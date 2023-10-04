Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia 'praising commanders for futile counterattacks'

Volodymyr Zelensky meets troops in a trip to Kharkiv region, Ukraine - APAImages/Shutterstock

Russia appears to be praising commanders who launch futile counterattacks on Ukrainian positions in the south, top military analysts have said.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank noted that Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, had publicly commended an “odd group” of units operating in Zaporizhzhia.

Some normally credited with maintaining the Robotyne-Verbove line against pressure from Kyiv were ignored, while others like 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment were singled out for praise.

The ISW said: “Shoigu’s choice of units could indicate he seeks to highlight Russian commanders who continue to follow Russian military leadership’s orders for relentless counterattacks.

“Some of the formations Shoigu highlighted have been consistently counterattacking on the Robotyne-Verbove line to their detriment.”

It comes amid rumours that Shoigu has been given until the end of October by Vladimir Putin to stymie Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which is seeking to sever Russia’s “land bridge” with annexed Crimea.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said last month that Moscow had shown “minimal capability” in launching offensives, particularly around Bakhmut to the east and Orikhiv in the south.

08:33 AM BST

Pictured: Armoured vehicle shattered in Donetsk amid fierce battles

A ruined military vehicle is seen on the side of the road is seen in Donetsk - Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

08:31 AM BST

Russian journalist sentenced to prison for war protest

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in absentia.

Marina Ovsyannikova burst into a news broadcast with a placard reading “Stop the war” and “They’re lying to you” just weeks after the invasion began in February 2022.

She fled for an unspecified European country with her daughter after escaping from house arrest a year ago, according to her lawyer.

Ms Ovsyannikova, 45, was found guilty of “spreading knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces”, according to a statement by the court.

08:20 AM BST

Moscow says it shot down Ukrainian missile near Crimea

A Neptune missile launched by Ukraine was destroyed by air defences off the coast of Crimea, Moscow has said.

It is unclear what the target of the alleged strike was, but the cruise missile has recently been used to strike the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol and S-400 anti-aircraft systems.

The report has not been independently verified.

08:17 AM BST

Biden reassures Nato allies on support for Ukraine after Congress tensions

Joe Biden was forced to reassure Western allies that Washington will continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia after billions of dollars of aid were ditched from a crucial government bill, James Crisp writes.

The US President told Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, and other leaders in a call that he was confident Congress would eventually back his demand for weapons and money for Volodymyr Zelensky’s army.

He had earlier signed legislation to avoid a federal government shutdown, which was passed by Congress after a last minute deal on Saturday, that sparked fears in Europe.

Read the full story here.

08:15 AM BST

Russia: Ukrainian 'saboteurs' killed trying to land in Crimea

Russia’s defence ministry claims to have averted an attempt by Ukraine to land troops in annexed Crimea.

The group, made up of a boat and three jet skis, was apparently heading for Cape Tarkhankut at the western tip of the peninsula.

Russian bloggers claimed 13 Ukrainian “saboteurs” armed with M4 rifles and fragmentation grenades were killed in the ensuing fight.

The claims have not been independently verified.

08:09 AM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian evacuee takes shelter after leaving home in Donetsk

Yevdokia Orlova, 78, reads a book while sitting on one of the bunk beds at the shelter for evacuees in Zaporizhzhia - KATERYNA KLOCHKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:03 AM BST

Russia says it brought down dozens of Ukrainian drones

Russia’s defence ministry claims to have shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones that crossed over its western border last night.

It said 31 drones had been brought down over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, without clarifying whether they had caused any casualties or damage.

08:00 AM BST

MoD: 'Likely' that Russia shot down its most advanced combat jet

It is “highly likely” that Russia shot down its most advanced combat jet over Tokmak last month, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

The city is a strategic target for Ukraine as it attempts to push south through Zaporizhzhia towards Melitopol, to cut off Russia’s land route to Crimea.

The MoD said: “This is probably only the fifth loss of a Su-35S, Russia’s most advanced combat jet in widespread service.

“[Tokmak] would typically be protected with dedicated short and medium range air defence systems. These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct deep effective strikes.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 04 October 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/8Cdparo7Vf



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dXYSSibPcE — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 4, 2023

07:53 AM BST

Drunk and disobedient Russian soldiers sent to Storm-Z suicide squads

Russia is punishing drunk and mutinous soldiers by sending them to their deaths in Storm-Z human shield squads.

The units fight in the most dangerous areas of the front line, and are often sent over the trenches on suicide missions in waves ahead of regular soldiers and heavy armour.

Although the squads are largely made up of former convicts seeking a pardon, regular soldiers said that members of their units had been ordered to join for being drunk on duty, using drugs and disobeying orders.

“If the commandants catch anyone with the smell of alcohol on their breath, then they immediately send them to the Storm squads,” one soldier told a Reuters investigation.

Read the full story here.

07:48 AM BST

