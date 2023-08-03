Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia shoots down drones heading to Moscow

A building lies destroyed after Russian strikes in the Odesa region of Ukraine - Nina Liashenko/Reuters

Russia has said that it downed six drones in the Kaluga region, less than 125 miles from Moscow, amid a surge in such attacks targeting the capital.

The Russian defence ministry said it had foiled “a terrorist attack with drones”.

“This night, six drones trying to cross the Kaluga region were shot down with anti-air defence systems,” said Vyacheslav Shapsha, the regional governor.

He added that there were no casualties.

Russia said on Tuesday that it had foiled drone attacks in Moscow, but one of them hit a building in the city, which saw a similar strike last weekend.

Follow the latest developments below.

09:13 AM BST

Battlefield plants hindering Ukraine's forces

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has issued its daily public intelligence briefing on the war in Ukraine. It says:

Undergrowth regrowing across the battlefields of southern Ukraine is likely one factor contributing to the generally slow progress of combat in the area. The predominately arable land in the combat zone has now been left fallow for 18 months, with the return of weeds and shrubs accelerating under the warm, damp summer conditions. The extra cover helps camouflage Russian defensive positions and makes defensive mine fields harder to clear. Although undergrowth can also provide cover for small stealthy infantry assaults, the net effect has been to make it harder for either side to make advances.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 03 August 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/GXacjiLNLe



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/2f6MCYI8Em — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 3, 2023

08:27 AM BST

More than 100,000 Ukrainians face being kicked out of Britain

Ukrainian refugees must be given urgent clarity about what happens when their visas run out, Tory MPs have demanded, as around 100,000 face having to leave Britain in 2025, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

Story continues

Concerns have been raised about the lack of guidance as to what will happen to those who fled to the UK once their three-year visas under Britain’s pioneering resettlement schemes expire.

Sir Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary under Boris Johnson, said ministers should consider granting Ukrainians a more permanent status, as the “bespoke” offer devised for a “particularly urgent and unprecedented situation” requires a “further bespoke response”.

This could take the form of an arrangement with “higher degree of certainty”, while stopping short of full citizenship, he suggested.

Read the full story here.

08:25 AM BST

Poland accuses Ukraine of lack of gratitude for support in war

A Polish official has accused Ukraine of a lack of gratitude for support during the war, sparking a bitter diplomatic row between the two neighbours and allies, writes Nataliya Vasilyeva.

The spat erupted earlier this week when Marcin Przydacz, a Polish presidential aide, called on Kyiv to “appreciate the role Poland has played for Ukraine in recent months and years”.

Warsaw is among Ukraine’s staunchest allies as Kyiv fights off Russia’s invasion. But tensions between the pair have grown after Poland opposed Ukrainian grain imports that had been triggering protests from local farmers.

Mr Przydacz’s remarks prompted fury in Ukraine, which on Tuesday described them as “unacceptable” and summoned the Polish ambassador.

Read the full story here.

08:04 AM BST

In pictures: Ukraine today

A building in Kyiv was damaged in an overnight attack - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian soldiers prepare their weapons on the front line near Toretsk - Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A boy cycles past a destroyed building in Borodyanka - Jae C Hong/AP

07:58 AM BST

MoD: Undergrowth slowing progress across southern front line

Undergrowth regrowing across battlefields on the southern front line is likely to be slowing the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

“The predominantely arable land in the combat zone has now been left fallow for 18 months, with the return of weeds and shrubs accelerating under the warm, damp summer conditions,” it said.

It added that the extra cover provides camouflage for Russian defensive positions and makes the clearing of mine fields harder.

“Although undergrowth can also provide cover for small stealthy infantry assaults, the net effect has been to make it harder for either side to make advances,” it added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 03 August 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/GXacjiLNLe



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/2f6MCYI8Em — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 3, 2023

07:54 AM BST

Almost 15 drones downed over Kyiv

Almost 15 drones were downed during an overnight attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said early this morning, in the second strike on the capital in as many days.

Air defence forces “detected and destroyed almost 15 air targets”, said Sergiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, without specifying who launched the attack.

Early information indicated no damage or casualties, he said.

Mr Popko said the attackers had used a barrage of Shahed drones, in an onslaught that lasted three hours.

The city’s military administration had earlier issued an alert for air attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.

“It became the 820th (air alert) for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” Mr Popko said.

07:51 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.