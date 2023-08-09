Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia shoots down drones on outskirts of Moscow

Ukrainian soldiers hide during shelling in Kostiantynivka - Anadolu

Two Ukrainian combat drones heading for Moscow were shot down, Russian officials have said.

“Two combat drones’ attempt to fly into the city was recorded. Both were shot down by air defence,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

He said one drone was downed in the Domodedovo area on the southern outskirts of the city, while the second was shot down in the Minsk highway area, west of the capital.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine attempted the attack using unmanned aerial vehicles.

The strikes are at least the third attack near Moscow within a week, with Ukrainian drones downed on Sunday, in the Podolsky district on the capital’s outskirts, and Monday, near the Kaluga region, according to Russian officials.

Until a series of attacks in recent months, the Russian capital had not been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine, which started more than a year ago.

07:49 AM BST

Putin orders arms factories to make more Lancet kamikaze drones

Vladimir Putin has ordered the head of a state-owned defence conglomerate to increase the production of attack drones, as the drone war in Ukraine ramps up, Abbie Cheeseman writes.

In televised footage of the meeting on Monday night, the Russian president was told by the head of Rostec, which produces around 90 per cent of Russia’s military equipment, to increase the number of kamikaze drones being churned out.

Putin said Russia needed more Kub and Lancet drones, which have become a thorn in the side of Ukraine’s advancing forces, saying they had proven “very effective”.

07:47 AM BST

Ukraine launches raid across Dnipro River

Ukraine broke through Russian lines and advanced hundreds of metres on the Dniprto River’s east bank, it has been reported.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said: “Ukrainian forces appear to have conducted a limited raid across the Dnipro River and landed on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast.

“It remains unclear whether Ukrainian troops have established an enduring presence on the east bank.

“Several Russian milbloggers reported on August 8 that Ukrainian forces landed up to seven boats, each carrying around six to seven people... broke through Russian defensive lines, and advanced up to 800 meters deep.”

07:41 AM BST

MoD: 'Weak links' in Russian supply lanes being exploited by Ukraine

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 09 August 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/IogZ2lVJHB



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/JKYwx1myAX — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 9, 2023

07:39 AM BST

Two wounded in Kherson as 'residential quarters' targeted

Two people have been injured in Kherson by Russian shelling, the regional governor has said.

Oleksandr Produkin wrote on Telegram: “The Russian military took aim at the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.

“Due to Russian aggression, two people were injured.”

07:35 AM BST

UK sanctions tech firms supplying hardware to Putin’s war machine

The UK imposed new sanctions on firms based in Nato member Turkey in the largest action yet on Russia’s access to foreign military supplies, Joe Barnes writes.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, announced the raft of measures against Azu International and Turkik Union for their roles in exporting electronic components used by the Russian military.

Other companies based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran and Belarus were also sanctioned.

07:31 AM BST

