Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s tactical nuclear weapon threat a ‘critical’ concern, says top US diplomat

Nato must stay alert to signs Vladimir Putin may be planning to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the second-highest US diplomat warned a meeting of allies.

“We have all watched and worried that Vladimir Putin would use what he considers a non-strategic tactical nuclear weapon or use some demonstration effect to escalate, but in an managed risk escalation,” Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, said.

“It is very critical to remain watchful of this.”

The Russian president’s 25 March announcement that he was preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus “is his effort to use this threat in a managed way,” Ms Sherman said.

Mr Putin yesterday visited partially occupied Kherson in Ukraine, in a trip that was mocked by a senior Ukrainian presidential aide as “a ‘special tour’ of the mass murders”.

The trip was one of few times the president has ventured into occupied Ukrainian territory in nearly 14 months of war.

Watch for signs Putin planning tactical nuke strike, says top US diplomat

08:31 , Liam James

The US and Nato must keep watch for signs Russian president Vladimir Putin is planning a tactical nuclear weapon strike in Ukraine, the second-highest US diplomat said.

Mr Putin could launch such an attack in a “managed” escalation of his invasion, Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, said during the opening session of an annual Nato arms control conference that was being held in North America for the first time since its inception in 2004.

“We have all watched and worried that Vladimir Putin would use what he considers a non-strategic tactical nuclear weapon or use some demonstration effect to escalate, but in an managed risk escalation,” Mr Sherman said. “It is very critical to remain watchful of this.”

The Russian president last month announced he was preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus “is his effort to use this threat in a managed way,” Ms Sherman said.

Tactical nuclear weapons are designed for battlefield gains or for use against limited military targets.

ICYMI: Macron ‘working with China on secret plan for Ukraine war peace talks’

07:00 , Emily Atkinson

Emmanuel Macron is said to be looking to make arrangements with China that could see talks held between Russia and Ukraine “by the summer”.

William Mata has more:

Macron ‘working with China on secret plan for Ukraine war peace talks’

British MoD warns of Russian disinformation: ‘Narrative laundering'

06:59 , Arpan Rai

The British defence ministry has warned against the continuing disinformation campaign from Moscow as it said that the Russian state has systematically used information operations as a major element of its strategy after invading Ukraine.

“It has cultivated multiple channels and proxies to spread disinformation: the intentional creation and sharing of false or manipulated information. One component of Russia’s disinformation is ‘narrative laundering’, whereby Russia promotes information from proxies, or unverified social media sources, which then permeates to more mainstream or state-run media,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.

It added: “This aims to cloud the source of the information, making it easier for the Russian state to distance itself from the message. It then promotes misleading fragments of the narrative, while masking its vested interest.

“Russian state actors present manipulated narratives in both orchestrated and opportunistic ways. Their current priorities almost certainly include discrediting the Ukrainian government and reducing international support for Ukraine,” the MoD said.

Ukraine shoots down 10 Shahed drones in Odesa overnight

06:19 , Arpan Rai

Ukraine’s air force has said it has shot down 10 out of 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones which targeted Odesa oblast overnight.

Two of the drones Russia launched in the region overnight hit a “public infrastructure facility,” the Odesa oblast military administration said.

Zelensky and top US House Republican McCarthy discuss Russia sanctions

06:12 , Arpan Rai

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he and US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy discussed in a phone call Ukraine‘s need for weapons as well as increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

On Twitter, Mr Zelensky said he thanked Mr McCarthy for bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine as well as Ukraine’s defence needs. “Outlined the situation at the front and Ukraine‘s urgent defence needs in armoured vehicles, artillery, air defence and aircraft,” Mr Zelensky’s tweet said.

He said they also discussed enhancing sanctions pressure on Russia, including in oil and gas.

