Ukraine-Russia war live: Mutiny was 'extremely dangerous situation', admits Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands in front of members of Russian military units, the National Guard and security services during his address to pay honour to armed forces, that upheld order during recent mutiny, in Cathedral Square at the Kremlin - SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

The Wagner group’s rebellion in Russia on Saturday was an “extremely dangerous situation”, Vladimir Putin has admitted.

The Russian President told some 2,500 members of Russia’s security forces, National Guard and military units on Tuesday that the people and the armed forces had stood together in opposition to the mercenaries in Saturday’s aborted mutiny.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Putin was joined by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal the mercenary fighters of the Wagner group had demanded during their mutiny and march towards Moscow.

It came after the Kremlin conceded it did not know the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary leader who led the rebellion.

Follow all the latest updates below

01:24 PM BST

Lukashenko: We want Wagner to share war experience with Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country wanted to learn from the war experience of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, the state-run Belta news agency has reported.

Under a deal brokered by Mr Lukashenko late on Saturday that ended a mutiny by the Wagner fighters, they were allowed either to join Russia’s regular armed forces or move with their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile in Belarus.

“If their commanders come to us and help us... tell us what’s important right now... That’s priceless. That’s what we need to take from Wagner,” Mr Lukashenko said, adding there was no need for Belarus to fear the presence of the mercenaries. “We will keep a close eye on them.”

12:40 PM BST

Pope Francis' peace envoy to visit Moscow this week

An Italian Cardinal tasked by Pope Francis with trying to help end the war in Ukraine will visit Moscow this week as a follow up to his trip to Kyiv, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi Cardinal will be in the Russian capital on Wednesday and Thursday, a statement said.

“The main purpose of the initiative is to encourage humanitarian gestures, which can contribute to facilitating a solution to the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace,” the statement said.

It was not clear who Zuppi would meet in Moscow. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and religious leaders in Kyiv on June 6.

12:39 PM BST

Lukashenko says he ordered his army to be 'combat ready'

Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had ordered his army to be “combat ready” during an uprising in neighbouring Russia led by Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“I gave all the orders to bring the army to full combat readiness,” Mr Lukashenko said in comments distributed by state media, after the long-serving authoritarian was credited with negotiating an end to Wagner’s short-lived uprising.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks at a ceremony to present general's shoulder straps to high-ranking officers at the Independence Palace in Minsk - HANDOUT/AFP

He said that if Russia “collapsed” then “we would all die”, while warning that the West would “take advantage” of any “turmoil”.

12:19 PM BST

British spies had ‘extremely detailed picture’ of Wagner’s mutiny plans

British officials had “an extremely detailed and accurate picture” of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny plans before his troops began to advance, according to reports.

The details were shared by US intelligence officials ahead of the short-lived insurrection, and contained information of where and how Wagner Group mercenaries planned to move.

Story continues

Britain was one of the few allied countries to be handed the details, as Washington avoided circulating its reports to a wider group of Nato allies.

Read more from Joe Barnes, The Telegraph’s Brussels Correspondent, here

12:03 PM BST

Watch: Zelensky praises troops for counteroffensive advances

12:00 PM BST

Putin: Wagner group 'never had support of army or people'

A group of Wagner mercenaries, who last week attempted an armed insurrection to oust Russia’s military leadership, failed to win the support of the Russian people or its army, Vladimir Putin has said.

“People who were drawn into the rebellion saw that the army and the people were not with them,” the Russian leader said in a televised address to law enforcement agencies outside the Kremlin.

He said that no Russian servicemen were redeployed from Ukraine due to the mutiny.

“We did not have to take combat units from the special military operation zone,” he said, adding that “all military formations continued to wage a heroic fight at the front”.

11:40 AM BST

Putin requests a minute of silence

Vladimir Putin is speaking to some 2,500 members of Russia’s security forces, National Guard and military units.

He is delivering the address on a square in the Kremlin complex.

Mr Putin was joined by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal the mercenary fighters of the Wagner group had demanded during their mutiny and march towards Moscow.

The Russian president requested a minute of silence to honour Russian military pilots who were killed during the mutiny.

11:31 AM BST

Kremlin rejects claims Putin left weakened after Wagner mutiny

Vladimir Putin’s authority was not weakened by an armed mutiny launched last week by the Wagner mercenary group aimed at Russia’s military leadership.

“We don’t agree. Now there are a lot of ultra-emotional tantrums among political scientists and pseudo-political scientists,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

11:29 AM BST

Putin hails military and law enforcement for 'stopping a civil war'

Vladimir Putin is delivering a speech inside the Kremlin.

He said on Tuesday that the people and the armed forces had stood together in opposition to rebel mercenaries in Saturday’s aborted mutiny.

