yesterday.

“Some of these people were in the reserve and some of them are volunteers and some other categories,” Medvedev said in a video posted on Telegram.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin backed an ambitious and difficult plan to expand the Russian armed forces to 1.5 million soldiers, a rise of more than 30 per cent.

Watch: Izmail port burns after Russian drone barrage

Romania denies that Russian drones fell in their territory

Romania’s Defence Ministry has denied to Reuters the Ukrainian claim that Russian drones fell and detonated on their territory during an overnight attack on Izmail.

The spokesperson said the ministry would release a statement later today.

Bucharest then “categorically denied” the claims and said that the attack on the Danube River port did not pose any direct military threat.

In pictures: Ukraine estimated to have 20,000 amputees since war began

Hennadiy Techyna, a Ukrainian servicemen from the international legion, exercises at the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Vynnyky, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

An anaesthesiologist sets up a hyperbaric chamber for Vitaliy Bilyak, a Ukrainian serviceman, during his treatment at St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Russian drones detonated in Romania

During this morning’s attack on the Danube port of Izmail, some of the Russian drones fell and detonated in Romanian territory, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from NATO member Romania.

“According to Ukraine’s state border guard service, last night, during a massive Russian attack near the port of Izmail, Russian ‘Shakheds’ fell and detonated on the territory of Romania,” Ukrainian official, Oleg Nikolenko, wrote on Facebook.

“This is yet another confirmation that Russia’s missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine’s security, but also to the security of neighbouring countries, including Nato member states,” he said.

Kyiv's defence ministry reports gains in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine has regained a total of 47 kilometres since the start of the summer counteroffensive, according to Kyiv’s defence ministry spokesperson Hanna Maliar.

In a statement this morning Maliar said that Ukraine had made gains near Klishchiivka, some five kilometers from Bakhmut, and Novoprokopivka south of Robotyne.

Three square kilometres have been liberated around Bakhmut over the past week, she said.

The defence official said that Russia had carried out unsuccessful attempts to take back positions in the following areas of Donetsk: Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka. They are also trying to slow the advance of Ukrainian troops toward Bakhmut, she said.

“In the Kupiansk direction, our defense forces repel several enemy attacks per day and prevent the enemy from advancing,” she said on Telegram. The enemy in the south is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment, redeploying its units and troops and using reserves.”

Oleksiy Reznikov hands in resignation letter

Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s wartime defence minister who was dismissed last night, has handed in his resignation letter.

“I have submitted my letter of resignation to Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine,” Reznikov said on social media.

“It was an honour to serve the Ukrainian people and work for the (Ukrainian army) for the last 22 months, the toughest period of Ukraine’s modern history,” he added.

Russia awards the first crew to use hypersonic Kinzhal missiles

Russia has presented state awards to the first crew to use hypersonic, air-launched Kinzhal missiles during the war in Ukraine, Moscow’s state media reported.

The report offered little other detail as to when and where it was first used, though Kyiv says that they are used regularly.

Ukraine cuts deal with France to train pilots

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky said he had struck a “very important agreement on training our pilots in France” in his nightly address.

“Our coalition of modern fighters is becoming stronger,” he said. Zelensky did not give any other details about the training. It is not clear what training will be undertaken as France do not have the F-16 fighter jets that are being donated by the West.

In pictures: The Bakhmut battleground

A soldier of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade looks on near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. - AP Photo/Libkos

Aerial view of the ruined houses in the destroyed village of Opytne near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. - AP Photo/Libkos

A soldier of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade loads a bomb on a drone near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. - AP Photo/Libkos

Ukrainian drone causes fire in Russia's Kurchatov

A building in the western Russian city of Kurchatov caught fire last night after an attack from a Ukrainian drone, the local governor said.

Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region, reported the news of the fire on Telegram, adding that the emergency services put the fire out and there were no casualties.

Starovoit also blamed a Ukrainian drone for damage to a building on Friday.

Russia destroys four Ukrainian military boats, Moscow says

The Russian defence ministry has claimed that its naval aviation destroyed four US-made inflatable boats carrying Ukrainian troops.

“Naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 4 ‘Willard Sea Force’ US-made high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the ministry said on Telegram.

The boats were said to be “traveling in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast.” Kyiv has not commented on the incident. The Telegraph could not immediately verify the claim.

It follows a similar attack last week when Russia said it had destroyed four Ukrainian military boats carrying up to 50 soldiers in the Black Sea.

Zelensky sacks defence minister

The biggest news overnight was that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his wartime defence minister, replacing him with a trusted political ally.

Oleksii Reznikov, who was dismissed last night, had headed the defence ministry since the Russian invasion last February. His dismissal needs to be approved by parliament, James Kilner writes.

The 57-year-old Mr Reznikov became one of the most high-profile Ukrainians of the war, representing Ukraine at Nato meetings and dozens of bilateral talks to secure billions of pounds worth of funding and cutting-edge kit to fight Russia.

Ben Wallace, the former British defence minister, described Mr Reznikov as his “good friend”.

But his period as defence minister has been tarnished by corruption allegations and Mr Zelensky has been close to firing him previously.

Earlier this year, Mr Reznikov nearly lost his job after an investigation into inflated prices that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence was paying for soldiers’ rations.

Read more here.

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Telegraph’s daily live blog of the war in Ukraine, with me, Abbie Cheeseman.

First up this morning:

Russia launches ‘massive’ drone strike ahead of Putin talks

Russia carried out a three-and-a-half-hour drone assault on the Danube River port of Izmail in the early hours of Monday, just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the revival of the Black Sea grain deal.

The barrage of drones targeting the port damaged warehouses and production buildings, and the debris caused fires at several civilian infrastructure sites, Ukrainian officials said. The “massive” drone attack came just a day after Russia hit Reni, another major port on the Danube.

Around 17 drones were shot down, Odesa’s governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram, but some hit their targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The two premiers are set to sit down today in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi as Turkey and the United Nations push for Moscow to revive the grain export deal that had eased a global food crisis. Russia has increasingly targeted port infrastructure since it pulled out of the deal in July. Erdogan is one of just a few NATO leaders who still maintains contact with Putin.