A spokesman for Mr McCarthy, the highest-ranking Republican in Washington, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What we know about the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia

06:00 , Emily Atkinson

American journalist Evan Gershkovich, a 31-year-old reporter for The Wall Street Journal, has been arrested and detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The son of Jewish immigrants from the Soviet Union who grew up speaking Russian at home in Princeton, New Jersey, Gershkovich graduated from the prestigious Bowdoin College in Maine before embarking on a career in the media, firstly at The New York Times, then The Moscow Times and then Agence France-Presse before joining WSJ, where he began covering Russian affairs just a month before the invasion of Ukraine last year.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

What we know about arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia

Latest images from Ukrainian frontline in Bakhmut

05:00 , Emily Atkinson

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Zelensky’s aide mocks Putin’s visit: ‘Special tour of mass murders’

04:28 , Arpan Rai

A senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak took to Twitter and mocked Vladimir Putin's trip.

“Putin’s degradation is impressive. The world waited for his statement a year ago. Now they don’t. There’s no such political actor. There’s only a “special tour” of the mass murders author in the occupied and ruined territories to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time.

The Russian presidnet had attended a military command meeting in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and visited a national guard headquarters in eastern Luhansk.

Kherson is partially occupied by Russian forces.

He was briefed by the commanders of the airborne forces and the Dnieper army group as well as other senior officers who briefed him on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south.

Wagner controls 90% of Bakhmut, says Russia-backed leader

04:17 , Arpan Rai

A Russia-backed official has said that the Wagner Group’s mercenary forces have captured almost 90 per cent of Bakhmut.

“The Wagner private military company controls about 90% of Artyomovsk [Russian name for Bakhmut] and its advance is inevitable,” said Yan Gagin, an advisor to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) leader, reported TASS news agency.

A week back, the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had said that Russian forces controlled more than 80 per cent of Bakhmut, including all administrative buildings.

He added that Ukrainian troops were “booby-trapping and blowing up major infrastructure facilities before leaving the western outskirts of Bakhmut”.

“The Ukrainian armed forces are okay with using scorched earth tactics. This is what they did in Volnovakha and Mariupol, and now, they are blowing up and booby-trapping major infrastructure facilities in Artyomovsk before retreating from the western outskirts of the city. A local community centre was one of the buildings that they blew up recently,” the Russia-installed leader told TASS news agency.

Russian hackers targeting Western critical infrastructure, warns UK

04:10 , Arpan Rai

British cyber defence agency has warned of an emerging threat to Western critical national infrastructure posed by hackers sympathetic to Russia and its war on Ukraine.

Russia-aligned “hacktivists” have carried out largely harmless online campaigns that have defaced prominent public websites or knocked them offline. However, some of those groups have been actively plotting ways to do more real-world damage, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of the GCHQ eavesdropping intelligence agency, said in an alert.

“Some have stated a desire to achieve a more disruptive and destructive impact against Western critical national infrastructure, including in the UK,” the NCSC said.

“We expect these groups to look for opportunities to create such an impact, particularly if systems are poorly protected,” said the alert, which was released to the press at a two-day conference hosted by the NCSC and GCHQ in Belfast.

The alert added that while such groups are ideologically-motivated and align themselves with Russian state interests, they are “not subject to formal state control”.

“This makes them less predictable”, it said.

A successful cyberattack on critical national infrastructure such as an energy grid or water supply could be highly destructive, and do serious real-world damage.

US Navy veteran under investigation in connection to Pentagon documents leak

04:00 , Emily Atkinson

The US government is investigating the role of a multi-platform social media persona known as the “Donbass Devushka,” and the role of a US Navy veteran in operating it, as it pursues the prosecution of a man for allegedly leaking sensitive military documents.

“Donbass Devushka”, which roughly translates to “young Donbass woman,” hosts generally pro-Russia content across a variety of platforms, including a now-private Twitter account, a prolific YouTube platform, and others.

John Bowden has more:

US Navy veteran under investigation in connection to Pentagon documents leak

Russian launches overnight drones on Odesa

03:48 , Arpan Rai

Russian forces have launched drones on southern Ukraine’s Odesa region overnight, sparking a fire at an infrastructure facility, the head of the military command of the Odesa region, Yuri Kruk, said today.

There are no immediate casualties reported from the site of attack and firefighters were working at the scene.