The Russian president told troops from the defence ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry: “You de facto stopped civil war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks downstairs before addressing members of Russian military units - SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

“In the confrontation with rebels, our comrades-in-arms, pilots, were killed. They did not flinch and honourably fulfilled their orders and their military duty.”

11:03 AM BST

Kremlin says it does not know Prigozhin's whereabouts

The Kremlin said it had no information on the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary Wagner group, who led a brief mutiny on Saturday.

Under the terms of a deal that ended the mutiny, Mr Prigozhin was to be allowed to move to Belarus, and his fighters were given the chance to join Russia’s regular armed forces or to move to Belarus with him.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told a regular news briefing that the deal ending the mutiny was being implemented, and that President Vladimir Putin always kept his word.

He said he did not know how many Wagner fighters would sign contracts with the Defence Ministry following the deal.

11:01 AM BST

Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier checks coordinates in the Donetsk region

A Ukrainian soldier checks coordinates as his team fires a rocket towards a Russian position in the Donetsk region - MAURICIO LIMA/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine

10:38 AM BST

Plan to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots still in the works, Denmark says

An international programme to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets is still being drawn up by Western countries and the length of such a course could vary depending on the pilots’ prior training and language skills, Denmark has said.

Nato members Denmark and the Netherlands are leading efforts by an international coalition to train pilots and support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately supply F-16s to Ukraine.

“The dialogue and planning of this is still ongoing, which is why there is no final plan yet,” Denmark’s defence ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

Kyiv, which has launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces, has repeatedly called for Western countries to supply aircraft and train its pilots to fly them, to successfully counter Moscow’s aerial dominance.

10:32 AM BST

Analysis: Betrayal is not forgiven

Betrayal is not forgiven. That’s the only message Vladimir Putin had for Russian television viewers or rather his main viewer - mutiny leader Yevgeny Prigozhin - when he recorded a bizarre late-night address on Monday night. Two days after rag-tag fighters from the private military contractor Wagner captured a major Russian city and marched on to Moscow, Russians expected Mr Putin to make the most drastic announcements to respond to the stunning paralysis of the Russian army in the face of the mutiny. Instead, the Russian leader credited the non-existent “unity of the Russian people” but, more importantly, made it clear that Mr Prigozhin, once a close ally, has been banished from his court for good. Just a few hours earlier the mercurial Wagner boss recorded a plea for the Russian leader, begging for forgiveness.

10:25 AM BST

A route of Prigozhin's private plane

Flightradar tracker shows a private plane belonging to Prigozhin flying from the Volgodonsk area of Russia to the Belarus capital Minsk

10:07 AM BST

Russia has detained hundreds of civilians since Ukraine war began

A UN monitoring mission in Ukraine has said that Russia has detained more than 800 civilians since the conflict began last February, of whom 77 were executed.

The report showed that Ukraine had also violated international law by arbitrarily detaining civilians but on a considerably smaller scale.

”(The U.N. rights office) identified patterns of conduct which have resulted in arbitrary detention, as well as further human rights violations including torture, ill treatment and enforced disappearances,” the report said, adding that the detentions by Russia had taken place in both Ukraine and Russia.

“While such conduct was found in relation to both parties to the conflict, there was greater prevalence of conduct attributed to forces of the Russian Federation.”

09:56 AM BST

Lukashenko: Tensions between Wagner group and Russian army were 'mismanaged'

Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko said that long-standing tensions between Moscow’s army and the Wagner mercenary group, which staged a mutiny in Russia, had been mismanaged.

Belarusian leader Aleksander Lukashenko speaking in Minsk about recent events in Russia - UNPIXS/UNPIXS

“We missed the situation, and then we thought that it would resolve itself, but it did not resolve... There are no heroes in this case,” Mr Lukashenko said in comments carried by state media.

09:43 AM BST

Russia 'needs 7-million-strong army to replace Wagner'

Russia must build an army of seven million men to ensure that no mercenary groups are needed for the country’s security, a top politician in the Kremlin has said, following an aborted mutiny by the Wagner group over the weekend.

Leonid Slutsky, who early in the 16-month war took part in peace negotiations with Ukraine, said that Russia needs a contract army of at least seven million military and civilian personnel, on top of the current conscript army.

“The country does not need any PMCs (private military companies) and their likes,” Mr Slutsky, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, said on Telegram. “There are problems in the regular army, but PMCs cannot solve them.”

Russia’s army is currently believed to be made up of just over a million men, with around two million reservists.

President Vladimir Putin made a defiant address on Monday saying he had deliberately let the one-day mutiny go for so long to avoid bloodshed, while Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner leader, said yesterday that the mutiny was a “masterclass” in how to launch an invasion.

