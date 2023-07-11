Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin launches attack on Kyiv hours before Nato summit

Russia launched an overnight air strike on Kyiv just hours before a Nato summit focused on threats from Moscow.

Ukrainian military said its air defence systems shot down the Iranian-made Shahed drones before they reached their targets.

Serhiy Popko, a head of Kyiv’s military administration, said in a post on Telegram: “The enemy attacked Kyiv from the air for the second time this month.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Air raid alerts blasted over the capital for an hour and longer in other parts of Ukraine’s east, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

It comes before a Nato summit takes place in Lithuania, where leaders will discuss whether Ukraine could join the bloc. It is expected to offer “Nato-lite” protection, including a legally binding pledge to continue existing military support.

Follow below for the latest updates.

08:01 AM BST

Norway to bolster military support for Ukraine

Norway plans to increase its military support to Ukraine by 2.5bn crowns (£185m) to 10 billion, its government says.

It added in a statement that it will also increase its contribution to Nato’s support fund for Ukraine.

The move comes before a Nato summit in Lithuania where bloc members are expected to agree a legally-binding pledge to continue military support for Ukraine.

07:52 AM BST

Ukraine shoots down dozens of Russian 'kamikaze' drones

Ukrainian military say they shot down dozens of “kamikaze” drones after a Russia launched a strike on Kyiv before today’s Nato summit.

According to its general staff, 28 drones - including 26 Iranian-made Shahed drones - launched an attack from the south east of the country.

Of these, 26 attack drones and one reconnaissance drone are said to have been destroyed.

07:40 AM BST

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.