US urges Nato to watch for signs Russia could use nuclear weapon

03:00 , Emily Atkinson

Nato allies must remain alert for signs Vladimir Putin could use a tactical nuclear weapon in a “managed” escalation of his war in Ukraine, the second-highest US diplomat has urged.

Deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman issued the warning during the opening session of an annual Nato arms control conference that was being held in North America for the first time since its inception in 2004.

“We have all watched and worried that Vladimir Putin would use what he considers a non-strategic tactical nuclear weapon or use some demonstration effect to escalate, but in a managed risk escalation,” Sherman said. “It is very critical to remain watchful of this.”

(Sputnik)

Putin’sannouncement that Russia is preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus “is his effort to use this threat in a managed way,” Sherman said.

Tactical nuclear weapons are designed for battlefield gains or for use against limited military targets.

Putin denies having any intention of employing nuclear weapons in Ukraine, where his forces for months have been bogged down in fierce fighting that has been costly for both sides.

Brazil is wrong to argue US encouraging Ukraine war, White House says

02:00 , Emily Atkinson

Brazil is wrong to argue that the United States is encouraging the Ukraine war and its tone is not one of neutrality, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rejected comments from Brazil’s president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has accused the United States and the European Union of prolonging the conflict by supplying arms to the Ukrainians.

She said US officials were “struck by the tone” of Lula’s comments and added, “of course we want this war to end.”

“The tone was not neutral and it is not true and we will continue to speak out about that,” she said.

Russian-installed Donetsk chief meets Belarus president

01:00 , Emily Atkinson

The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine‘s Donetsk region met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday and said he had discussed ways of boosting trade.

Denis Pushilin, writing on Telegram, said he was interested in quarry equipment, tractors and buses as well as building products and furniture.

In return, his region was ready to export grain to Belarus in addition to existing shipments of sunflower seeds.

The so-called Donetsk People’s Republic is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow proclaimed as its own last September in an exercise Ukraine and its allies called a “sham,” coercive referendum. (

Watch: Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine's Kherson and Luhansk regions

Wednesday 19 April 2023 00:00 , Emily Atkinson

Former McDonald’s restaurants in Belarus to be renamed

Tuesday 18 April 2023 22:30 , Emily Atkinson

Restaurants formerly operating under the McDonald’s brand in Belarus will be renamed ‘Mak.by’, the local company has announced, retaining access to recipes and apparently branching out from the new brand in neighbouring Russia.

McDonald’s restaurants in Belarus, all 25 of which had been operated by local licensee KSB Victory Restaurants, were originally set to be rebranded as Vkusno & tochka, the successor to McDonald’s restaurants in Russia.

(REUTERS)

French spirits group suspends Absolut vodka exports to Russia

Tuesday 18 April 2023 21:30 , Emily Atkinson

French spirits group Pernod Ricard has said it is suspending exports entirely of its premium vodka Absolut to Russia, having previously reduced sales following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, several media outlets reported that Absolut was “supplying products in an amount that can support local employees and give local entities economic sustainability,” citing a Pernod spokesperson.

The reports sparked criticism in Sweden, where the vodka is made.

Pernod said in a statement emailed to Reuters that as a result it has taken the decision to suspend Absolut supplies entirely due to a “duty of care towards our employees and partners.”

“We cannot expose them to massive criticism in all forms. Therefore, The Absolut Company has decided to stop the export of its brand to Russia,” it said.

Russia not planning Wikipedia block for now, minister says

Tuesday 18 April 2023 20:30 , Emily Atkinson

Russia is “not yet” planning to block Wikipedia, its minister of digital affairs said on Tuesday as a Moscow court handed the online encyclopedia another fine for failing to remove content Russia deems illegal.

Wikipedia is one of the few surviving independent sources of information in Russian since a state crackdown on online content intensified after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine.

“We are not blocking Wikipedia yet, there are no such plans for now,” Interfax news agency quoted digital affairs minister Maksut Shadaev as saying.

(REUTERS)

On Tuesday, a Moscow court fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation 800,000 roubles ($9,777) for what Russian agencies said was a failure to remove information considered to be promoting train hopping, where a person rides on the side or top of a train.

Wikimedia has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.