09:34 AM BST

Pictured: A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a tank at a position in the Donetsk region

A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-72 tank at a position in the Donetsk region - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP

09:23 AM BST

Breaking: Russian security service drops case against Wagner group

Russia’s FSB security service dropped its criminal case against the Wagner mercenary group over its short-lived armed mutiny at the weekend, Russian news agencies are reporting.

According to the RIA news agency, the case was dropped because “the participants had ceased actions directly aimed at committing the crime”.

Under a deal agreed late on Saturday that defused the crisis, the Kremlin said fighters who took part in the mutiny would not be prosecuted and would be allowed to return to base.

08:34 AM BST

Jet linked to mercenary Prigozhin flies to Belarus from Russia

A private jet belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group has landed at a military airfield in Belarus as the militia leader was expected to start his exile from Russia.

It came as Russia’s FSB security services announced that it was dropping a case against Wagner fighters accused of staging an armed mutiny to topple the country’s military leadership.



”The criminal case open over the armed uprising by the private military company Wagner has been closed,” the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

A Russian-registered Embraer Legacy 600, landed at the Machulishchi military airfield near Minsk at 07:40, the Belarusian Hajun project, an independent Belarusian military monitoring project, said. The jet took off from an airfield in Rostov.



Under a deal mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday to halt a mutiny by Prigozhin’s mercenary fighters, Prigozhin is meant to move to Belarus.



There has been no confirmation of who was on board the plane.



The identification codes of the aircraft match those of a jet linked by the United States to Autolex Transport which is linked to Prigozhin by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

08:10 AM BST

Prigozhin's plane reportedly lands at military airfield near Minsk

A report from Monitoring Group “Belaruski Hayun” says that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane has landed at a military airfield near Minsk this morning.

The business jet of Yevgeni #Prigozhin landed at the military airfield "Machulischy" near #Minsk this morning, reportst the Monitoring Group "Belaruski Hayun". pic.twitter.com/6jy8IOrmgQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2023

08:04 AM BST

Wagner ‘shot down seven Russian aircraft and killed 13 airmen’ during coup attempt

Wagner Group mercenaries shot down seven Russian aircraft and killed 13 airmen during the failed coup attempt, according to Russian military bloggers.

‌Video footage shared widely on social media after the armed rebellion against Moscow on Saturday appeared to show the wreckage of a Russian Air Force Ilyushin-22 in a rural area of southern Russia.

The wreckage of a Russian Air Force Ilyushin-22 in a rural area of southern Russia - Operativniy ZSY

‌The aircraft, most likely to have been used as an airborne command and communications centre, was allegedly shot down by an air defence system deployed by Wagner forces.

08:02 AM BST

Wagner’s aborted coup piles pressure on Russia’s economy

Wagner’s attempted mutiny in Russia has put wheat prices on course for their biggest monthly gain in eight years as the armed uprising last weekend sent the rouble tumbling and triggered a surge in gas prices.

As traders weighed the implications of the greatest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s rule during his 23 years in power, wheat futures rallied as much as 3.2pc.

The value of the Russian rouble sank to its lowest level in nearly 15 months against the dollar, while European natural gas prices rose as much as 14pc on Monday before easing back.

Read more here

07:59 AM BST

Latest MoD update: Ukraine makes 'small advances' near Donetsk

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 27 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/iU0vcqpCWm



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AYcLZdIOZ7 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 27, 2023

07:46 AM BST

Zelensky praises 'advances' after visiting front sectors

Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainian troops for advancing “in all sectors” on Monday after spending the day posing with and handing awards to front-line soldiers in the east and south of the country.

“Today in all sectors, our soldiers made advances. It is a happy day,” President Zelensky said in his nightly video address, delivered from a train after visiting two frontline areas.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky looks at a map and listens a report of commanders as he visits a position near the front line - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/via REUTERS

The president’s office posted four videos of President Zelensky’s journey, which he said covered “hundreds of kilometres” and appeared to present encounters in at least three locations.

07:43 AM BST

Russia conducts tactical fighter jet drills over Baltic Sea

Russia’s defence ministry said early on Tuesday that it was conducting tactical fighter jet exercises over the Baltic Sea with the main goal of testing readiness to perform combat and special tasks operations.

“The crews of the Su-27 (fighter jets) of the Baltic Fleet fired from airborne weapons at cruise missiles and mock enemy aircraft,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The main goal of the exercise is to test the readiness of the flight crew to perform combat and special tasks as intended.”

The ministry said that in addition to improving skills, the fighter jets crews are on “round-the-clock combat duty” guarding the air space of Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

07:42 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning, and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.