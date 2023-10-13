Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia loses over 100 vehicles in massive armoured assault

Iryna, 72, takes care of her ill husband Petro, 75, who spent more than a year in the basement of their house in Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk - KATERYNA KLOCHKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Russia has reportedly lost more than 100 tanks and armoured vehicles as Ukraine pushes back one of its biggest military offensives in months.

Moscow launched its assault on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine earlier this week, using armour, artillery, and air strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground on the third day of battle, but municipal officials said the Russian attacks were relentless.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city’s military administration, told Ukrainian television: “The enemy does not stop storming, they come from all directions.”

Avdiivka has stood on the front lines since the very start of Russia’s war in 2014. Success would not only be a symbolic victory and a morale boost for Moscow but could also push back Ukrainian forces from the doorstep of occupied Donetsk.

Pictures: Fighting rages in eastern Ukraine

Smoke rises from the area in the direction of Avdiivka - ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

L119 Ukraine gunners of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade - Yevhen Titov/Anadolu via Getty Images

Just over 1,600 residents out of a pre-war population of 32,000 remain in Avdiivka, but constant shelling rules out an organised evacuation - Yevhen Titov/Anadolu via Getty Images

Overnight attacks

In the latest overnight attacks, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said a grain storage facility had been hit in the Odesa region. She said some grain had been damaged but did not say how much.

Russia has intensified air strikes on Danube River ports in the southern Odesa region in recent weeks, attacking Kyiv’s main route for food exports since Moscow quit a deal allowing shipments via the Black Sea in July.

In other fighting, Ukraine said it had thwarted an attempt overnight by a Russian eight-member saboteur group to cross its northeastern border in the Sumy region.

Polish elections ramp up tensions with Ukraine

Poland heads to the polls on Sunday in an election that could ramp up tensions with the EU and neighbouring Ukraine.

While all the polls put the ruling populist Law and Justice in first place, they show the party is highly unlikely to win an overall majority. Its most likely partner would be the far-right Confederation party, which has called for an end to aid to Ukraine.

Poland has been a leading cheerleader for Ukraine in the EU and NATO and has taken in a million Ukrainian refugees, but there is growing fatigue among many Poles.

Polish ultranationalist Confederation party co-leader and candidate Krzysztof Bosak addresses supporters during a pre-election rally in Lubli - WOJTEK RADWANSKI

The government has also recently fallen out with Ukraine over a grain import ban aimed at protecting Polish farmers.

Marcin Zaborowski, an expert at the Globsec think tank, said the ruling party has adopted a chillier stance towards Ukraine in a bid for nationalist votes.

“After the elections, it may be too late to go back on this since the damage will have been done,” Zaborowski said.

US displays drones from Ukraine it says Iran made

US military officials displayed what they said were pieces of Iranian drones recovered in Ukraine to UN member states on Thursday – evidence, according to the Pentagon, of growing ties between Iran and Russia.

The US mission to the UN said representatives from more than 40 countries attended the event, where Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officials said the debris included parts of Iranian Shahed 101, Shahed 131 and Shahed 136 drones found in Ukraine.

“These are not replicas. These are the real thing,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the event, according to her office. “These are the weapons of war that Iran has transferred to malign actors.”

She added: “Iranian officials have made no secret of their ambition to expand the sale of these attack drones. And now, they are in Russian hands, being used against civilians in Europe.”

Tehran has denied Western accusations that it is supplying Russia with large quantities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), some armed, to use in its invasion of Ukraine.