Brazil's Lula condemns invasion of Ukraine

Tuesday 18 April 2023 19:19 , Emily Atkinson

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said his administration condemns the violation of Ukraine‘s territorial integrity and again defended efforts to end the conflict.

Speaking after a lunch with the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, Lula insisted that a group of nations needs to come together to help broker a peace deal between Russia and the Ukraine.

Russian court rejects US reporter Evan Gershkovich’s detention appeal

Tuesday 18 April 2023 18:30 , Emily Atkinson

A Moscow judge has rejected an appeal from US journalist Evan Gershkovich to be freed from detention before his trial on espionage charges,

Russia’s FSB security service arrested Mr Gershkovich at the end of March on charges that carry a possible 20-year prison sentence. He is the first US journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.

Mr Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), denies all the charges, which have been widely condemned as politically motivated. He looked calm and smiled as he stood in a glass and metal case before the ruling, wearing a checked shirt, with his arms folded.

Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn report:

Russian court rejects US reporter Evan Gershkovich’s detention appeal

Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal under threat

Tuesday 18 April 2023 17:45 , Emily Atkinson

Ukrainian first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday that the Black Sea grain deal faced the threat of being halted.

“It is under threat of being halted and Russia has again blocked the inspection of ships,” Svyrydenko told a news conference in Warsaw.

“It is extremely important for us to unblock transit, otherwise Ukraine will remain blocked. We cannot together with our partners give Russia the opportunity to take advantage of this situation,” she said.

Poland says has reached agreement on transit of Ukrainian grain

Tuesday 18 April 2023 17:16 , Emily Atkinson

Poland has reached an agreement on restarting transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory as of Friday, Polish agriculture minister Robert Telus has said, adding transits would be monitored and sealed.

Poland’s development minister Waldemar Buda added a ban on imports of Ukrainian food products to Poland would remain in place.

Ukraine‘s first deputy prime minister said on Tuesday she was confident that Ukrainian exporters would respect the terms of a grain transit deal agreed with Poland.

The official, Yulia Svyrydenko, told a joint news conference with her Polish counterparts in Warsaw that the Ukrainian government understood the concerns of Polish and Ukrainian farmers and were committed to resolving the issue.

US leak won’t impact spring offensive, UK insists

Tuesday 18 April 2023 16:37 , Emily Atkinson

An apparent leak of highly classified US military documents should not have any impact on Ukraine‘s planned spring offensive against Russia, a minister has said.

Defence minister James Heappey told the Commons Ukraine will likely continue as planned with its move to repel Vladimir Putin’s forces.

A 21-year-old US guardsman, Jack Teixeira, was arrested and appeared in court last week in connection with the apparent leak.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Top secret documents which have emerged contain assessments of the war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other top US national security issues.

Responding to concerns about the impact of the information on Ukraine‘s planned spring offensive, Mr Heappey said: “I think the Ukrainians will proceed with their plan as it is and I have every confidence that they will be successful.

“The international effort to resource their plan is extraordinary and the plan is coming together very well indeed.”

Russian parliament votes to introduce life sentences for treason

Tuesday 18 April 2023 16:16 , Emily Atkinson

Russian lawmakers have voted to introduce life sentences for those convicted of treason, part of a concerted drive since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine to step up punishment of dissenters and perceived traitors.

The lower house of parliament, the State Duma, also voted to increase maximum sentences for a range of terrorism and sabotage offences and introduced a new law that punishes those who help execute the legal decisions of international organisations that do not include Russia with up to five years in prison.

That move was a direct response to the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin last month in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The amendments - which need to be approved by Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, before being signed into law by Putin - come as rights groups say Russian authorities are ramping up a campaign to quash the few voices of opposition that remain in the country. The previous maximum sentence for treason was 20 years.

Zelensky praises troops during visit to eastern Ukraine

Tuesday 18 April 2023 15:52 , Emily Atkinson

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops in the small eastern city of Avdiivka on Tuesday, thanked them for their service and was briefed by commanders on the battlefield situation, his office said.

Avdiivka has been one of the main targets of a Russian winter offensive which was intended to reinvigorate Moscow’s full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, but has made only small territorial advances in the east.

(UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER)

Video footage released by Zelensky’s office showed him addressing troops in combat gear and handing them awards in what appeared to be a large industrial warehouse with sandbags packed against at least one of the high walls.

“I have the honour to be here today, to thank you for your service, for defending our land, Ukraine, our families,” he said. “I wish you only victory - this is what I wish for every Ukrainian, this is what is very important to all of us.”

(UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER)

Zelensky also visited a hospital where he met wounded soldiers and handed out awards.

Lavrov 'to talk Ukraine grain deal with UN chief next week’

Tuesday 18 April 2023 15:24 , Emily Atkinson

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the Ukraine Black Sea export deal with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres when they meet in New York next week, Russia’s envoy said on Tuesday.

“Of course, he will be raising that during his bilateral,” Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

France and China ‘working on secret plans to end Ukraine war’

Tuesday 18 April 2023 14:35 , Emily Atkinson

French president Emmanuel Macron is working on a set of “secret” plans with China which could bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, reports suggest.

Mr Macron has reportedly deployed his foreign policy advisor Emmanuel Bonne to work in tandem with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to establish a framework that could bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table “by this summer”.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources familiar with the French initiative told Bloomberg that future talks would depend on several conditions, including a successful Ukrainian spring offensive that would boost Kyiv’s position during negotiations.

Bloomberg claims that official from Mr Macron’s office had confirmed the plan for Mr Bonne to speak with Mr Wang.

The Independent has contacted The Elysée Palace for comment.

Romania could follow countries by banning grain imports

Tuesday 18 April 2023 13:15 , William Mata

Romania looked set on Tuesday to follow three other countries in banning Ukrainian grain imports, a setback for Kyiv as it tries to unblock exports through eastern Europe and salvage a wartime deal on shipping grain from the Black Sea.

Failure to resume exports into eastern European countries or secure an extension of the Black Sea grain deal would trap large amounts of grain in Ukraine, hitting its exports and causing further economic problems for Kyiv as it battles Russian troops.

Talks between Kyiv and Warsaw went into a second day after European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia imposed import bans to protect their markets from an influx of cheaper supply following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party increased pressure on Kyiv by saying it would ask the coalition government to approve an emergency decree enforcing a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports though it wants transit to continue.

Judge upholds detention of US journalist

Tuesday 18 April 2023 12:58 , William Mata

A Russian judge on Tuesday upheld the detention of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent amid the war in Ukraine.

Mr Gershkovich and the US government vehemently deny the allegations.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying allegations and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and elicited outrage in the West.

Dozens of journalists crowded into the courtroom to catch a glimpse of Mr Gershkovich, who looked calm as he stood inside a glass cage to appeal his detention.

Russia’s federal security service detained the 31-year-old in Yekaterinburg in March and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Gershkovich, his employer and the US government deny he was involved in spying and have demanded his release.

“Evan is a member of the free press who right up until he was arrested was engaged in newsgathering. Any suggestions otherwise are false,” the WSJ has said in a statement.

Last week, the US officially declared that Mr Gershkovich was “wrongfully detained.”

He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich (Reuters)

Kremlin accuses UK and US diplomats of 'meddling' in the case of the Putin critic jailed

Tuesday 18 April 2023 12:23 , William Mata

Russia has accused the ambassadors of Britain, the United States and Canada of interfering in its internal affairs after they condemned the treason conviction of a prominent opposition politician and it warned them they risk expulsion in future.

On Monday, a Moscow court jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza - who holds Russia and British passports - for 25 years after convicting him of treason in a trial he and the West said was politically-motivated. It was the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Kara-Murza, 41, for years successfully lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations.

He also condemned what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The ambassadors of Britain, the United States and Canada made a joint appearance in front of TV cameras on the steps of the Moscow court after his verdict to condemn the ruling and demand his release.

British ambassador Deborah Bronnert delivered her remarks in Russian so that Russian-language TV channels could potentially broadcast them.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the diplomats' behaviour was unacceptable.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian opposition activist (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ukraine seek to resume grain passage talks with Poland

Tuesday 18 April 2023 12:00 , William Mata

Ukraine will try to unblock exports of food and grain through Poland in a second day of talks in Warsaw on Tuesday after some of its staunchest allies in central Europe imposed bans on its products.

Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have recently banned imports of Ukrainian grains and produce to protect their markets from an influx of cheaper supply.

Ukraine‘s exports via these countries have risen due to Russia’s invasion, which has blocked some of its Black Sea ports.

Bottlenecks caused by slowed rail shipments or a lack of railcars have exacerbated the problem, trapping large quantities of Ukrainian grain in Central Europe which has lowered prices and hurt sales by local farmers, turning up the heat on governments.

Ukraine will try and unblock the exports of food and grain through Poland (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Alexander Lukashenko meets with Donetsk leader

Tuesday 18 April 2023 11:30 , William Mata

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Tuesday, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

It follows a meeting between Mr Lukashenko and Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier in the month (pictured below).

Belarus has been a key backer of Russia as many western nations have turned against the Kremlin after the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Belarus (Sputnik)

Who is Evan Gershkovich and what does Russia accuse him of?

Tuesday 18 April 2023 11:00 , William Mata

Who is Gershkovich?

Hired by the Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. The 31-year-old is a fluent Russian-speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.

What were the circimstances of his arrest?

The FSB security service said on March 30 it had arrested him for trying to gather secrets about Russia’s military-industrial complex during a trip to Yekaterinburg, 1,400 km (880 miles) east of Moscow. His newspaper said it last heard from him the previous day when he arrived at a steakhouse in the city. He was brought back to the capital and charged with espionage, for which he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He has denied the charge, which is also rejected by his newspaper.

What do the United States and Russia say about the case?

President Joe Biden has called Russia’s treatment of Gershkovich “totally illegal”. The United States last week officially designated him as wrongfully detained, effectively saying that the spy charges were bogus and the case was political. The Kremlin says Gershkovich was “caught red-handed”, but Russia has yet to publish any evidence to support that.

Where is he being held?

Gershkovich is in pre-trial detention at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, where the FSB and its predecessor, the Soviet KGB, have traditionally held those suspected of spying or other grave crimes. U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy was able to visit him there for the first time on Monday but gave few details, except that he was healthy and bearing up well. In a handwritten letter dated April 5 to his parents, Gershkovich said he was reading, writing, taking exercise and “not losing hope”.

What happens next?

Tuesday’s hearing is essentially procedural - about how Gershkovich should be detained as he awaits trial, not about the substance of the charges. Investigators are still working on the details of the case, which could drag on for months or years if the example of fellow American Paul Whelan is anything to go by. Whelan, a former Marine, was arrested in December 2018, held for 18 months in Lefortovo and jailed for 16 years in June 2020 on spying charges. He too is designated by Washington as wrongfully detained.

Evan Gershkovich

Reporter Evan Gershkovich will appeal arrest

Tuesday 18 April 2023 10:30 , William Mata

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will appeal on Tuesday against his arrest and detention in a former KGB prison in Moscow on charges of espionage, according to court documents.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.

Gershkovich, the first U.S. journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, and the Journal have denied he was involved in espionage, as has Washington.

According to a public Russian judicial document, a Russian court will hear on Tuesday a complaint filed by Gershkovich against the decision to keep him in custody in Lefortovo prison while the case is being investigated.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

G7 ministers stress unity amid tensions with China and Russia

Tuesday 18 April 2023 10:00 , William Mata

The G7 drew together on Tuesday to criticise China’s coercion of Taiwan and Russia’s threat to station nuclear weapons in Belarus, promising to intensify sanctions on Moscow for its war on neighbouring Ukraine.

“The strength of the solidarity between the G7 foreign ministers is at a level not seen before,” Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference after hosting a meeting of the group in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa.

The show of unity comes after French president Emmanuel Macron this month said the European Union should reduce its dependency on the United States and cautioned against being drawn into a Taiwan crisis.

Beijing views Taiwan as Chinese territory and has not renounced the use of force to take the democratically governed island.